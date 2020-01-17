You may have to wait until 2022 for multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077

The big news from yesterday was that the worldwide release of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 had been delayed until September, with the developer wanting to ensure that the game has a sufficient layer of gloss and that it’s all been thoroughly playtested.

However, it was also revealed in a press conference that the planned multiplayer update that was due to come out post-release is not likely to be coming soon after release after it was revealed that the addition was not expected to make 2021.

In the conference call, Michał Nowakowski, in charge of business development at CD Projekt Red, said, “In terms of multiplayer, one thing we need to make clear is that the AAA release we’re working on in parallel with CP2077 is Cyberpunk Multiplayer. So, given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September and the series of events which we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as the release date for Cyberpunk Multiplayer.”

When pressed on the other AAA release that they were working on, it was clarified, “Yes, I mean, the AAA we’re working on in parallel is Cyberpunk Multiplayer.” The statement would indicate that they see the multiplayer as a vast undertaking and explains the extra delay.

The game is expected to receive additional content in the form of single-player DLC, which is likely to come in 2021. So while the lack of multiplayer will be a blow to fans looking to explore Night City with their friends, support for the game should mirror that of The Witcher 3, which received two significant expansions to its single-player campaign.

Next page