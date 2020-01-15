New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Screenshots Released

A new selection of screenshots for Animal Crossing: New Horizons have been released on Famitsu. Most detail daily activities such as shopping and crafting, and some key art pieces were shared too. With only a couple of months until the game’s release, fans are eagerly awaiting their next Animal Crossing adventure, and this newest round of screenshots should only add to that excitement!

According to Famitsu, this screenshot depicts a "smartphone" that is developed by Nook, which contains a camera, and can hold DIY methods that you have learned.

"Tanuki Mileage" (roughly translated) are points that you can earn through fishing or harvesting fruit.

When you begin DIY work, you can rent a bench at the Information Centre. As you advance and start to tackle more challenging builds, you can eventually build your own workbench!

And here are the adorable new key art pieces shared by Famitsu too.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will releasing on the Nintendo Switch on March 20th, and it is available for preorder now. Not only is there the game by itself to preorder, many shops are offering preorder bundles, too. The official Nintendo store is offering either a tote bag or a pin set up for grabs, and Amazon's comes with a microfibre cloth so you can keep your screen squeaky clean while fishing and crafting. Meanwhile, Smyths is offering a sticker sheet and notebook with their preorder bundle.

