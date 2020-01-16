Humble Bundle's Australian Fire Relief Game Package Is Now Live

Numerous gaming companies are doing their part to assist Australia with its devastating bushfires. Humble Bundle is no exception, offering a huge bundle of games for a very reasonable price.

The company has introduced the Humble Australia Fire Relief Bundle, which is available now and will remain so until Jan. 23 around 12PM EDT. Anyone who makes a donation of $25 or more will get this package of indie favorites, with its codes redeemable on Steam.

There’s a lot included in this deal, such as the spooky, stylish Metroidvania adventure Hollow Knight, which was a critical darling last year; the humorous, sci-fi themed first-person shooter Void Bastards; and the hilariously wild multiplayer romp Duck Game, among numerous others.

The full game list is below:

Hollow Knight

Void Bastards

Armello

Euro Truck Simulator 2

Duck Game

Hand of Fate 2

Paradigm

Crawl

The Adventure Pals

Regular Human Basketball

Satellite Reign

Hacknet

Mr. Shifty

Primal Carnage: Extinction

Assault Android Cactus+

The Haunted Island, a Frog Detective Game

FRAMED Collection

Think of the Children

Feather

Tower of Guns

Rising Dusk

Death Squared

Paperbark

Quest of Dungeons

The Stillness of the Wind

The Gardens Between

Paper Fire Rookie

Masquerade: The Baubles of Doom

Machinarium

This collection has something for every game taste, with full descriptions available on the official Humble Bundle page.

The Australian Fire Relief bundle supports three different groups, including the RSPCA, WIRES and the World Wildlife Fund. In the first few hours alone, it’s already raised over $125,000. Hopefully, by the time this campaign concludes, it should end up somewhere around the $1 million mark.

If Steam games are your forte, this bundle looks like a swell deal. With almost thirty games here, you’re essentially paying a dollar a game. That’s hard to beat—and you’re giving to a good cause.

Check out the bundle deal here.

