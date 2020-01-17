Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Nendoroid Collectible Released

Japanese hobby products manufacturer Good Smile Company has announced the latest collectible in the Nendoroid line, for fans of massively popular battle royale title Fortnite. The features the Cuddle Team leader skin with a variety of poses and accessories - perfect for any fan of the video game.

The Nendoroid showcases the iconic Valentine’s Day skin with its bright pink oversized teddy bear head. The matching jumpsuit with a broken heart is replicated on the collectible, along with a Rainbow Smash Pickaxe to gather building supplies. Other accessories include the Hand Cannon and Beach Umbrella Glider. A bendable clear stand holds the figurine in place, whether standing up or floating in the air.

The Fortnite Cuddle Team leader Nendoroid is available as a pre-order for 5,200 JPY, with an ongoing discount which puts it at 4,360 JPY ($39.58 USD). The release date is in July of 2020, with pre-orders available between January 17 to February 27. Each person can order at most 3 figurines per household, with pre-order items offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

While this is the first Nendoroid for Fortnite, the website shows question marks on eight other collectibles that will be coming soon.

