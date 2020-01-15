Modern Warfare's first season is being extended with new items and challenges releasing soon

Modern Warfare players, you still have more time to continue running through your battle pass because season one is getting an extension.

Developers Infinity Ward shared in a tweet today they plan to season one until Feb. 11. You won't have to deal with much of the same, though. New items and challenges are coming along with this extension.

We're extending Season One! Click the link to get all the details! #ModernWarfare https://t.co/3Hm5Ke30gq — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) January 15, 2020

The tweet shares a link to this page, which provides a brief paragraph description of what to expect over the next few weeks. There's little explaining why this decision was made, but Modern Warfare players can look forward to new content during this time, such as an in-game challenge to earn a new crossbow. There's going to be remixed game modes, new players, and more rotations of content in the store.

During this time, players can expect to receive double experience points, double weapon experience, and double the tier progression for their officer ranks and tiers. It's a perfect time to get ready for season two before it arrives, likely after season one wraps up on Feb. 11.

We don't have any details about what the new season is going to bring, but we have plenty of time to think about it. Infinity Ward could also hint about it over the next few weeks, although, they may wait until season one wraps up before they start discussing it in full detail.

