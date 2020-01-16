Metro Redux Confirmed For Nintendo Switch, Arrives Next Month

After months of being rumored, Deep Silver finally confirmed that Artyom is making his way to Nintendo Switch. This morning, the publisher announced Metro Redux, featuring remastered versions of the classic Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light games, will come to Nintendo Switch next month.

However, unlike other Switch ports, this one is being handled directly by the game’s original developer, 4A Games. Deep Silver also confirmed that these will be the complete games, including the downloadable content.

“Immerse yourself in the post-apocalyptic world of the Moscow metro as you, Artyom, fight to save your besieged home station from all that would threaten it,” the publisher noted in its press release. “Experience the events that came before Metro Exodus and experience the epic story on Switch for the first time.”

Along with a digital release, Metro Redux will also get a physical version with all content included on the cartridge — good news for those of you that are saving space.

As a bonus for going physical, fans who pre-order will also get a special The Ranger Cache pack from select retailers. This includes the following:

Metro Redux pin badge set

pin badge set Game case sleeve

Double sided alternate artwork inlay

Four double sided art cards

A2 double sided poster

Here’s a quick description, for those that aren’t familiar with the Metro 2033 novel by Dmitry Glukhovsky:

“In 2013 the world was devastated by an apocalyptic event, annihilating almost all mankind and turning the earth’s surface into a poisonous wasteland. A handful of survivors took refuge in the depths of the Moscow underground, and human civilization entered a new Dark Age.

The year is 2033. An entire generation has been born and raised underground, and their besieged Metro Station-Cities struggle for survival, with each other, and the mutant horrors that await outside.

You are Artyom, born in the last days before the fire, but raised underground. Having never ventured beyond the city limits, one fateful event sparks a desperate mission to the heart of the Metro system, to warn the remnants of mankind of a terrible impending threat.

But will they even listen? Rather than stand united, the factions of the Metro are locked in a struggle for the ultimate power, a doomsday device from the military vaults of D6. A civil war is stirring that could wipe humanity from the face of the earth forever.”

Check out the debut trailer and prepare to immerse yourself back in Artyom’s world when Metro Redux arrives on Feb. 28.

