If Your Audio in Fortnite Is Bugging out, Epic Is Already on the Case

The new 11.40 update for Fortnite was much anticipated, but it appears to have betrayed us. A couple of bugs have been introduced into the game that you might find are impacting your fun. One of them is an audio bug that is affecting players on PC. When starting the game, they might lose audio. At the moment, the easiest solution is to restart the game, but it is still an annoying bug. Epic is aware of the issue and has posted a card for it on their Community Trello, advising that they are working on a solution.

We're investigating an issue causing some PC players to lose audio. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. Trello card here: https://t.co/1GkMXLgQDx pic.twitter.com/cJBT0vc9GO — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 15, 2020

The second bug is a little more impactful, and at the moment, we don't know if it is limited to just one platform. It appears that you can now shoot enemies through ramps. If that sounds unfair, then you should also know that they can shoot you too. By lining up shots with the gaps in the ramps, bullets will now pass through and hit whoever is on the other side. This is potentially going to have a significant impact on the game, so don't assume your ramps will keep you safe at the moment.

It is not all bad news, however. Update 11.40 has brought us the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission, and plenty more changes to the game. Probably the most significant change in the game is the return of the Heavy Assault Rifle, thanks to the new Sidegrading system. There are plenty of things to explore in the game, and lots of new missions and challenges to complete.

So even with a couple of new bugs to contend with, there is still much to enjoy about Fortnite right now.

