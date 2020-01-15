New map for PUBG brings urban combat and the Black Zone

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is about to hit Season 6, and to shake things up, developers PUBG Corp. have introduced a host of fixes, changes and additions, with the biggest addition being a new map for players to get stuck into.

The map is called Karakin, and it looks as though the focus is going to be on short, sharp games with the conclusion taking place away from the towns and into the desert. At 2x2km, it is tiny in comparison to its much larger desert counterpart Miramar, with the player count capped at 64 to make the game manageable for players.

The map appears to be very sparse aside from the coast of the island, so the strategy will likely be to head to a town, grab a weapon quickly with supplies, and get to a vantage point.

The map will also include a new throwable in the sticky bomb, allowing you to blow openings up in buildings to expose campers, or on the other side to create an opening for you to take shots at approaching enemies. There’s also a new feature called the Black Zone, which will rain down a torrent of bombs, deforming the buildings and landscape to keep games exciting and players out of the safety of buildings. There’s also bullet penetration for the weaker walls throughout the towns of the map.

There is no current date for when Karakin will be available on the live servers, but once it is, snow map Vikendi will be taken out of public matchmaking, so play it while you can if you enjoy it.

The patch notes for 6.1 also includes a new motor glider added to game, available on Erangel and Miramar, along with a host of fixes and balance changes.

