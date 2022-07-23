Pokémon Scalet and Violet leaker suggests new Tauros forms and Primeape evolution

There have been surprising rumors and potential leakers for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet well ahead of its November 18 release date. One of these supposed leakers suggests that upcoming Tauros forms will appear in the games, along with Primeape receiving an evolution for the region.

For the Tauros forms, the leaker suggests that there could be up to three additional forms given to the Pokémon on top of the original form. One of these forms will have a new type, and the two others will have two types, potentially adding variety to the typical Normal-type Pokémon from the Kanto region. The multiple types would add a lot of variety to the Pokémon, giving players renewed reason to check it out. The unique Tauros forms would be based on the location you find it in Scarlet and Violet.

The second piece of information from the leaker concerns a Primeape evolution. The leaker shared few details, but they drew an emoji of what the evolution would look like, and they also suggested Primeape could be a Fighting and Ghost-type Pokémon. The leaker drew out emoji has a fog-like aura around this Pokémon, with fists and feet sticking out.

However, all this information can be taken with a grain of salt. We have no concrete information if these details are true. We still await any information or trailers from Gamefreak about Scarlet and Violet. Nevertheless, the Pokémon community is eager to learn more, with many discussing the potential time travel mechanic that could be happening and how it will tie this world together, along with the many other Pokémon that could receive new forms and evolutions.

For now, we’ll have to sate ourselves with the fanart of Lechonk to hold us over.