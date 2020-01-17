Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Will Crunch, Despite CD Projekt RED's Earlier Claims

Cyberpunk 2077's unexpected delay will mean that developers at CD Projekt RED will be forced to crunch, CEO and co-founder Adam Kicinski has admitted.

"To some degree, yes--to be honest," Kicinski said in a Q&A following the news of the delay. "We try to limit crunch as much as possible, but it is the final stage. We try to be reasonable in this regard, but yes. Unfortunately."

Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to ship on April 16, 2020, a release date which was announced at E3 2019 during Xbox media briefing and pushed by the on stage presence of Keanu Reeves, who will play character Johnny Silverhand in the game.

Back at E3, CD Projekt RED had committed to not use crunch to make sure that the game would be made in time for the April 2020 release date, despite this practice, which means that development teams work long hours outside of their usual workday, is rather common in the industry, especially when production is about to wrap up.

"We’ve committed to that already," said CDPR's Marcin Iwinski in an interview with Kotaku last year. "It’s a direct result of our production planning and we’re trying to make it realistic, and not make it a ginormous burden on the team. Why we’ve been making this public commitment is because we really care about the people that are making this game."

We don't know what has changed since then, but now the Polish developer states not only that it needs more time to make the title up to a quality they would be proud of, but also that workers will be required to stay more time at their offices so that the delayed release date could be respected.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now releasing on September 17, 2020 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. A Google Stadia version is also currently in the works.

