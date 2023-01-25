New World of Warcraft patch sees the return of racial Heritage Armor, expands available Monk races, and more

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has hit the ground running, and Blizzard is eager to keep its player base updated on upcoming content from future patches. With several quality-of-life additions and changes to address the pain points of the expansion launch now in play, the developers are showing off what is next on the pipeline for Patch 10.0.7. While a relatively minor patch, fans will finally be seeing the return of racial Heritage Armor, new available races for the Monk class, and even be able to explore the Dracthyr starting zone as an endgame activity.

Racial Heritage Armor was introduced during the Battle for Azeroth expansion, but they silently stopped being added during the Shadowlands expansion. Players love completing the quest lines for their respective character’s race to unlock these unique armor models, and so they will be happy to see that both Orcs and Humans will get their Heritage Armor in Patch 10.0.7.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Blizzard has also stated that they intend to end the limitations between race choice and class choice over the foreseeable future. Dragonflight’s pre-patch made Priests, Rogues, and Mages available to all races, and it looks like Monks will be added to that list soon. Monk players can now also pick between Lightforged Draenei, Worgen, and Goblins as a possible race, which frees the class from any racial restrictions.

Rounding out the patch preview is the mention that fans will be able to return to the Forbidden Reach as an endgame zone. This island is the starting area experience for the Drakthyr Evoker class, but it will now also function as a phased location for max level players to progress the narrative while encountering new bosses, objectives, and loot to collect.

This is not all that will be coming in Patch 10.0.7. Blizzard has also stated that they will be doing a refresh on the Recruit A Friend program, with new rewards to earn for bringing friends back to Azeroth. There is no release date yet for the patch, but the expansion roadmap did say it will be at some point in the spring.