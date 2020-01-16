Datamine Reveals Ashen Wolves Classes, Growth Rates, and More in Fire Emblem: Three Houses Reddit Thread
Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Cindered Flames side story trailer released on Jan. 16th features the Ashen Wolves students, who are the hidden fourth house that have been leaked and datamined a couple months back.
This article will contain possible spoilers for the characters’ in-game information, so read on at your risk.
Reddit user DeathChaos25, who is known for countless datamines outside of Fire Emblem, showcased the four characters that have appeared in the trailer, which are the house leader Yuri, Hapi, Constance, and Balthus. Thanks to him and the official side story trailer, we are able to confirm their classes, growth rates, and crests. Supports for the characters have also been datamined, as evident with text associated with them as mentioned by DeathChaos25.
There are two other characters that have been datamined with their information, but since their names are unknown and that they do not appear in the side story as of the date of this article's release, we will strictly be focusing on the four Ashen Wolves characters revealed.
Here’s a rundown of the four characters and their respective classes, growth rates, crests, and more:
Yuri
Age: 19
Birthday: 8/12
Gender: Male
Height: 171cm
Base Class: Noble
Crest: Major Crest of Aubin
Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm
Bases - 24 10 7 8 9 7 5 6 4 8
Growths - 30% 35% 35% 50% 60% 45% 30% 30% 0% 55%
Hapi
Age: 18
Birthday: 3/20
Gender: Female
Height: 164cm
Base Class: Noble
Crest: Major Crest of Noa
Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm
Bases - 23 5 11 6 6 4 3 4 4 6
Growths - 20% 20% 60% 30% 35% 15% 15% 30% 0% 25%
Constance
Age: 20
Birthday: 1/15
Gender: Female
Height: 169cm
Base Class: Noble
Crest: Major Crest of Thimotheos
Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm
Bases - 26 6 11 8 6 4 4 7 4 4
Growths - 35% 35% 45% 45% 40% 20% 15% 45% 0% 25%
Balthus
Age: 26
Birthday: 7/9
Gender: Male
Height: 198cm
Base Class: Noble
Crest: Major Crest of Chevalier
Stats - HP Str Mag Dex Spd Luck Def Res Mov Charm
Bases - 28 11 5 4 7 3 7 4 4 4
Growths - 50% 50% 30% 25% 30% 20% 45% 30% 0% 30%
The trailer also reveals them in their classes after promoting from Nobles. Judging by their outfits and weapons, Yuri will eventually become a Trickster, Hapi a Valkyrie, Constance a Dark Flier, and Balthus a War Monk.
The Cindered Flames side story will be released on Feb. 13th.