BT partners with Google Stadia for cloud gaming in Europe

British multinational telecommunications company BT has announced a partnership with Google Stadia, where it will become the first European distribution partner for the cloud gaming platform. This collaboration will enable UK consumers to take advantage of the growing technology. In addition, BT and Google will work together on initiatives to build awareness, access, and availability of the platform in the UK.

“We continually look to provide our customers with the most exciting products and experiences, and by partnering with Google on Stadia, we’re able to help them push the limits of gaming,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, in a release. “We’re also investing in the UK’s fastest 4G, 5G and fibre networks, so our superfast home broadband service is the perfect accompaniment for those wanting to make the most from this innovative streaming gaming platform”.

BT will launch a unique offer to celebrate the partnership. Existing customers that subscribe to its Superfast Fibre 2, Ultrafast Fibre 100, or Ultrafast Fibre 250 can take advantage of Google Stadia Premier Edition for free. This consists of a Stadia controller and Chromecast Ultra. Three months of access to the Stadia Pro service is also included, which offers the ability to play in 4K/60 FPS with HDR and 5.1 surround sound. Users can claim games and discounts on a la carte purchases, as well.

“We’re excited to continue our cross-product partnership with BT in the UK to further drive the cloud gaming industry forward. BT has an established track record of leading the industry in delivering next-generation services and products to their customers,” said Michiel van Eldik, General Manager & VP for Devices & Services in EMEA at Google. “Through today’s announcement, we are able to make the best gaming content even more accessible, and to continue to change the way people access, play and enjoy their favourite games”.

Google Stadia is a cloud-based platform that enables customers to play video games across virtually any type of screen. Whether a TV, laptop, desktop, tablet, or mobile phone, the service uses its servers to handle the game and streams it over a steady internet connection. This partnership is great for BT and Google, as the former boasts that its Broadband service is 6x faster than the average UK broadband speed.

