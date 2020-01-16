Latias and Latios Soar Back Into Pokémon Go For Special Raid Weekend Event

The Eon Pokemon from Ruby and Sapphire soar back into Pokemon Go; Latias and Latios are coming back to raids in a new, upcoming Special Raid Weekend.

Starting on Jan. 24, at 1pm, Latias and Latios will start appearing in five-star raids. Latias and Latios are both psychic and dragon-type Pokemon, meaning they are weak against ghost, dark, fairy, bug, and other dragon-type Pokemon.

Trainers, the Legendary Pokémon Latias and Latios will be returning to Raid Battles for a limited time. Time for another Special Raid Weekend event! https://t.co/zTBu4cdpI6 pic.twitter.com/FE5w4u2ISI — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 16, 2020

Story developing...

