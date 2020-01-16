Humble Bundle's Australian Fire Relief Game Package Is Now Live
Numerous gaming companies are doing their part to assist Australia with its devastating bushfires. Humble Bundle is no exception, offering a huge bundle of games for a very reasonable price.
The company has introduced the Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, which is available now and will remain so until Jan. 23 around 12PM EDT. Anyone who makes a donation of $25 or more will get this package of indie favorites, with its codes redeemable on Steam.
There’s a lot included in this deal, such as the spooky, stylish Metroidvania adventure Hollow Knight, which was a critical darling last year; the humorous, sci-fi themed first-person shooter Void Bastards; and the hilariously wild multiplayer romp Duck Game, among numerous others.
The full game list is below:
- Hollow Knight
- Void Bastards
- Armello
- Euro Truck Simulator 2
- Duck Game
- Hand of Fate 2
- Paradigm
- Crawl
- The Adventure Pals
- Regular Human Basketball
- Satellite Reign
- Hacknet
- Mr. Shifty
- Primal Carnage: Extinction
- Assault Android Cactus+
- The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game
- FRAMED Collection
- Think of the Children
- Feather
- Tower of Guns
- Rising Dusk
- Death Squared
- Paperbark
- Quest of Dungeons
- The Stillness of the Wind
- The Gardens Between
- Paper Fire Rookie
- Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom
- Machinarium
This collection has something for every game taste, with full descriptions available on the official Humble Bundle page.
The Australian Fire Relief bundle supports three different groups, including the RSPCA, WIRES and the World Wildlife Fund. In the first few hours alone, it’s already raised over $125,000. Hopefully, by the time this campaign concludes, it should end up somewhere around the $1 million mark.
If Steam games are your forte, this bundle looks like a swell deal. With almost thirty games here, you’re essentially paying a dollar a game. That’s hard to beat—and you’re giving to a good cause.
Check out the bundle deal here.