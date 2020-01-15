Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Ships Four Million Units Worldwide

Monster Hunter: World’s success was already immeasurable, and the game continues to bring in the big dough for Capcom. The expansion pack, Iceborne, has now been proven to be ludicrously fruitful.

Back in October, it was announced that Monster Hunter: World has sold 14 million copies worldwide. It is the highest-selling title in the Monster Hunter series and is currently the highest-selling game published by Capcom.

Today, Capcom officially announced the sales figure for the Iceborne expansion pack. The Iceborne expansion has sold an estimated four million units worldwide. The number includes digital sales, and the Master Edition copies that gamers can purchase either physically or digitally.

The figure undeniably proves how versatility the Monster Hunter brand has become in the past few years and further showcases how far the series has come. Monster Hunter World’s success shines a bright future for Capcom, and we wouldn’t be surprised if other expansions will come to the game.

Monster Hunter: World is an action, role-playing game that was released in January 2018, on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It was later ported onto PC. The game continues on the franchise’s premise of having players create their warrior avatar, and hunt down extraordinary monsters that can be scouted throughout the world.

The Iceborne expansion was released on Sept. 6, 2019, for PS4 and Xbox One, and on Jan 9, 2020, for PC. Iceborne introduces players to a new location known as the Hoarfrost Reach. It includes the return of fan-favorite monsters, the introduction of brand new monsters, a new “Master Rank” difficulty level, and new gameplay mechanics.

