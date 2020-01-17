Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge Animated Movie Coming First Half of 2020

Sharpen your spears, and prepare to rip out some more spines; an animated Mortal Kombat movie will be coming in the first half of the year.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the animated feature, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, will be debuting in the first half of 2020. The movie is being made by Warner Bros. Animation, and will feature the voice cast of Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter as the leading characters.

McHale is an actor known for his starring role in the cult TV show Community and hosting the reality the show The Soup, whereas Carpenter is known for her supporting role in the Showtime original Dexter. McHale and Carpenter are set to play Johnny Cage, the cocky Hollywood star, and Sonya Blade, the stern military agent, respectively for the new animated movie.

Scorpion’s Revenge is also set to feature the voice cast of Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang, Steve Blum as Sub-Zero, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung, Darin De Paul as Quan Chi, Robin Atkin Downes as Kano, David B. Mitchell as Raiden, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs, Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro, and Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi. Several voice actors are returning veterans from the games, which includes Seitz and Blum.

The movie is directed by Ethan Spaulding, an animation director known for his work on the DC Universe animated movies. The script was written by Jeremy Adams from the Supernatural TV show. Rick Morales and Jim Krieg act as the producer and co-producer for the project respectively; both men are also veterans in the DC animated movies realm. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is listed as a creative consultant.

A new, live action Mortal Kombat movie is currently in the works as well. This new live-action film will serve as a reboot for the franchise. The live-action film is being produced by new Line Cinema, and will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is produced by James Wan from Aquaman fame, and is being directed by first-director Simon McQuoid. The live-action Mortal Kombat film is currently slated for a 2021 release date.

Will the animated and live-action movie deliver the same level of intense violence that the video games have? We are really hoping to see some heart-ripping and spear-stabbing in animated form.

