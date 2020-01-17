Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Was 2019's Best Selling Game in the United States

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the best selling game in the United States for both December 2019 and 2019 overall, as revealed by NPD Group.

Activision and Infinity Ward's first person shooter was the best selling title for the third consecutive month since its October launch, and marks the 11th consecutive year that Call of Duty has been the best selling franchise in that territory. Also, Call of Duty franchise releases account for 10 of the top 15 best selling games of the decade.

Let's take a look at December 2019's top ten:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Madden NFL 20 NBA 2K20 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Mario Kart 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pokemon Shield Minecraft

This is 2019 YTD top ten:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 NBA 2K20 Madden NFL 20 Borderlands 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Kingdom Hearts III Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Mario Kart 8

December 2019's dollar sales have declined 13% compared to a year ago while, as for the full 2019, dollar sales have declined 9% to $6.6 billion compared to the previous year; that was quite anticipated since we're almost at the end of PS4 and Xbox One's life cycles, though.

Switch was in fact the only platform with gains for the year, in fact we've reported that it was the best selling console this year (despite losing to PlayStation 4 over the entire decade) and half of December's top 20 best selling titles were published by Nintendo as well.

