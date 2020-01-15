Joker Costume From Persona 5 Officially Announced For Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Now you can play Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore with style. Nintendo has officially revealed that a costume based on Joker from Persona 5 will be coming to the game.

As Nintendo Life initially reported, a Joker costume in Tokyo Mirage Sessions has been spotted online. Images of Joker can be seen on the box art for the game, and a picture of Joker in the actual game has also surfaced.

Today the costume was officially revealed by Nintendo in a video they posted on YouTube. The suit comes courtesy with other new outfits that are based on other properties. Gematsu reports that, besides Persona 5, the other suits are based on Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Etrian Odyssey Nexus, and Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey.

Even though Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE is billed as a crossover between Fire Emblem and Shin Megami Tensei, the game ended up being more of a crossover between Fire Emblem and Persona. The Persona series is a spin-off of Shin Megami Tensei, so there is still a connection between the three gaming franchises.

Related: Persona 5 Sales Exceed 3 Million Units Worldwide

The last few entries in the Persona franchise has centered around teens coming across a supernatural phenomenon in their local neighborhood and involves the characters going into people’s minds. Persona 5 is specifically about high schoolers going into the minds of corrupt adults, and stealing their hearts.

Encore is a re-release of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE, a role-playing game released on the Wii U in 2015. The game also focuses on the adventures of teenage pop, who are all trying to become pop idols in Tokyo. They end up becoming the city’s only protectors against beings known as Mirages. The protagonists team up with friendly mirages to face against these bad mirages. These good mirages are based on Fire Emblem characters.

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore is going to release worldwide on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 17, 2020.

Next page