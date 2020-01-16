Mortal Kombat 11 Unleashes Joker Gameplay, Available Later This Month For Early Access Users

As previously promised through Ed Boon’s Twitter teases, NetherRealm Studios finally revealed gameplay footage for its latest Mortal Kombat 11 entrant — the Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker.

DC’s villainous character has been known about for some time, but today, we finally get an idea of what he can do in the game. You can watch the new footage below before he arrives on Jan. 28 for Early Access users, and Feb. 4 for everyone else.

In addition, there’s also a three pack of DC Elseworlds-themed skins coming on Jan. 28 as well, featuring Killer Croc, Batwoman and a vicious version of the Scarecrow. You can see Baraka’s Croc in action in the trailer. Well, getting beat up by Joker. Oh, and did we mention Geras was getting an outstanding "Time Lord of Apokalips" costume?

Anyway, back to Joker. He uses a number of creative items, including his traditional cane, a pair of extending boxing gloves, and even a fake Batman doll that can shoot bullets. Combine these with some stylish combos, mini-rockets and an exploding Jack-In-the-Box, and there’s a lot that you can do with him.

His style is definitely a slight change of pace from what his previous version from Injustice 2 could do, as his attacks look to be much more devastating. In fact, his X-Ray is worth a look alone, as he uses both a knife and his cane to pound his opponent into, as Harley Quinn might put it, “puddin’.”

Then there’s his fatality. We won’t spoil it here, but it has a fun call back to earlier Mortal Kombat games — but with a more of an explosive bang. Stick around to the end to see something from Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe as well.

Joker will be available for separate purchase on Feb. 4. Can’t wait? Grab the Kombat Pack and get access to him a week earlier, along with other characters like the Terminator T-800 and classic favorites like Shang Tsung and Nightwolf. Keep in mind that Todd McFarlane’s Spawn is set to arrive as well, sometime during the spring.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

