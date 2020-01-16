Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal: Here’s What You Might Have Missed

In case you missed the news earlier today (or you were still asleep, it did air rather early), Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai revealed the fifth and final character in the current season pass for the hit game— Fire Emblem veteran Byleth. Further details on the character are available here, and we included the debut trailer below. That said, today’s reveal brought additional information worth catching up on.

First off, it was confirmed that a second Fighters Pass is on the way, featuring six characters instead of the usual five. Though its contents haven’t been revealed just yet, the pass will be available for pre-purchase soon in the eShop, going for $29.99. Those that take advantage will get a free Ancient Soldier Gear costume from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for their Mii Swordfighter character, which should be available in-game starting Jan. 28.

Alongside Byleth, the game will get a new stage, the Garreg Mach Monastery. In it, fans will see a few familiar faces from the Fire Emblem universe, including Edelgard from the Black Eagles, Claude from the Golden Deer and Dimitri from the Blue Lions.

With the stage and character (well, characters since both the male and female versions are included), there will also be a new Spirit Board, featuring a variety of favorites from the Fire Emblem series. A new classic mode route, “A Heroic Legacy,” will also be available, going over bits and pieces from its history.

Sakurai also discussed the two new Amiibo set to arrive in stores tomorrow — Dark Samus and Richter Belmont of Castlevania fame. Those interested still have a little bit of time to get their pre-orders in, depending on the retailer.

Finally, a slew of new Mii Fighter costumes will debut on Jan. 28. These include costumes inspired by Altair, Ubisoft’s Rabbids, Mega Man (including a neat Battle Network callback) and Cuphead. You can view that trailer below to see which one stands out best for you. There will also be a new music track from the Cuphead game included, taken from the “Floral Frenzy” boss battle.

If you missed any part of the presentation, it’s available in full below, including in-depth gameplay footage of Byleth in action, along with all the other goodies.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for Nintendo Switch.

