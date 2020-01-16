Datamine Reveals Ashen Wolves Classes, Growth Rates, and More in Fire Emblem: Three Houses Reddit Thread

Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Cindered Flames side story trailer released on Jan. 16th features the Ashen Wolves students, who are the hidden fourth house that have been leaked and datamined a couple months back.

This article will contain possible spoilers for the characters’ in-game information, so read on at your risk.

Reddit user DeathChaos25, who is known for countless datamines outside of Fire Emblem, showcased the four characters that have appeared in the trailer, which are the house leader Yuri, Hapi, Constance, and Balthus. Thanks to him and the official side story trailer, we are able to confirm their classes, growth rates, and crests. Supports for the characters have also been datamined, as evident with text associated with them as mentioned by DeathChaos25.

There are two other characters that have been datamined with their information, but since their names are unknown and that they do not appear in the side story as of the date of this article's release, we will strictly be focusing on the four Ashen Wolves characters revealed.

Here’s a rundown of the four characters and their respective classes, growth rates, crests, and more:

Yuri

Age: 19

Birthday: 8/12

Gender: Male

Height: 171cm

Base Class: Noble

Crest: Major Crest of Aubin

Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm

Bases - 24 10 7 8 9 7 5 6 4 8

Growths - 30% 35% 35% 50% 60% 45% 30% 30% 0% 55%

Hapi

Age: 18

Birthday: 3/20

Gender: Female

Height: 164cm

Base Class: Noble

Crest: Major Crest of Noa

Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm

Bases - 23 5 11 6 6 4 3 4 4 6

Growths - 20% 20% 60% 30% 35% 15% 15% 30% 0% 25%

Constance

Age: 20

Birthday: 1/15

Gender: Female

Height: 169cm

Base Class: Noble

Crest: Major Crest of Thimotheos

Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm

Bases - 26 6 11 8 6 4 4 7 4 4

Growths - 35% 35% 45% 45% 40% 20% 15% 45% 0% 25%

Balthus

Age: 26

Birthday: 7/9

Gender: Male

Height: 198cm

Base Class: Noble

Crest: Major Crest of Chevalier

Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm

Bases - 28 11 5 4 7 3 7 4 4 4

Growths - 50% 50% 30% 25% 30% 20% 45% 30% 0% 30%

The trailer also reveals them in their classes after promoting from Nobles. Judging by their outfits and weapons, Yuri will eventually become a Trickster, Hapi a Valkyrie, Constance a Dark Flier, and Balthus a War Monk.

The Cindered Flames side story will be released on Feb. 13th.

