Pokémon: Twilight Wings Animated Series Debuts, First Episode Available Now

If the Pokémon Sword and Shield and Pokémon GO games didn’t have enough content for you to indulge in, not to worry. There’s also a new animated series just ripe for viewing.

The first episode of the anime series Pokémon: Twilight Wings has debuted on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. Titled “Letter,” the episode is available for viewing below.

As part of a new seven-episode limited animated series, Twilight Wings “takes place in the newly explorable Galar region in the Pokémon world,” according to the company.

With the first episode, fans will meet “characters living in the Galar region, where Pokémon battles have developed into a cultural sensation.” There, they’ll learn, in detail, “the dreams of Galar’s residents, the realities they face, the challenges they must overcome, and the conflicts they must revolve.”

Fans should also expect “a variety of Pokémon originally discovered in the Galar region throughout the capsule series,” according to the official Pokémon website. So keep an eye open.

Featuring animation produced by Studio Colorido, who previously worked on the film Penguin Highway, this looks to be a vibrant addition to Pokémon’s growing legacy.

The series will continue to premiere new episodes on a monthly basis, eventually wrapping up its story sometime in late summer. That may be a long wait for Pokémon fans wanting to see where it goes, but it should be worth it.

Check out the debut episode below in English. You can also check it out here in Japanese, if you prefer.

