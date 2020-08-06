Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40 million copies, one-third of Switch players owns it

More than doubled New Leaf’s lifetime sales.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40 million copies, one-third of Switch players owns it

Grand Theft Auto V: Evolution of Airplanes and Blimps from

Grand Theft Auto V: Evolution of Motorcycles and Bikes from

Hidden Image unveils The Last of Us Story Inspiration Came

Five Must Buy Games in September 2013 Including GTA V

what’s new

The Outer Worlds – How To Use Consumables

October 26, 2019

In this guide, we will show you how to correctly use consumables, and the medical inhaler, in The Outer Worlds.

Operation Burn Water – Infinite Warfare Walkthrough

November 5, 2016

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Walkthrough Part 6 Operation Burn Water will take you to Saturn’s Moon Titan, mission is

The Outer Worlds – How To Use Consumables

October 26, 2019

In this guide, we will show you how to correctly use consumables, and the medical inhaler, in The Outer Worlds.

nintendo_bowser_amiibo
News Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Spent Half as Much on TV Advertising

December 30, 2019

A new report says Sony and Microsoft spent over $100 million each, while Nintendo spent just $46 million.

What Is A Wizarding Challenge In Harry Potter:

June 21, 2019

One of the toughest challenges in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is the Wizarding Challenge. But how do you take part,

Lifestyle

Destiny Guides

How to achieve Destiny Badges and Trophies for PS4

February 2, 2012
Destiny Wanted Bounty Location For June 2

Bungie’s Destiny Story Details

November 28, 2012

Bungie will officially reveal

January 17, 2013
RYSE

8 Games You Shouldn’t

January 28, 2013
Warframe

Pre-order Poster of Bungie’s

February 15, 2013
When is the Mortal Shell release date? 1
Guides

When is the Mortal Shell release

August 6, 2020
Paper Mario: The Origami King update 1.0.1 fixes game-breaking bug 2
News

Paper Mario: The Origami King update

August 6, 2020
Pokémon Sword and Shield are the highest selling Pokémon games of the last 20 years 3
News

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the

August 6, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40 million copies, one-third of Switch players owns it 4
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40

August 6, 2020
Fallout 4: Here’s How And When You Will Use Power Unit, According to Todd Howard 1
Fallout 4

Fallout 4: Here’s How And When

October 27, 2015
How to become a leprechaun in BitLife 2020 2
Android

How to become a leprechaun in

March 27, 2020
How to Find the White Arabian Horse in Red Dead Redemption 2 3
Guides

How to Find the White Arabian

November 2, 2018
Does Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord have controller support? 4
Guides

Does Mount and Blade II: Bannerlord

April 1, 2020
Ubisoft delays release of Splinter Cell: Conviction and R.U.S.E. Games 1
News

Ubisoft delays release of Splinter Cell:

January 7, 2010
Andromeda Nexus Reunion Walkthrough 2
News

Download Assault Heroes from PlayStation Network

January 9, 2010
Dragon Age DLC Removed From Xbox Live Marketplace 3
News

Dragon Age DLC Removed From Xbox

January 13, 2010
Mass Effect: Andromeda Romance Guide 4
News

Eclosion Announced for PC, Xbox Live,

January 13, 2010

weekend top

Fallout 4 News

Fallout 4: Here’s How And When You

  • October 27, 2015
Fallout 4 Guides

Fallout 4: Where to find Wasteland Survival

  • January 8, 2016

Tech

Fallout 4 News

Fallout: New Vegas Release Details

June 14, 2010 0

Fallout: New Vegas release details is out, the game will be releasing on two different day, it will be first releasing on October 19, 2010 in the US and on

Fallout 4

Rumor: Fallout 4 to take place in Boston

August 19, 2012
Fallout 4

Confirmed: Fallout 4 Leak Details are FAKE FAKE

January 12, 2013
Fallout 4

Bethesda to Unveil Mystery Game on April 19,

April 18, 2013
Yakuza Ishin
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 Shown Behind Closed Doors at E3

June 17, 2013

Don't Miss

Recent Post

When is the Mortal Shell release date?
Guides

When is the Mortal Shell

August 6, 2020
Paper Mario: The Origami King update 1.0.1 fixes game-breaking bug
News

Paper Mario: The Origami King

August 6, 2020
Pokémon Sword and Shield are the highest selling Pokémon games of the last 20 years
News

Pokémon Sword and Shield are

August 6, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40 million copies, one-third of Switch players owns it
News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells

August 6, 2020
Guides Mortal Shell

When is the Mortal Shell release date?

News Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King update 1.0.1

News Pokémon

Pokémon Sword and Shield are the highest

Animal Crossing: New Horizons News

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sells 22.40 million

News Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch ships 61.44 million units, three

read next

Recent Comments

© 2020, Gamepur. All rights reserved