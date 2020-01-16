Borderlands 3 Farming Frenzy event releases today alongside Vault Hunter Anointment changes

Borderlands 3's farming frenzy event and a modified Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite mission are launching later today alongside a handful of bug fixes and Vault Hunter changes. The farming frenzy will stick around for a limited time until Jan. 30.

Today we will release a hotfix for #Borderlands3, which will be live on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by 3PM PT. This hotfix addresses various concerns reported by the community and kicks off the two-week long Takedown Event and Farming Frenzy! Learn more: https://t.co/5GwmZoek9M pic.twitter.com/F5cfNecZ6k — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) January 16, 2020

You can expect the event to kick off today at 9am PST. The event boosts the number of rare spawns happening throughout the game, and there are additional chances for Anointed and Legendary drops to happen. Players can expect every boss in the game to have boosted drop rates, and this includes those at the Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite.

The Takedown at Maliwan Blacksite mission has changed a little bit today. Following the hotfix, the mission scales to how many players are in your party at the time. The more players you take with you into the mission, the harder the enemies and bosses are going to be. You want to bring your best companions with you to handle whatever you face. However, thanks to the farming frenzy event, the loot from these bosses are likely going to prove extremely worthwhile for the challenge.

We do have a small list of bug fixes along with Vault Hunter chances for the Operative, Gunner, and Beastmaster:

Bug Fixes

Addressed a reported concern with itemcard and hotfix sometimes not showing information correctly

Addressed a reported concern that Judge Hightower was sometimes not dropping items from his dedicated item pool

Adjusted the balance of Fabrikator, Freddie, ST4NL3Y, Constructor, Tony Bordel, Tricksy Nick, and Third Rail to provide a greater challenge

Developer note – We noticed that the bosses in the Handsome Jackpot weren’t providing players with a satisfying challenge. We’ll be monitoring these bosses and make adjustments as needed in the future.

The Ion Cannon now has a 5 second reload and consumes at least 6 ammo per shot

The Ion Cannon is a strong weapon and we don’t want to change that, but it’s a little over performing. We’ve increased the reload time and made it consume more ammo but left its damage unchanged to still provide a strong burst of damage.

Added collisions to prevent the Gunner from sometimes becoming stuck in Meridian Mercantile

Added collisions to prevent players from sometimes escaping the map in various locations

Increased the radius of the New-U station at The Arrogant Approach

Vault Hunter Changes

In looking at the bonuses from Anointments, we felt that some were not providing enough of a bonus. We’ve increased the bonuses on the Anointments below.

Moze the Gunner

While Auto Bear is active, deals 75 percent (from 20 percent) bonus incendiary damage

After exiting Iron Bear, the next 2 magazines will have 125 percent (from 40 percent) bonus incendiary damage

After exiting Iron Bear, gain 160 percent (from 120 percent) increased Splash damage for 18 seconds

When entering and exiting Iron Bear, nova damage increased

Zane the Operative

While Barrier is active, Accuracy is increased by 60 percent, and Critical Hit damage is increased by 70 percent (from 30 percent)

While SNTL is active, gain 100 percent (from 50 percent) of damage as bonus Cryo damage

FL4K the Beastmaster

When exiting Fade Away, nova damage increased

After using Rakk Attack!, gain 50 percent (from 25 percent) critical hit damage for a short time

The changes go live today at 9am PST, and the farming frenzy event continues until Jan. 30.

Next page