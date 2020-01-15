Overwatch 2 2020 Release Once Again Hinted At, This Time By An Actual Overwatch League Team

Ever since its official unveiling during BlizzCon last year, Overwatch 2 has been highly anticipated by those looking at its PvE and single player content. But game director Jeff Kaplan made it clear, at the time, that there wasn’t a release date for the game with “a long ways to go” in development. However, a new now-deleted tweet suggests that 2020 could be its year.

A Reddit user by the name of u/calitaliann managed to capture a screenshot of a message from the Twitter account of the Vancouver Titans, an Overwatch League team, before it ended up being deleted. In it, it notes that the sequel is “coming out this year.”

Not only does it note Overwatch 2's sooner-than-expected date, but the account also noted it will have “new game modes.” Thus far, only Push has been confirmed. This does tie in with recent job listings that went up over at Blizzard (according to Dexerto), so it sounds like more are on the way. With the tweet now deleted, fans are wondering if a 2020 release could actually happen.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers about an earlier-than-expected release for the game. PlayStation Brazil posted a similar message earlier this year, which has also been deleted. Translated, it reads, “2020 will be the year Overwatch 2 comes to PS4.”

Now the real question is when it’ll actually arrive. There’s a possibility Blizzard could be prepping some kind of phantom drop during BlizzCon 2020, which should be announced fairly soon. We’ll likely see some kind of update from Kaplan before that point, possibly revealing the new modes in the works.

For now, though, we wait. At least we have the awesome reveal trailer below to keep us entertained — not to mention the original Overwatch itself.

Next page