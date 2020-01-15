This Apex Legends revival bug could be causing your downfall

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Predators has steadily been including more content for the game as time has gone on since its release, while also staying free of any major bugs. However, players have begun more frequently reporting a bug that is causing unnecessary deaths.

The bug is in relation to revives, either of teammates or self-revives, where during the revive process, the timer would randomly reset back to the beginning, forcing players to start the revive again. This adds vital seconds to the revival process that can be the difference between staying alive and an enemy team rushing you. It’s currently not clear how much the issue is affecting all platforms, but it has definitely been confirmed on the console platforms as a growing concern.

It has been a fairly infrequent issue previously, but it has been severe enough that players have questioned whether their controller is at fault when it would appear to be a game bug. This Reddit post by user VlauderLauder highlights an example of the bug in action. It shows a video of the player attempting a self revive, and with about one second left, the timer resets. The player has enough time to get up but is almost instantly rushed by the opposition. Many other users have confirmed that the issue is present in the thread. Some users even believed it may have been caused by user error.

The game’s third competitive Season is currently winding down, but yesterday launched their latest event, The Grand Soirée, adding new features and events. However, there was no word on when the new season is due to begin, and no fix for the issue of revival was included in the patch.

