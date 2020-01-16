Drive like Royalty in the Karin Sultan Classic in GTA Online, New Weekly Discounts, and More

It's that time of the week for GTA Online. New discounts, vehicles, and activities have been unveiled to lure you back to that criminal lifestyle. The Karin Sultan Classic is now available from Southern San Andreas Autos. This car will eat up the miles, either on the highway or offroad, making it a superb vehicle to have on a job.

Double rewards will be available for Rockstar-Created King of the Hill and Land Races, so if you are looking to maximize your time in-game, you know what to do. The payout for the Diamond Casino Heist Finale has also been increased, so you can expect to earn an extra 25 percent of the cash when you successfully finish the Heist. All Support Crew members will also take 50 percent less of a cut, leaving more money in your pocket.

If you are eager to spend the extra cash, make your way back to the scene of the crime and give the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino & Resort a spin. Up for grabs is a Karin Everon with quite the custom paint job, money, clothing, and more.

Discounts this week include 50 percent off Casino Heist Setup, and 25 percent off all Arcade Properties, Game Cabinets and Upgrades. There are also numerous discounts on vehicles:

Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire – 35% off

Lampadati Komoda – 25% off

Maxwell Vagrant – 25% off

Vapid Retinue Mk II – 25% off

Declasse Bugstars Burrito – 25% off

LS Water & Power Boxville – 25% off

Grotti Turismo Classic – 40% off

Lampadati Novak – 40% off

Benefactor Schlagen GT – 35% off

Pegassi Osiris – 40% off

Ocelot XA-21 – 40% off

Don't forget to link your Rockstar Social Club and Twitch accounts, doing so will get you Pixel Pete's Arcade property in Paleto Bay. You'll need to purchase it but will receive a full rebate of the price within 72 hours. This discount entitles you to a further 10 percent discount on the prices listed above.

