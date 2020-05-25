How to Increase FPS in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Frames Per Second (FPS) is an essential setting to master for anyone in a competitive game, especially PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG). If a second of the match hitch for you, you could yourself on the ground waiting for a revive from an ally, or you need to start up a new match. Rather than purchasing a brand new computer, you can modify a handful of settings in the game to help enhance your online PUBG experience.

Before you start messing around with the graphics settings, you want to focus on the FPS settings. You don’t have to do this in the middle of a match. On the main menu, you should see a cog in the upper-right hand portion of your screen. Click on it, and you’ll go to the PUBG settings page where you can modify anything you want to focus on. Under the Display Settings section, you can adjust the display mode of your game, it’s resolution, and the lobby and in-game FPS cap.

By default, it’s set to unlimited, but this could potentially have your computer bouncing all over the place. Your best bet is to place a limit on it. For the Lobby, you want to set it to 60 or 30 FPS. The in-game FPS Cap is far more critical because if you die there, you have to start a new match. If you don’t know the FPS preference for your computer, putting a cap of 60 FPS is usually a good bet, you can set it to the custom setting. With a custom setting your FPS can range from 30 to 300, but 144 typically is a desirable setting for most players. You can play around with this to see what fits for you.

If putting a cap on your PUBG game’s FPS does not help too much, you can work your way down to the Advanced Settings tab to modify the graphics in the game. You can choose the overall graphics to switch between ultra, high, medium, low, and very low. If there’s a mixture of things you want to play with, you can try setting it to custom and modifying each setting. You want to lower your settings in this order: Anti-Aliasing, Shadows, post-processing, Textures, Foilage, Effects, and View Distance.

You may need to play around a few times and even jump into a few games to see how the settings take. To ensure your settings accept, try turning the game off and then reload it again.