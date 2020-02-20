List of All PS4 Error Codes And Fixes

Modern gaming consoles are incredibly designed, but they can still have issues. Error codes are common, and often confusing. This list of error codes and potential fixes will help you when your PlayStation 4 is having an off day.

Error Code “NW-31453-6”:

It occurs along with the message “The network connection has been lost”, indicating a delayed server response.

Fix

Try the Internet connection test at [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection]. Check that the internet status is valid. Check the PlayStation Network status at PlayStation.com

Error code SU-30645-8

This error code occurs when the system software update file is not recognized by the PS4 system and has failed.

Fix

Reinstall PS4 system software using safe mode

Completely Shut down your PS4 (hold the power button). Once the system light is off, start the PS4 system in Safe Mode by holding the power button until you hear a second beep. Select Safe Mode option 3 > [Update using internet].

If this process fails, you will need to update the PS4 system software using the guide.

Error Code CE-34878-0

This error code is caused by an issue running the game that is currently being played on the system and indicates a firmware error.

Fix

Close the application, install the latest System Software and game updates and restart the system. If you have upgraded the Hard Disk Drive (“HDD”) in your system, please re-install the original HDD. If the error occurs again, back up your saved data, and then go to [Settings] > [Initialization] and choose [Initialize PS4]. If the error occurs with every application, or as soon as the application starts, please contact PlayStation Support.

Error Code NW-31297-2

This error code is caused by a failure to connect to the wireless network.

Fix

Go to [Settings] > [Network] > [Set up Internet Connection] to configure the network settings again.

If the error only occurs in a limited period of time, the wireless network may be busy and preventing the connection. Try disconnecting other devices from the wireless network and retry internet connection test at [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection]. If you cannot disconnect other devices from the wireless network, try the internet connection test on PS4 later.

Error Code CE-33991-5

This error code is caused when the PS4 cannot connect to the network.

Fix

PlayStation Network (“PSN”) or the game servers may be temporarily unavailable. Ensure that PSN services and the game’s servers are available. If both services are active, carry out an Internet connection test by going to [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection] to confirm you can connect to the internet. Update your router’s firmware. Please contact your router manufacturer or Internet Service Provider (“ISP”) for assistance if required. Turn off other devices connected to your network. If you’re still experiencing difficulties, please try again later as the server may be experiencing high traffic.

Error Code CE-30774-1

This error occurs when the system cannot update using a USB storage device.

Fix

Go to [Settings] > [System Software Update] to update your PS4.

If that’s not possible, follow these steps:

Make sure that your USB storage device is formatted as FAT or exFAT.

Insert the USB storage device into your PC/Mac USB, right-click and select ‘Format’ to open the dialog box. Select FAT or exFAT from the drop-down menu under ‘File system’.

Check that the update file is stored in the correct file structure.

Using a computer, create a folder named “PS4”. Inside that folder, create another folder named “UPDATE”. The update file (“PS4UPDATE.PUP”) must be stored in the “UPDATE” folder.If the error persists, the downloaded file may be corrupted, so delete the update file from your USB device and download it again.

Try again

If the issue still happens, delete the download file from your USB drive and re-download it.

Error Code CE-35287-5

This error code populates when the PSN is down or temporarily unavailable. The only fix is to wait for the PSN to come back up.

Error Code CE-33945-4

You may have a problem connecting to your local network.

Fix

PlayStation Network or the game servers may be temporarily unavailable. Ensure that PlayStation Network services and the game’s servers are available. If both services are active, carry out an Internet connection test by going to [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection] to confirm you can connect to the Internet. Update your router’s firmware. Please contact your router manufacturer or Internet Service Provider (“ISP”) for assistance if required. Turn off other devices connected to your network. If you’re still experiencing difficulties, please try again later as the server may be experiencing high traffic.

Error Code CE-33987-0

This error code is caused by an internet connection test failure.

Fix

You may have a problem connecting to PlayStation Network (“PSN”) as your network connection has timed out during the PSN sign-in process.

Perform an Internet connection test by going to [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection] to confirm you can connect to the network. If you’re still unable to connect, try resetting your local network connection by powering off your modem and/or router and waiting 5 minutes before turning it back on. If this hasn’t helped, you may need to update your router’s firmware. Please contact your router manufacturer or Internet Service Provider (“ISP”) for assistance if required. If you’re still experiencing difficulties, please try again later as the server may be experiencing high traffic.

Error Code CE-35489-9

This error occurs when you buy a game or DVD from a different country. The PlayStation 4 does not support playing discs from other regions.

Error Code CE-34632-8

This content cannot be used at the moment. Please contact PlayStation Support for assistance.

Error Code CE-35406-8

The PS Vita could not be linked to the PS4 System for Remote Play as the accounts on the systems are not the same.

Fix

To use the Remote Play feature, the same PSN account must be linked to both systems.

If you need to switch the PSN account on your PS4, select [Power] > [Switch User] on the home screen.

Only one PSN account can be linked to a PS Vita. To link a new account, you will need to restore you PS Vita system. You can restore the system software to its default condition and delete all of the data in system storage by selecting [Format] > [Restore This System], and then follow the on-screen instructions to complete the operation.

Error Code CE-36244-9

This error code occurs when a download is suspended due to corruption of the content.

Fix

Restart the PlayStation 4 system. Then restart the download



You can restart downloads from the game’s icon on the Home screen or under [Notifications] > [Downloads]. If the error occurs again, review your local network settings.



– Change to a static IP or try to change the DNS server.

– Try a different network if available.

– The Connection may be temporarily busy, please try again later. If the error persists and if you have previously upgraded the HDD, switch to the original HDD and re-install the system software.



If you are using the original HDD, try system initialisation at [Settings] > [Initialisation] > [Initialise PlayStation 4] > [Quick]

After the system initialization, try to re-download the content from the Library.

Error Code E-8200002E

This error occurs when a credit or debit card information stored on your account is not valid.

Fix

Make sure that your credit card details are entered correctly. Ensure that the address information on your SEN account is exactly the same as those on the statement provided by your card issuer.

Error Code E-82000138

This kind of error happens when you are entering a voucher code and your account’s wallet exceeds the limit of $150 or 150EUR.

Fix

Try redeeming the code when the balance in your account is not exceeding the limit.

Error Code E-82000133

This error occurs when the PSN voucher code you enter expires or is not available yet.

Fix

Make sure that the code is entered correctly.

Check when the voucher becomes available and also if it has any restrictions of usage.

Error Code E-80558337

PlayStation 4 cannot recognize the content properly. The registration information of the content might be incorrect.

Fix

Please download the content again.

If the error persists, report the title to Customer Support.

Error Code NP-31952-0

Network connection has timed out. Your network connection is likely to be unstable or not strong enough.

Fix

If you are using a Wi-Fi connection, place the PlayStation 4 and the router closer together, and make sure there are no obstructions between them.

Other devices on your network might be using a large amount of bandwidth. Wait until they have finished.

Check the connection status of the PlayStation 4 in [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection].

Error Code NP-31739-3

Download of latest update file is still ongoing. You need to install this update file to use the feature.

Fix

Please wait until the download is complete. You can check the progress at [Notifications] > [Download] Close the application to install the update file.

Error Code NP-31730-4

You are signed out of the PSN and are trying to use a feature that is reliant on the PSN login.

Fix

To use this feature, please sign in PSN by selecting [Settings] > [PSN] > [Sign In to PSN]

Error Code NP-32062-3

Data on the system may be corrupted

Fix

Shut down the PlayStation 4 system. Start the system in Safe Mode, and select [5. Rebuild Database]. If the error persists, back up the data, and initialise the system at [Settings] > [Initialisation] > [Initialise PlayStation 4] > [Full].

Error Code NP-35000-8

This error occurs when PSN is undergoing maintenance.

Fix

Try again after some time and check the status of the PSN.

Error Code SU-35931-1

Update data of system software is partially corrupted.

Fix

Restart your PS4 system and download the System Update again by navigating to [Settings] > [System Update] > [Update via Internet]. If this doesn’t work you can also update you console via USB. For information on how to do this, please click here.

If you remain unable to update your system, it may be in need of service. Please contact PlayStation Support for further assistance.

Error Code SU-30746-0

Could not find file required for system software update.

Fix

Please follow the steps below to update the PS4 system software using Safe Mode.

Turn off your PS4 system. Once all lights on your PS4 are off, hold down the power button until you hear 2 beeps; one immediately and one after 7 seconds. Your PS4 will now boot in Safe Mode. Connect your DS4 controller using a USB cable and press the PS button. Select option 3: “Update System Software” and then “Update using Internet”.

If the error persists, please visit the PS4 System Software page for more ways to update.

Error Code WS-36812-0

This error occurs when you cannot join a party.

Fix

An error occurred during the invitation request. Ask your friend to resend the invitation.

Error Codes WS-37337-3, WS-37368-7, WS-37338-4

These errors occur when the PSN account has been suspended.

Fix

The Sony Entertainment Network (“SEN”) account has been temporarily suspended from accessing SEN services for violating our Terms of Service and User Agreement. Please check the e-mail account associated with the account for further information.

Error Code WV-33898-1

Could not connect to the server or open a webpage on the browser.

Fix

Relaunch the browser and check if the URL entered is correct.

Error Code WV-33917-3

An error occurred due to too many redirects.

Fix

If this error occurs while you are visiting an external web page via the browser, it is likely that PlayStation 4 does not support that page. Please visit the web page with another device.

Error Code WS-36782-6

Friend requests cannot be sent.

Fix

Cannot send friend requests because the user has already reached the maximum number of friends (2000 friends).

Error Codes WV-33899-2, WV-36450-7

Could not connect to PlayStation Network (“PSN”)

Fix

PlayStation Network services may be temporarily unavailable. Please check the status of the PlayStation Network here. If PlayStation Network is available, perform an Internet connection test by going to [Settings] > [Network] > [Test Internet Connection] to confirm you can connect to the Internet. Update your router’s firmware. Please contact your router manufacturer or Internet Service Provider (“ISP”) for assistance if required. Turn off other devices connected to your network. If you’re still experiencing difficulties, please try again later as the PlayStation Network may be experiencing high traffic.

Network Issue Error Codes

NW-31246-6 DNS settings are invalid

NW-31456-9 Connection error

NW-31250-1 Internal server error

NW-31201-7 Could not connect to the network

NW-31374-8 Connection timed out

NW-31253-4 Response from DNS server is delayed or unstable

NW-31294-9 Connection timed out for unstable wireless connection

NW-31453-6 Delayed server response

NW-31194-8 Could not connect to the network

NW-31247-7 Network connection timed out

NW-31205-1 Network connection unstable or too weak to reach PSN server

Fix

To resolve these errors, test your connection, check the status of the PSN, get the better wifi and check your DNS settings.

Server error or PSN maintenance Error Codes

WS-37501-6

WS-37504-9

WS-37432-9

WS-36856-8

WS-36855-7

Fix

Check the status of the PSN to test the connection. If the PSN is under maintenance try again after some time.