Latias and Latios Soar Back Into Pokémon Go For Special Raid Weekend Event

The Eon Pokemon from Ruby and Sapphire soar back into Pokemon Go; Latias and Latios are coming back to raids in a new, upcoming Special Raid Weekend.

Starting on Jan. 24, at 1pm, Latias and Latios will start appearing in five-star raids. Latias and Latios are both psychic and dragon-type Pokemon, meaning they are weak against ghost, dark, fairy, bug, and other dragon-type Pokemon.

