Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End update – Patch notes

The Terraria Journey’s End changelog has arrived, and as you may have suspected, it is enormous. The update introduces Journey and Master mode, loads of quality of life changes, a full revisit of the Terraria experience, mythical beats, thousands of new items, new enemies to fight, new music for the soundtrack, and much much more.

I. Journey’s End New Content and Additions

A. Major Features:

Added Journey Mode, a brand new world and character difficulty mode that offers unprecedented control over the way you play. Features unique powers such as item duplication, weather control, spawn rate and difficulty sliders, and more.

Added Master Mode, a new highest difficulty surpassing that of Expert. Test your skills against even harder challenges, and perhaps be rewarded with some unique rewards from each boss

Added two brand new bosses to seek out and challenge

Added the Bestiary, an encyclopedia of the enemies, allies, and critters you encounter on your journey

Added Golf, a new fun pastime for when you want to take a break from all the monster slaying

Added Windy Day weather, along with various ambient effects and even some enemies

Added Town Pylons and NPC Happiness, an expansion on the town system that culminates with the ability to build a teleportation network to towns around the world

B. Menu/UI:

Officially adding Texture Pack support, which now has its own option in the main menu

Added RGB Lighting to the game for Razer, Corsair, and Logitech hardware

Added Block Swap, a mechanic that allows the player to replace pre-existing blocks with new ones, without having to mine them up first. As a bonus, this also allows you to swap Chests and Dressers, while keeping the chest inventory intact!

Terraria now has a brand new series of intro splash screens and an intro sequence

Added a completely overhauled Character and World Creation Menu

Added Boss Health Bars

Added Emote Commands and menu

Adding loading screen informative help text when generating worlds

Added two new Health/Mana Bar style options

Added a number of new minimap border options

Added a Recommended Achievement icon to guide the player

Added a new achievement to craft a workbench

C. Ambience:

Added Windy Day weather, along with various ambient effects and even some enemies

Added a variety of ambient background objects in the sky

Added a new celebratory event after defeating a boss or invasion for the first time. What a fortunate time to be a Terrarian!

Added the graveyard minibiome

Added uncommon thunderstorm ambient weather

Added a chance for meteor showers, which dramatically increase falling star rates

Added new falling star animations in the sky

Added the ability for the player character to blink, close their eyes, or squint, as circumstances call for it

D. Worldgen and Biomes:

Added dozens of new biome backgrounds

The Underground Desert now has some structural changes, new loot, and a variety of new threats

Added new paintings to Underground Desert houses, done by the testers!

Added Oasis minibiomes

Added Oasis ferns

Added cattails

Added lilypads

Added a new desert palm tree style

Added new Granite, Marble, Living Tree and Desert rubble piles to those biomes

Added flower vines to grassy caves

Added natural flowers to the Jungle, Crimson, Corruption, and Hallow

Added natural tall flowers

Added flower patches, ore veins and a few other surface microbiomes

Added a variety of new structure changes to the Dungeon

Added a substantial number of new mapscreen backgrounds

Added several new glowing moss biome variants

Added several new traps to worldgen

Added several new moon appearance variations

Added some new rare shell variants, as well as the Shell Pile block

Added sea grass

Added a unique underground layer background when in the Ocean

Added new mushroom biome plants

Added Seaweed, which can grow at the bottom of the Ocean

Updated the Ocean biome with some new variations

Added Underground Gem Trees

Added a Hardmode Desert Chest and Biome Key

Added Yellow Willow and Sakura Trees

Added a variety of fruit that can be found from hitting trees

E. Music:

Added an entirely new title theme, Journey’s End

Added the Windy Day theme

Added the Space Day theme

Added the Ocean Night theme

Added the Town Day and Night themes

Added the Storm theme

Added the Slime Rain theme

Added the Graveyard theme

Added the Underground Jungle theme

Added the Surface Night Jungle theme

Added the Duke Fishron boss theme

Added the Morning Rain theme

Added the Console Title theme

Added the Underground Desert theme

Added themes for the new bosses

Added music boxes for all of the newly introduced tracks

Long overdue, the winning track of Terraria’s music contest by Xenon and DJ Sniper has been implemented as a music box!

F. Enemies and Critters:

Added two new bosses

Added several Blood Moon fishing enemies

Added a few Windy Day enemies

Add a few other enemies to several different biomes, such as Mushroom and Underground

Added Gnomes

Added wild friendly Fairies, as well as fairy logs

Naturally, we also added Bottled Fairies

Added over a dozen new critters

Added several Underworld critters

Added Gold Goldfish and several other Gold Critters

G. NPCs and Pylons:

Added the Golfer NPC

Added the Zoologist NPC

Added an NPC Happiness system based on where and who they live with

Added Town Pylons, a method of rapid transport between established towns

Added Cat, Dog, and Bunny Town Pet NPCs

H. Fishing:

Added Blood Moon fishing, a dangerous pastime filled with new enemies and new rewards

Added Oasis fishing and a number of new items from it, such as a fishing rod

Added two new Oasis Quest Fish

Added new methods of Lava Fishing and significantly expanded the Lava Fishing loot pool

Added Chum Buckets for fishing

Added Ice, Oasis, Lava, and Ocean Fishing Crates

I. Equipment and Items:

Added a new ultimate sword, a celebration of your journey, from beginning to end

Added the Celebration Mk2 to Moon Lord’s loot pool, an improved replacement version of Celebration, which has been given a different source

Added the Super Star Shooter, a hardmode Star Cannon

Added an entirely new class of Summoner weapons, Whips

Added the Hallowed Summoner Helmet

Added over a dozen new accessory tinkers

Added special crafting recipes which can only be made in the presence of the Ecto Mist of Graveyards

Several NPCs will now sell special wares when they are in a graveyard

(Re)-added the Zapinator, and now comes in two color variants

Added a couple music instruments with basic musical functionality, and added some control over the pitch of The Axe’s sound

Added several “Amber” items to match other Gem crafting recipes

Added Finch Staff and several other new summon weapons

Added the Stepping Stool accessory

Added several new Rocket variants

Added Fledgling Wings

(Re)-added the Lunar Drills, which are now rebalanced to offer pros and cons compared to the Lunar Pickaxes

Added Dirt Bombs and Sticky Dirt Bombs

Added Tungsten Bullet, so Tungsten worlds can craft their ammo too

Added Sergeant United Shield

Added Jousting Lances

Added several other new swords

Added a variety of kites

Added over 50 new food and drink items to the game

Added paper airplanes

Added 9 new items to Underground Desert loot

Added Footballs

And many more weapons, accessories, and other useful tools!

I1. Golf Related Equipment: Added several types of Golf Clubs for different purposes, coming in several different visual varieties Added Golf Balls in different colors Added Golf Tee and Golf Cup Added Golf Whistle Added Country Club Vanity outfit Added Golf Chest Added Golf Cart Mount Added Golf Trophies Added several Golf Paintings Added a Lawnmower and the ability to mow grass to prevent tall grass from growing back (for better golfing, of course) Added Arrow Signs, that can have the arrow pointed in different directions

J. Furniture and Blocks:

Added Void Vault and Void Bag

Added some wind impacted furniture

Added several new bricks/walls to go with ores or blocks that did not have them

Added 8 new full furniture sets and matching blocks

Added a collection of placeable walls we collectively refer to as “Ecto Walls”, specifically, craftable variants of over 50 previously worldgen only walls

Added a method of crafting placeable versions of Gem-studded Stone Blocks and walls normally found in worldgen

Moss can now be harvested as an item with a paint scraper

Moss now spreads to, and can be planted on Gray Brick to make Mossy Brick!

Added a substantial number of new banners, including new enemies and some old ones who never had banners

Added several decorative columns and beams

Added Graveyard Paintings and several other Graveyard based furniture and block items items

Added new Statues

Added a questionably large number of toilets

Added several new lava themed decorative items

Added several new biome themed torches: Desert, Coral, Corrupt, Crimson, Hallowed and Jungle

New biome torches can now drop from pots in their respective biomes

Added matching campfires to go with all of these new torches

Added two new water changing fountains

Added two new Monoliths

Added potted indoor trees

Added a few new wiring related items

Added the Truffle Worm Cage and cages for most of the new critters

Added the final paint color

K. Vanity Outfits, Pets, and Mounts:

Added over a dozen new vanity outfits

Added several new hair and hat based vanity items

Added several animal ear and tail vanity items

Added several new vanity accessories

Added three new dyes

Added two dozen new hairstyles

Added the last of the dev sets

Added more than ten new pets

Added more than ten new mounts

Added Minecarp, Digging Molecart and many other vanity Minecart variants

II. Journey’s End: Changes and Revisions to Pre-Existing Content:

A. UI, Menus, Options, and Quality of Life:

The game will now initially launch by default in borderless windowed mode, and attempt to auto-detect your proper resolution

Characters on the player select screen will now animate when selected

Launching the game should now automatically generate a ResourcePacks folder in your save folder for texture packs

The main menu shows a new background every time a “day” passes

The world creation menu can generate random world names for you

Improved the visibility of the Cloud On/Off buttons on the Player and World menus to improve clarity

There is now improved UI feedback when attempting to delete favorited characters, explaining why

The player/world menu scroll bar is removed if there are not enough saves to need scrolling

There is now a button to instantly apply resolution changes from the menu settings

The Death screen now has a timer until you respawn, and you can also quit out of the game while dead. Your timer will continue to tick down while on the main menu, and if you rejoin while it is still active, you will still be dead

You can now change the eye and skin color of your character at a Dresser

Added a setting option that allows you to toggle whether Hovering Wings work by holding down, or by pressing down once. Particularly impactful on Gamepad

If various things happen while the game is minimized on your task bar, it will now flash. This includes things like taking damage, spawning, or worldgen finishing

There are now icons on your map showing your world spawn and your current bed spawn point

Player, NPC, and Boss Icons, as well as several other icons, now have a white outline on the map to increase visibility

Added the ability to double click on the map to make a ping for other players to see

Teammate names now display on the screen in an easier to read way

Holding backspace in chat deletes text faster

You can now chat/talk in single player, for using emotes or seeing past world messages

You can now copy/paste sign text and it will include line breaks

Quick Stack will now prioritize Piggy Banks, Safes, Defender’s Forge, Void Vault, and the portable Money Trough and Void Bag

The viable range when Quick Stacking to nearby chests has increased by 25%

You can no longer place favorited Money Troughs inside of themselves

Added a blue box under item mouseover text in the inventory to increase text readability. This feature has an option to turn it off if preferred.

Currently selected recipe now has a gold highlight

The currently active hotbar slot is now brighter when the inventory is open

Paint, Actuators, and Ale can now be placed in Ammo Slots

Sorting your inventory will now attempt to put ammo in any free Ammo slots

Sorting your inventory will attempt to sort your coin slots in order

Music Boxes now make an audio indication that they have recorded

You can now place Music Boxes in your vanity slot to listen to them

Buff durations timer display now rounds up instead of down

Expanded and improved the Biome visual settings in the Camera mode

Added an option that allows decreasing the size of the minimap

There is now an option setting to activate/deactivate the Tile Grid overlay on both Gamepad and Keyboard/Mouse

UI Scale can now be set as low as 50%, with a maximum of 200%

The default cursor now has a white outline, but you can still change this in the options

Achievements now make a sound when unlocked

If someone attempts to quit out of the game mid-save, the game will still attempt to finish saving, which should prevent a lot of save corruptions

Multiplayer dedicated servers now save every 10 minutes, rather than every morning

The dedicated server should now prevent your PC from going to sleep when inactive, which would stop the server

A1. Gamepad Related Changes: Changed how Gamepad LT and RT buttons navigate through the inventory menus. They will make a complete loop if you continue pressing the same button, while previously LT and RT could each only send you to different parts of the UI There is now a Gamepad option in the Keybinding settings to change the speed of moving the cursor through the inventory, called “Interface Movement Delay” Added improved Gamepad button options for removing housing status for NPCs Added an option in the config file to completely disable Gamepad support (for people who have their own custom Gamepad setup that can’t work with ours) When utilizing the Gamepad “Use from inventory” feature, it will use consumable items like potions or magic mirrors immediately Attempting to craft another item while holding the previous crafted item on Gamepad will place the first item in your inventory to free up space Quick Craft on Gamepad no longer crafts items as fast, to prevent it from flooding your inventory and multi-crafting items by accident When using Gamepad, only NPCs near the player will show their names, instead of all of them on screen

B. Worldgen and Biomes:

Heavily optimized worldgen speed

A wide variety of natural background walls from different biomes can now be interchangeably Clentaminated. Several Jungle backgrounds can be converted, but cannot be cleansed back to Jungle, only to stone. Previously, they were completely immune to the Clentaminator.

Dramatically changed the layout and frequency of deserts in worldgen, they should be larger but less common, with more natural dunes

The Ice Biome should now generate further away from spawn, and in a more narrow shape

Natural underground minecart tracks can now be much longer and come in more interesting configurations

Underground Mushroom worldgen is now much larger and redesigned

Updated mushroom tree tops and some underground mushroom backwalls

Improved how Marble Biome walls generate, no longer quite as “square”

Icicles in infected biomes now take on the color of that biome, rather than being blue

Rain now takes on the water color of the biome it is falling in

Increased chest limit from 1000 to 8000

In response to the increasingly complex world gen making Underground Cabins more broken down and full of furniture, the odds of cabin paintings spawning has been increased until they are more reasonably found

Grass growing in front of Grassy/Flowery Walls will grow flowers too, unlike in front of other backgrounds

Sunflowers now block the spread of Hallow

Critter statues now generate during worldgen

Wood Chests now have a chance to contain a stack of wood

Added a system that would fill in very small holes in naturally generated walls on worldgen to make a more polished backwall appearance

Sandstorms are now significantly less common, particularly in the early game

Reduced the intensity of Mighty Wind, it will now push you less

Rain is slightly less common

C. Art Improvements and Visual Effects:

The following things have been resprited/polished:



Hallowed Armor has been completely reworked visually, and now has an Ancient Hallowed Armor variant to use the old style

The Skyware furniture set

All of the cloud background art, including the addition of some familiar looking clouds . . .

Golem, Queen Bee, and Everscream

Eye Patch, Goggles, 0x33’s Aviators and Glasses item icons, so that they are easier to see in the inventory

Harpy, Mummy, and Wolf enemies

The Goblin Invasion enemies

Dungeon Skeletons

The Truffle NPC

Many previously color-swapped Biome-wood-variant furniture items have been made more unique

Dozens of background rubble piles from different biomes

The sprites for many tree tops

The Lunar Invasion planets visible in the sky

The Hardmode Dungeon Chests

On a more subtle note, due to a revision of how player armor animations work, all of the chest armor and vanity outfits in the game have been touched up, with changes ranging from a few pixels to complete revisions to some, such as the Cowboy and Pixie outfits

Made it so that Jack ‘O Lantern (the tile) and explosive Jack ‘O Lanterns no longer use the same sprite

Several dozen wall item icons were adjusted so that the vast majority of wall items are now consistently sized

Food, Drinks, and Potions are now held in the players hand and have improved eating/drinking animations

A number of hats which previously did not show hair now show hair!

Boss Bags now look much more sparkly and visible, to help people find them after a fight

Fallen Stars have been given a visual overhaul, both during their falling animation, and their item art

Improved how Eater of Worlds and Destroyer visually spawn into the world

Nebula’s shader is now slightly less pink, and the enemies in it have a pulsing effect to make them stand out more visually

All of the Jump in a Bottles that did not previously have visible vanity options now can be visibly seen on the player

Lunar Armor sets no longer lose some of their visual brightness when only wearing one piece. Individual pieces will still have the same brightness as if you wore the full set.

Elf Copter, Santa-NK1, and Everscream’s projectiles were given increased light and visibility

Queen Bee’s stinger projectile was given a larger sprite and is easier to see

Ambient night lighting may vary depending on the moon phase

There are now many more stars in the night sky

Redesigned the targeting icon for summoner lock-on

D. Gameplay:

Reaching the end of the Pumpkin and Frost Moon will unlock one in-game day of Halloween and Christmas season, respectively

The start date for Halloween events in game is now October 10th

Gravestones will now show the date of death

NPCs that die in Hardcore mode will drop Gravestones

Desert Fossil can now be mined at any pickaxe power or with bombs. However, it is fragile and adjacent fossil blocks may break when you mine it, costing you some of the ore.

Desert Fossil based gear is now weaker because it is available sooner.

Increased the max stack size of a ton of items

You can now “Return” bought items for the full purchase price as long as you have not closed the shop window

Hitting trees with an axe may now drop things sometimes

Did an extensive review of sell values across the entire game, increasing the consistency of sell values. This particularly includes things like items that had no sell value but should have, consistent sell value of items dropped from the same source, and much more.

Expert enemies who steal your money will now be saved in that area and respawn if you come back. You can see their locations and how much money they have on the map.

Titan Glove and its tinkers now give autoswing to all Melee Weapons (and Whips!)

Celestial Pillar fragment drops now scale with player count in Expert

Wood, Iron, and Gold Crates drop better quality ore depending on which level of crate it is. Wood Crates, for instance, only drop Copper/Tin/Iron/Lead.

All fishing crates now come in pre-Wall of Flesh and post-Wall of Flesh variants. Pre-Wall of Flesh variants do not contain Hardmode Ores.

Gold Crates now have a chance to drop Life Crystals and Enchanted Swords

Dungeon Crates may now include Books

Flower Boots are now included in the Jungle Crate’s loot pool

Penguin and Turtle Pets can now be obtained rarely from their respective Biome crates

You can now fish up Alchemy Tables in the Dungeon

The Angler now has dialogue that will tell you how many quests you have completed for him

Angler’s Quest rewards are now more likely to give you the Info Accessories. Additionally, he will not give you duplicates of an accessory you have in your inventory, unless you already have them all.

Coral Blocks have been entirely resprited, and are no longer given as rewards from the Angler. Instead, they can be crafted.

Pirate Map and Snow Globe items can now stack to 20

Massively overhauled the Guide’s help dialogue, adding hints and tips for content all the way up to the Lunar Invasion, addressing all new NPCs since 1.1, replacing outdated information, and bringing some previously bugged lines back into circulation

The game will now detect if you’ve been stationary/AFK for a while and avoid spawning worms on you

Cacti must now be cut down before you can break the sand beneath them, like trees

Most non-Dungeon/Invasion enemies should no longer be able to open doors except during Blood Moons or Eclipses

Doors will now automatically open for you when approached. This option can toggled in the Settings

Doors will now attempt to open the other way if forward is blocked by something

Doors that have icicles grow in front of them will now break the icicles when you open them. Also applies to other ground based rubble.

Geyser traps are now set off just by stepping on them

Vile and Vicious Powder can now be used to spread their respective biome before Hardmode

Meteorite, Crimtane, and Demonite now have higher Metal Detector priority than Gold/Platinum

Pumpkin Moon now has more careful limits on how many total bosses can spawn to reduce serious server performance issues

Moon Lord now drops Super Healing Potions instead of Greater Healing Potions

It is now easier to grapple elsewhere when already grappled to a platform or minecart track

Players who are stealthed or invisible no longer have mouseover text or health bars.

A few of the more common Pumpkin and Frost Moon enemies now require more kills per banner drop

If a player is falling far enough that they will take fall damage, but an enemy hits them and knocks them back, it will reset their fall damage

Parties can no longer happen if the Party Girl is not present. Try talking to her next time a natural party starts!

Butterflies and Fireflies no longer spawn in the rain or when it is very windy

Players can now spawn several blocks above or below their spawn point if the location is covered by blocks, rather than destroying those blocks, to increase flexibility of building at spawn.

Infected Ice and Hardened Sand Blocks can now be used to craft some biome torches

Acorns now autoswing

Using Smart Cursor to plant Pumpkin Seeds will only replace fully grown Pumpkins now

The Temple Raider achievement should now be unlocked upon opening the locked temple door, not breaking Lihzahrd Bricks

Enemies that reflect attacks (Large Mimics, Solar Selenians) now make a distinctive sound when it happens

Reduced the volume on Vortex Beater, Sniper Rifle and Solar Eruption

Removed the hissing sound effect from Vortex Beater, Last Prism and Charged Blaster Cannon

E. NPCs, Critters, and Enemies:

Antlion Swarmers and Chargers can now be found in small and large variants, with appropriate differences in strength

Jellyfish and Granite Golems spawned from statues now drop their items even less frequently, and reduced the sell value of some of those drops

Granite Elementals can no longer fly through walls

Reduced the volume on Granite Golem’s death sound

Crimslimes now inflict Blindness and drop Blindfolds

The Giant Cursed Skull now inflicts Curse and drops the Nazar

Beehive Bees in the Jungle will now target enemies as well as the player

Maneater type enemies can no longer be killed by mining the block they are attached to

Clowns are now much more dangerous and throw Chattering Teeth Bombs

Many enemies which previously stopped spawning after defeating the Wall of Flesh can now be found at reduced rates even in Hardmode

Several “minion” enemies that have no banners are now subject to the banner effects that affect their creator (such as Baby Mothron and the Mothron Banner)

Enemies have an increased chance to drop bonus amounts of money when killed

Enemies drop extra money during Blood Moons

Eater of Worlds now has more segments, even more so in Expert Mode

King Slime is now somewhat harder to abuse with ropes

Plantera’s Tentacles now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer

Brain of Cthulhu’s Creepers now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer

Expert Brain of Cthulhu and his Creepers now have increased knockback resistance per player present on a server, ultimately becoming immune to knockback.

Expert Skeletron Prime now moves faster when spinning.

Old One’s Army now has some Expert scaling in multiplayer

Martian Saucers in normal mode no longer have a phase two, and die as soon as their turrets are destroyed

There are now less Martian Saucers per invasion, and they are less likely to chain spawn

Martian Saucers can now shoot their death beam through blocks. However, they are slower and their beams easier to avoid.

Several Martian Invasion drops are now dropped from regular Martians, decreasing the random nature of the Martian Saucer’s drop pool

Golem attacks more aggressively the more players are present in Expert, and also slightly harder to cheese

Golem will now enrage when out of the jungle or on the surface

Moon Lord’s Phantasmal Death Ray will now penetrate blocks that are between it and the player

Frogs can now swim

Explosive Bunnies can now be released as critters and can explode

Enchanted Nightcrawlers can now spawn naturally during meteor showers

Gold Critters are now more rare

F. Equipment, Armor, and Weapons:

The Ruler’s utility effect is now always available for players to turn on or off. The Ruler item can now be used as a weapon instead, and is still used in crafting recipes.

The Breathing Reed and Umbrella can now be used as weapons, and can still be used for their original purposes as well

The Throwing subclass has been combined with the Ranged class. Previously Thrown weapons now do Ranged damage

Shortswords can now be used in all directions, not just forward

Titanium Armor now has a new set bonus, and Shadow Dodge has been repurposed as Holy Protection, the new Set Bonus for Hallowed Armor

Medusa Head and Charged Blaster Cannon have been heavily redesigned and should be more effective in combat

Some other weapons have had some moderate redesigns to improve their effectiveness, including but not limited to: Magic Missile, Flamelash, Rainbow Rod, Poison and Venom Staff, Staff of -Earth, and Heat Ray

A host of other weapon, armor, tool and accessory adjustments, some small, some minor. For more, please check out the Balance Changes section

Vanity Accessory slots now can only hold accessories with a visual vanity effect

Gravity Globe can now be toggled in mid-air

Tiki Armor, Pygmy Necklace, and the Hercules Beetle can now be purchased without carrying Pygmy Staff as long as you have defeated Plantera

Blessed Apple now only drops from Unicorns, but at a higher drop rate than before

Cenx’s Tiara now drops with both of her dev set bundle

0x33’s Aviators are now dropped from Master-mode Eye of Cthulhu

Arkhalis is now dropped in the Arkhalis dev set bundle

G. Blocks and Furniture:

Upgraded Mannequins, they now have an interactable inventory which allows visible accessories such as wings, as well as dye support. They can also be painted, and are no longer destroyed unless their inventory is empty

Weapon Racks are now paintable. You can also place Fish on Weapon Racks for display purposes.

Players can now sit in chairs, sofas, thrones, benches, and they can lay down in beds to sleep. Sleeping in beds will speed up time. If in multiplayer, time will only speed up if all players are sleeping.

Goblin, Eyeball, Hornet, Imp, and Corrupt Statues now spawn enemies when wired

You can now craft Ice Chests, and its name and the Frozen Chest’s name were swapped to match furniture consistency

Living Wood, Skyware, and Lihzahrd Chests are now craftable

Temple traps now require higher pickaxe power to mine to prevent obtaining them too early

Changed the light colors of the light sources in following sets so that each set uses consistent lighting: Marble, Pearlwood, Mahogany, Spooky, Steampunk, Palm Wood, Ebonwood, Shadewood, Glass, Living Wood, and Frozen. Ebonwood’s Candelabra was resprited to visually match this updated color.

Bewitching Station now generates light, because it had candles all this time

Water and Peace Candles can now be wired to turn on or off, which will toggle their buff as well

Shells and Starfish will now generate over time on beaches

Cloud Blocks now prevent fall damage

Campfires also no longer give their buff when turned off

Placing Minecart tracks with Smart Cursor should create smarter and cleaner tracks than before

The Stone Slab had the wrong blending, preventing it from being used nicely with most other blocks, and this has been fixed. However, we listened to your concerns, and have added an Accent Stone Slab block, which will function the same as the old Stone Slab did

Dynasty Wood blends better with other tiles now

Special glass blocks like Waterfall, Confetti, etc now have better merging with other tiles

Infected Hardened Sands are now craftable into glass like regular Hardened Sand

Statues can now face both directions

Bone Blocks are now mined back up as Bones, which can be crafted into other things, or replaced as Bone Blocks as needed with a Bone Wand

Staff of Regrowth no longer places moss on stone, as moss is now accessed through other means

Ammo Box now has a shotgun cocking sound effect when used

III. Journey’s End: Balance Changes:

A. Bosses:

Moon Lord

Moon Lord’s attack pattern has been slightly tweaked to be more consistent, as the different eyes would become desynced over time, resulting in a more random fight (which was not intended). In addition, the amount of time that his forehead eye spends open is slightly increased

Moon Lord’s Phantasmal Death Ray will now penetrate blocks that are between it and the player

Enemies should no longer spawn during Moon Lord’s fight, unless they spawn outside of his radius in multiplayer

Moon Lord will now drop his loot even if you die during his death animation

Golem Golem attacks more aggressively the more players are present in Expert, and also slightly harder to cheese Golem will now enrage when out of the jungle or on the surface Plantera Plantera's Tentacle Chompers now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer Skeletron Prime Expert Skeletron Prime now moves faster when spinning. Brain of Cthulhu Expert Brain of Cthulhu and his Creepers now have increased knockback resistance per player present on a server, ultimately becoming immune to knockback Brain of Cthulhu's Creepers now have health scaling in Expert Multiplayer Eater of Worlds Eater of Worlds now has more segments, even more so in Expert Mode King Slime King Slime is now somewhat harder to abuse with ropes Martian Saucer Martian Saucers in difficulties below Expert no longer have a phase two, and die as soon as their turrets are destroyed There are now less Martian Saucers per invasion, and they are less likely to chain spawn Martian Saucers can now shoot their death beam through blocks. However, they are slower and their beams easier to avoid.

B. Enemies:

Crimslimes

Now inflict the Blindness debuff and drop Blindfolds

Crimson Axe Now inflicts the Cursed debuff Giant Cursed Skull Now inflicts the Cursed debuff on contact and via projectile, and drops Nazars Tomb Crawler Head Damage decreased from 16 to 14 Body and Tail Damage decreased from 10 to 7 Life decreased from 50 to 40 Reduced size Only 1 Tomb Crawler should spawn at a time under normal circumstances Sand Slime Damage increased from 10 to 15 Life increased from 40 to 50 Knockback multiplier decreased from 0.8 to 0.7 Now only spawns as uncommon enemies in the Underground Desert Flying Fish Money drop value increased from 90 Copper to 3 Silver Flying Fish are now slightly less common on Rainy Days Clown Damage increased from 50 to 60 Defense increased from 20 to 25 Life increased from 400 to 800 Knockback multiplier decreased from 0.4 to 0.2 They now attack much faster Happy Bombs now explode when near the player They now throw Chattering Teeth Bombs as well Etherian Lightning Bug Projectile Damage increased from 20 to 100 (Note: This was actually an accidental placeholder number. It did 1 damage to the Etherian Crystal, and was likely to do the same to most players) Hoplite Decreased Javelin Damage from 48 to 36 Angry Tumbler Defense decreased from 10 to 6 Javelin Damage decreased from 48 to 36 Max speed decreased from 4 to 3 Money drop value decreased from 1.3 Silver to 1 Silver Bone Throwing Skeletons (Expert Only) Projectile Damage decreased from 80 to 60 Other Purple, Red, Yellow, and Black Slimes now drop 1-3 extra gel each Man Eater type enemies can no longer be killed by mining the block they are attached to Umbrella Slime money drop value increased from 25 Copper to 1 Silver Granite Elementals can no longer fly through walls Beehive Bees in the Jungle will now target enemies as well as the player (not including the Queen Bee)

C. Armor:

Ninja Set

Instead of throwing bonuses, each piece now gives a global 3% damage and 3% critical chance

New Set bonus: 20% movement speed

Gladiator Set Helmet, Breastplate, and Leggings Defense increased by 1 each Fossil Set Fossil Helmet Defense decreased from 3 to 2 Fossil Plate Defense decreased from 6 to 4 Fossil Greaves Defense decreased from 4 to 2 Each piece of the set now gives 3% Ranged critical chance New Set bonus: 20% chance not to consume ammo Now available earlier due to the change to Desert Fossil mining Green Cap Defense increased from 0 to 2 Night Vision Helmet Defense increased from 2 to 4 Cactus Set Cactus Breastplate Defense decreased from 2 to 1 Forbidden Set As a whole set, Forbidden is unchanged. However, the benefits of Forbidden Robes and Treads have been split evenly, with each now giving 40 mana and +1 Minion count Titanium Set New Set Bonus: Titanium Barrier As you attack enemies, titanium shards accumulate and spin around you These shards deal damage to enemies at close range, and inflict knockback. Use them defensively to keep enemies away, or for the bold, aggressively to inflict extra damage. Hallowed Set New Set Bonus: Holy Protection Familiar to most users as Shadow Dodge, Hallowed has had its previously stat-based set bonus replaced with a periodic immunity to damage. Upon attacking an enemy, you will gain a buff. If an enemy hits you during this buff, you will gain a very brief immunity to damage. After this period of immunity, at least 30 seconds must pass before you can re-activate the immunity buff. Squire Set Squire Great Helm and Greaves Defense each increased by 1 Squire Great Helm's healing decreased by 50% Chlorophyte Set (Melee) Chlorophyte Mask Defense decreased from 25 to 20 Chlorophyte set bonus now gives an additional 5% Damage Reduction if you are wearing the Chlorophyte Mask Turtle Armor Set bonus now gives 15% Damage Reduction Set bonus Thorns damage now does twice as much Spectre Armor (Mask) Set bonus projectiles now deal 100% of the original damage instead of 50% The "recovery rate" that determines how many new projectiles can be generated over time has increased from 150 to 250 Spooky Set Overall Defense increased from 27 to 30, with each piece gaining 1 Defense Spooky Breastplate now gives +2 Minion count instead of +1 Spooky Leggings now give 20% movement speed Valhalla Set Total Defense of the set is increased by 4, but has been redistributed Valhalla Helmet Defense increased from 14 to 20 Valhalla Breastplate Defense decreased from 30 to 24 Valhalla Greaves Defense increased from 20 to 24 Valhalla Breastplate's healing decreased by 50% Nebula Armor Healing Booster effect now gives 3 HP/s instead of 5, with a maximum of 9 HP/s possible now Solar Armor Solar Helmet critical chance bonus increased from 17% to 26% Solar Breastplate melee damage bonus increased from 22% to 29% Each piece of the set now gives 1 HP/s regen Instead of 30% damage reduction whenever you have charges, you now have 12% damage reduction at all times, and 20% additional damage reduction while charges are active. In practice, this is roughly equivalent to the same 30% it used to give due to how the two values are multiplied. Recharge time between shield charges reduced by 1 second Stardust Armor Stardust Guardian now has a more much vigorous and aggressive attack, and he will attack automatically without prompting. All resemblance to a certain anime is purely coincidental.

D. Melee Weapons:

Shortswords

Shortswords can now be used in all directions, not just forward

Gold Shortsword damage increased from 11 to 12

Flails Flails now have entirely new behavior, and a few different functionality modes. If you click and hold the mouse button, they will swing around rapidly, doing low knock back and hitting rapidly in a small circle around you. If you click and use them normally, you will shoot them forward similar to how they use to be used, but they will move much faster than they did before. The damage dealt is double in this mode. Finally, if you click while it is in midair after having shot it forward, it will drop suddenly and lay on the ground. This can be used as a stationary damaging obstacle like a Spiky Ball on enemies walking towards you. Some flails have had some stat tweaks to fit with this new setup, such as having slightly longer or shorter range, but generally speaking, all of them should perform better than before. Cactus Sword Damage decreased from 9 to 8 Use Time increased from 25 to 32 Knockback decreased from 5 to 4.5 Trident Damage increased from 11 to 14 Knockback increased from 5 to 6 When held, gives unrestricted movement in water Chain Knife Damage increased from 11 to 12 Enchanted Sword Damage decreased from 24 to 23 Use Time increased from 18 to 21 Knockback decreased from 5.25 to 4.25 Falcon Blade Damage decreased from 30 to 25 Use Time increased from 15 to 20 Light's Bane Size Scale increased from 1.1 to 1.4 (Makes it bigger) Amazon Damage decreased from 20 to 18 Crafting: Stingers Required increased from 2 to 12 Crafting: Jungle Spores Required increased from 3 to 9 Beekeeper Damage decreased from 26 to 24 Use Time increased from 20 to 22 Knockback decreased from 5.3 to 5 Is no longer autoswing Muramasa Damage increased from 19 to 21 Fiery Greatsword Use Time decreased from 34 to 30 Breaker Blade Damage increased from 39 to 43 Use Time decreased from 30 to 29 Gained a special mechanic where it will deal 2x damage to enemies with over 90% health Cobalt Sword Unchanged, but listing here intentionally to ensure there was no oversight. Cobalt Sword's damage was previously much higher than it should have been, but we are using it as the new baseline which the rest of the swords are being compared to. Palladium Sword Damage increased from 41 to 45 Mythril Sword Damage increased from 44 to 49 Orichalcum Sword Damage increased from 47 to 50 Use Time decreased from 26 to 25 Adamantite Sword Damage increased from 50 to 56 Use Time decreased from 27 to 26 Titanium Sword Damage increased from 52 to 58 Use Time decreased from 26 to 25 Phasesabers (All) Damage increased from 41 to 42 Use Time decreased from 25 to 20 Beam Sword Use Time increased from 15 to 20 (Does not impact Projectile cooldown) Fetid Baghnakhs Damage decreased from 70 to 60 Use Time increased from 7 to 8 Only gains 25% benefit from increased melee speed stats Anchor Damage increased from 30 to 55 Use Time decreased from 30 to 20 Format C Damage increased from 29 to 35 Gradient Damage increased from 34 to 44 Chik Damage decreased from 39 to 38 Amarok Damage increased from 43 to 47 HelFire Damage increased from 41 to 45 Excalibur Damage increased from 57 to 66 Use Time decreased from 25 to 20 Brand of the Inferno Damage increased from 44 to 85 Sleepy Octopod Smash attack now does 3x damage, up from 2x Code 2 Damage increased from 47 to 54 Chlorophyte Claymore Damage increased from 75 to 80 True Night's Edge Damage increased from 90 to 105 Psycho Knife Note: Functionality overhaul renders this weapon akin to an upgraded Fetid Baghnakhs. It maintains its Stealth bonus. Damage increased from 70 to 85 Use Time decreased from 20 to 8 Only gains 33% benefit from increased melee speed stats Keybrand Damage increased from 70 to 85 Now deals up to 150% more damage based on how injured an enemy is Kraken Damage increased from 90 to 95 Now has a 10% critical chance Scourge of the Corruptor Average projectiles spawned from each shot increased from 2.3 to 2.66 Golem Fist Damage increased from 76 to 90 Christmas Tree Sword Projectile has been completely overhauled. Instead of firing one ornament, it fires several ball ornaments and a star ornament that will hover in place for a few seconds before falling to the ground. Is now autoswing Daybreak Technically a bug, fixed an issue where Daybreak would not spread its debuff if your attack killed the target in one hit. Now spreads the debuff to nearby enemies even if the attack kills the target in one hit

E. Ranged Weapons:

Bone Javelin

Damage decreased from 29 to 20 due to earlier tier

Bee's Knees Damage decreased from 26 to 23 Use Time increased from 23 to 24 Handgun Use Time decreased from 12 to 10 Hellwing Bow Damage increased from 20 to 22 Use Time decreased from 14 to 13 Knockback increased from 5 to 5.5 Clockwork Assault Rifle Damage decreased from 19 to 17 All 6 Ore Repeaters Use Time decreased by 1 Marrow Damage increased from 40 to 50 Ice Bow Damage decreased from 46 to 39 Use Time decreased from 21 to 16 Now auto-fire Note: Despite the damage reduction, this will result in a stronger bow overall, albeit more defense-impacted than bows like Marrow. Change is primarily meant to introduce variation between the bows. Daedalus Stormbow Damage decreased from 43 to 38 When using Holy, Unholy, Hellfire, or Jester arrows, shoots an average of 2.66 arrows, instead of the normal average of 3.33 arrows Dart Pistol Damage increased from 28 to 33 Dart Rifle Damage increased from 52 to 62 Toxikarp Use Time decreased from 14 to 10 Hallowed Repeater Damage increased from 43 to 53 Use Time decreased from 19 to 16 Flamethrower Damage increased from 27 to 35 Applies a 15% damage penalty to the next hit for each enemy a projectile pierces Phantom Phoenix Damage increased from 24x2 to 32x2 Use Time decreased from 20 to 18 Phoenix projectile now fires on every 3rd shot instead of every 4th Chlorophyte Shotbow Average arrows per shot decreased from 2.7 to 2.33 Venus Magnum Damage increased from 38 to 50 Grenade Launcher Use Time decreased from 30 to 20 Rocket Launcher Damage decreased from 50 to 45 Does 2x damage on direct hits to a single target Proximity Mine Launcher Does 3x damage when mines are stationary, normal damage when they are still moving Use Time increased from 40 to 50 Reduced the number of active mines that you can have at once Piranha Gun Now shoots 3 Piranhas, which can attack the same or different targets The rate at which the Piranhas can bite has been decreased slightly on an individual basis, but the total DPS the three Piranhas can do is now much higher Pulse Bow Damage increased from 65 to 85 Use Time decreased from 22 to 20 Damage reduction for each target hit increased from 10% to 20% Stynger Does 2x damage on direct hits to a single target (Only applies to the initial bolt, not the fragments) Celebration Damage decreased from 65 to 25 (Note: Rocket damage is very high and is added to this. Even Rocket 1s deal 40, so the actual damage reduction is 105 to 65 even using the worst Rockets) Bonus Critical chance of 10% removed Now sold by the Party Girl after Golem Elf Melter Damage increased from 40 to 60 Applies a 15% damage penalty to the next hit for each enemy a projectile pierces S.D.M.G. Damage increased from 77 to 85 Chance to not consume ammo increased from 50% to 66%

F. Magic Weapons:

Wand of Sparking

Increased damage from 8 to 14

Use Time decreased from 28 to 26

Increased On Fire! chance from 33% to 50%

Now has a 10% critical chance

Magic Missile Projectile is faster and has homing if you release it Has a moderate AoE damage explosion on impact Use Time increased from 17 to 18 Mana Cost increased from 10 to 12 Flamelash Projectile is faster and has homing if you release it Now pierces and can hit a second time. Has a moderate AoE damage explosion after the second hit. Damage decreased from 40 to 36 Use Time increased from 20 to 30 Mana Cost increased from 12 to 18 Staff of Frost Use Time decreased from 20 to 16 Mana cost decreased from 14 to 12 Cursed Flames Damage increased from 36 to 50 Use Time decreased from 20 to 15 Mana cost decreased from 12 to 9 Related: See Cursed Inferno buff Flower of Frost Damage increased from 55 to 60 Use Time decreased from 20 to 12 Mana cost decreased from 17 to 11 Increased Frostburn chance from 50% to 100% Crystal Storm Damage increased from 25 to 32 Mana cost increased from 4 to 5 Poison Staff Note: Previously, due to piercing immunity frames, only one projectile from each shot would hit each target, resulting in a lot of lost damage. We've implemented a system that allows ALL of the projectiles to hit a target, dramatically improving its shotgun-like functionality. However, to offset this gain, it has had to have some of its stats reduced. On the whole, this should now be a stronger weapon, however. Damage decreased from 48 to 43 Reduced number of enemies that each projectile can hit from 4 to 3 Applies a 25% damage penalty to the next hit for each enemy a projectile pierces Projectiles now have a limited range Crystal Vile Shard Damage increased from 19 to 25 The duration that the projectiles linger (and deal damage) is increased by roughly 70% Clinger Staff Height of the Clinger flames increased by 50% No longer has a hit limit Can now inflict Cursed Inferno debuff (Related: See Cursed Inferno buff) Can now inflict critical hits Medusa Head - Complete Overhaul Rather than being charged, this weapon is now channeled and its range substantially reduced. When channeled, it will be held in front of the player. If no enemies are present, it will not fire, and will consume no mana. When enemies are in range, it will constantly attack any nearby enemies, consuming mana for each attack. Can hit up to 3 targets with each attack (does not consume extra mana) Damage is now set to 40 Mana cost has been decreased from 18 to 15, however, it can now fire up to 4 times per second, increasing the speed at which it consumes mana Sky Fracture Mana cost increased from 14 to 17 Spirit Flame Use Time decreased from 30 to 22 Mana Cost decreased from 18 to 14 Rainbow Rod Projectile is faster and has homing if you release it Now pierces and hits up to 3 times. Has a moderate AoE radius on impact Damage 74 -> 50 Use Time increased from 18 to 25 Mana Cost 18 -> 21 Can touch tiles without exploding now. Unholy Trident Use Time decreased from 22 to 17 Mana cost decreased from 25 to 19 Tome of Infinite Wisdom Damage increased from 24 to 32 Use Time decreased from 30 to 25 Venom Staff Note: Has received the same general overhaul as Poison Staff. Should be much improved in actual use, but needs stat reductions to offset this change. Give it a try before you judge! :) Damage decreased from 63 to 44 Reduced number of enemies that each projectile can hit from 7 to 5 Applies a 25% damage penalty to the next hit for each enemy a projectile pierces Now has a range before projectiles die, 50% longer than Poison Staff's Wasp Gun Note: This may sound like a nerf on paper, but it trades "hit count" for total damage, and will actually result in dramatically more DPS for the Wasp Gun. Less Wasps, more damage. Damage increased from 21 to 31 Use Time increased from 11 to 18 Wasps can now bounce/pierce only 3 times instead of 4 Wasps per Cast: Reduced to an average of 3 Mana cost increased from 6 to 10 Nettle Burst Damage increased from 28 to 35 Mana cost increased from 10 to 12 Spectre Staff Damage decreased from 72 to 65 Each projectile can now hit up to 3 times, rather than only once Mana cost increased from 11 to 15 Staff of Earth Actual damage mostly unchanged, but lists its "max speed" damage now rather than its "low speed" damage Now has a 20% critical chance Mana Cost increased from 15 to 18 Use Time decreased from 40 to 24 Projectile speed greatly increased, as a result, has better range and much harder to fall below the minimum threshold to maintain maximum damage Heat Ray Note: There were too many "full piercing" weapons at this tier, and not enough high single target damage weapons. Heat Ray changed to avoid redundancy with Shadowbeam Staff and Staff of Earth and give the class more versatility. Damage increased from 55 to 80 Use Time decreased from 16 to 10 Can no longer pierce and hit multiple enemies Bat Scepter Average Bats per cast increased from 2 to 2.5 Mana cost increased from 3 to 6 Charged Blaster Cannon - Complete Overhaul This weapon still charges, but it now fires constantly while charging. For the first second of charging, you will fire 6 single-target pellets, each dealing a base damage of 100 (up from 50) For the next two seconds, you will fire 3 total piercing blasts, each dealing a base damage of 250 (up from 100) After this, it will shoot the laser beam, which is unchanged from the original implementation You can also quick-fire pellets without charging. The fire rate of these pellets is much higher than the previous implementation. The mana cost of charging is unchanged, however, quick firing will naturally consume more mana as the fire rate has increased significantly. Nebula Blaze Use Time decreased from 15 to 12 Mana cost decreased from 18 to 12

G. Summons:

Summoned minions now adjust their damage dynamically based on your current equipment and damage buffs

"Some (though not all) Summons now use their own damage immunity timer system. In practice, what this means is that they will no longer interfere with the use of other weapons by maxing out the enemy's immunity frames. All affected minions are set on their own damage timer to most correctly match their pre-change DPS, but some changes are to be expected comparing 1.3.5 DPS to 1.4 DPS. In general, even if there is some minor loss or gain of DPS compared to pre-change performance, it should be worth the improvement to overall performance. Examples of minions impacted by this change: - Slime Staff - Spider Staff - Pirate Staff - Optic Staff - Raven Staff - Deadly Sphere Staff - Stardust Dragon Staff - Some of the new summons also utilize this system" Imp Staff Damage decreased from 21 to 17 Fire Rate increased dramatically Raven Staff Damage increased from 37 to 55 Flight speed doubled Rainbow Crystal Staff Damage decreased from 150 to 80 Fixed accuracy issues, improved the speed at which sparkles explode. Should easily do more damage than before.

H. Ammo:

Arrows and Thrown ranged weapons no longer have a chance to drop as items for reuse

Bone Arrows Now pierces one time Chlorophyte Arrows No longer pierce targets Projectile speed is increased Can now bounce several times, and will "Smart Bounce" at a nearby target if one is in range Post-bounce arrows only deal 66% damage Holy Arrows Falling Stars can no longer pierce and hit a second target Falling Stars now do 50% of the original damage instead of 100% Nano Bullets Damage increased from 10 to 15 Price of Nanites increased Venom Bullets Damage increased from 14 to 15 Related: See Venom buff Price of Vial of Venom increased Venom Arrows Damage increased from 17 to 19 Related: See Venom buff Price of Vial of Venom increased Crystal Dart Damage increased from 15 to 17 Cursed Dart Damage increased from 9 to 10 Related: See Cursed Inferno buff Ichor Dart Damage increased from 10 to 12

I. Accessories, Hooks, and Mounts:

You no longer gain stacked benefits from wearing multiple Celestial Stone variants

In addition to its previous Confusion effect, Brain of Confusion now gives a 1/6 chance to avoid enemy attacks. Upon avoiding an attack, you will gain a temporary buff that gives 20% critical chance for a few seconds, during which time you cannot avoid additional attacks.

Titan Glove and its tinkers now give autoswing to all Melee Weapons (and Whips!)

Wing Balance has been heavily balanced across the entirety of the game. With only a few exceptions, wings found at the same tier should be roughly equivalent in power. Exceptions are usually particularly hard or particularly easy to get. Unfortunately, its difficult to share exact stats for wings, partially because there are dozens of them that have been changed, and their stats don't easily translate to easily readable stats. The best short summary is that over a dozen sets of wings were buffed, and that Leaf and Frozen Wings have been reduced in power, as they were too strong for their tier. Other major notes: - Butterfly and Bee Wings can now only drop after the Mech Bosses, but their power has been increased proportionally. - Previously, most wings from Wall of Flesh until Golem were very similar in power, and didn't offer a lot of reason to upgrade. These have now been spread out, creating a more gradual, consistent increase in wing power across the course of the game. Shrimpy Truffle now gives its increased speed and damage bonus when in the rain. Basilisk Mount now has a double jump Bat Hook Pull In Speed decreased from 16 to 13 (This is the speed at which it pulls the player to the hook) Shoot speed decreased from 15.5 to 13.5 Thorn Hook Pull in speed increased from 11 to 12 Shoot speed increased from 15 to 16 Lunar Hook Pull in Speed increased from 13 to 16 Shoot speed increased from 16 to 18

J. Tools and Mining:

All axes, hamaxes, chainsaws and other tools with axe-functionality have their wood cutting speed increased by 20%

All drills and chainsaws now dig faster than their non-mechanical counterparts, but have shorter range. Additionally, optimized digging loadouts still perform better on pickaxes/axes, but drills and chainsaws will be faster on non-optimized loadouts

Desert Fossil can now be mined at any pickaxe power or with bombs. However, it is fragile and adjacent fossil blocks may break when you mine it, costing you some of the ore.

Desert Fossil based gear is now weaker because it is available sooner.

Hellforges now require Demonite Pickaxe or higher to break. They also now protect the tiles below them from being broken while in the Underworld. This does not apply outside of the Underworld.

Cactus Pickaxe Use Time decreased from 16 to 15 Damage decreased from 5 to 4 Bone Pickaxe Mining power increased from 50 to 55 Reaver Shark Mining power decreased from 100 to 59 Laser Drill Range increased from 10 to 11 Use Time decreased from 7 to 6 No longer has axe functionality

K. Buffs, Debuffs and Potions:

A substantial number of Buff Potions have had their durations increased, many as much as twice as long

The Well Fed buff has been divided into three tiers, with the lowest tier being equal to the original, and the strongest being 2x as strong as the original

All of the Food in the game, including the 50+ new Food items, have had their durations and tiers adjusted to have a more consistent reward for the difficulty of obtaining them. Short duration foods might have a higher tier, while long duration foods might have a lower tier. Find what is most efficient for you!

Well Fed Buff now gives a mining speed bonus

Invisibility Potion now has an added benefit of reducing enemy spawn rates by 20%

Restoration Potions no longer heal mana, but heal 10 more life for a total of 90, and induce even less Potion Sickness, now only 45 seconds

Sharpening Station’s Armor Piercing bonus has been increased from 4 to 12

Cursed Inferno Debuff Damage per second increased from 12 to 24 on both player and enemy versions of the debuff Ghoul, Clinger, and Spazmatism Cursed Inferno duration decreased somewhat to mitigate the increased danger to the player All other sources of this debuff are intended recipients of the improved damage Venom Debuff Damage per second increased from 12 to 30 on both player and enemy versions of the debuff Pygmy and Queen Spider Staff Venom duration decreased to mitigate the increased potency Black Recluse and Sand Poacher Venom duration decreased somewhat to mitigate the increased danger to the player All other sources of this debuff are intended recipients of the improved damage

L. Fishing:

Bait is more likely to be consumed

Very high fishing power now gives decreasing returns

Fishing Power is 1.1x during Blood Moons

Swordfish is now less common when fishing

Golden Carp is less common when fishing

Biome Crates are now guaranteed to drop a chest item, instead of only sometimes

Dungeon Crates will now always drop a Gold Lockbox

Flower Boots are now included in the Jungle Crates loot pool

Wood, Iron, and Gold Crates drop better quality ore depending on which level of crate it is. Wood Crates, for instance, only drop Copper/Tin/Iron/Lead.

Penguin and Turtle Pets can now be obtained rarely from their respective Biome crates

All fishing crates now come in pre-Wall of Flesh and post-Wall of Flesh variants. Pre-Wall of Flesh variants do not contain Hardmode Ores.

Gold Crates now have a chance to drop Life Crystals and Enchanted Swords

M. Drops:

Amber is slightly more common from Fossils, and can generate naturally in the Underground Desert

Angler’s Quest rewards are now more likely to give you the Info Accessories. Additionally, he will not give you duplicates of an accessory you have in your inventory, unless you already have them all already

Basic Dye materials now give 2 of that dye instead of 1 when crafting

Coin Portal chances when breaking pots has been decreased by half

Enemies have an increased chance to drop bonus amounts of money when killed

Enemies drop extra money during Blood Moons

Golden Keys should now drop more often from enemies and pots, and Dungeon Slimes are slightly more common

Gold Critters are now more rare

Jellyfish and Granite Golems spawned from statues now drop their items even less frequently, and decreased the sell value of some of those drops

Lava Charms can only be found in chests within the lava layer now, but Lava Fishing now provides a secondary renewable source for them

Mandible Blade can now be dropped by Antlion Swarmers

Moon Lord now drops Super Healing Potions instead of Greater Healing Potions

Mushroom Grass Seed drop rate increased from 1/50 to 1/40

Nature’s Gifts now spawn slightly more often in the Jungle

Picksaw now has a ¼ chance to drop from Golem in addition to his other loot, instead of being part of his main drop pool. This drop rate is 33% from Expert Treasure Bags.

Rod of Discord’s drop rate in Expert mode is now 1/400

Strange Plants no longer generate during worldgen, and will not start appearing until Hardmode

Throwing Knives in chests now come in much larger stacks

Water Walking Boots now have a 1/10 chance to appear in Water Chests, increased from 1/15

Several Martian Invasion drops are now dropped from regular Martians instead of Martian Saucers, decreasing the random nature of the Martian Saucer’s drop pool

N. Misc:

The Nurse now charges increasing amounts of money for healing as the game progresses

Town NPCs now get a little stronger every time you defeat a boss

Sandstorms are now significantly less common, particularly in the early game

Reduced the intensity of Mighty Wind

Rain is slightly less common

Dungeon Spike damage has increased from 40 to 60, and inflicts Bleeding

Temple Wooden Spike damage has increased from 60 to 80, and inflicts Bleeding

Gem and Rainbow Torches now give 10 torches per crafting instead of 3

Glowsticks and Torches now stack to 999

All Bombs, Grenades, and Dynamite now stack to 99

Ore Bars now stack to 999

Alchemy Seeds and Plants now stack to 999

Tissue Samples and Shadow Scales now stack to 999

Pirate Map and Snow Globe items can now stack to 20

Increased consistency of boss money drops

Did an extensive review of sell values across the entire game, increasing the consistency of sell values. This particularly includes things like items that had no sell value but should have, consistent sell value of items dropped from the same source, infinite money exploits by buying-low/selling-high through crafting, and much more

IV. Journey’s End: Bug Fixes:

A. Gameplay and Combat Bugs:

Fixed an issue where Copper and Tin Bows were considered Melee weapons for the purposes of prefixes

Fixed an issue where firing Tome of Infinite Wisdom on a sloping minecart track would cause the pages to fire in all directions

Fixed an issue where using Tome of Infinite Wisdom’s right click functionality while on a Drill Mount would drain all of your mana almost instantly

Fixed an exploit where dying to Chaos State while holding a Rod of Discord in the cursor on a Hardcore character would cause the next character used to inherit said Rod of Discord

Fixed an issue where the last segment of Solar Eruption’s blade didn’t actually do damage

Added protections to prevent a very rare bug where the Solar Eruption debuff would kill its own user

Fixed an oversight in Halloween drop rates based on HP that caused Bladed Gloves and Bloody Machete to be too rare in Expert

Fixed an issue where extremely high melee speed thresholds would break the behavior of weapons like Sky Dragon’s Fury

You can no longer use Sniper Scopes and Binoculars while dead

Staff of Regrowth no longer breaks rocks and other rubble

Fixed an issue where you could use certain channeled weapons but switch to another weapon and use that weapon as well

Fixed an issue where certain channeled weapons and tools would continue being used even after the player is turned to stone

Fixed an issue where, after using a cooldown timed projectile sword, switching to another hotbar slot via number key would delete 1 consumable from that slot

Fixed a number of damage type inconsistencies including projectiles doing the wrong damage type, weapons receiving/not receiving damage type set or potion bonuses in error, critical rates being applied incorrectly, and a lot more

Fixed a number of edge cases where things like mount damage or Shield of Cthulhu dashing would not register on the DPS meter

Fixed an issue where having two types of dash abilities and removing one of them mid dash would unexpectedly double your dash distance

Fixed a similar issue where removing a dash accessory mid dash would prevent Hermes-type boots from letting you run until you put the dash accessory back on

Fixed some exploits involving Flower Boots

Fixed a issue where using Sandstorm in a Bottle then instantly shooting multiple grappling hooks to different blocks would leave the character spinning back and forth forever

Fixed an issue where several wings (Fin, Bat, Mothron) had a faulty acceleration speed

Fixed an issue where Spore Sac would only work near blocks, but not when only near platforms

Fixed an issue where Neptune Shell wearing players could stick their head in water and die, because head-submersion wasn’t enough to turn you into a merman, but it was enough to drown

Fixed an inconsistency with how Cloud in a Bottle behaved differently with wings than other Jump Bottles

Fixed an issue where Sharktooth Necklace and Banner Buff would not apply to a variety of atypical attacks

Fixed an issue where Stopwatch wouldn’t correctly display player speed while on some mounts, like while falling with the Slime Mount

Fixed an issue where moving sideways on a rope would be considered 0 MPH for the Stopwatch

Fixed an issue where some wings would produce light even in vanity slots

Fixed a number of increased placement range boosters (Toolbelt, Builder Potion) not stacking correctly

Mime Mask is now properly considered a vanity helmet

Fixed a tendency for certain automatic attacks like Sentries or Chlorophyte Armor to attack invincible enemies such as Dungeon Spike Balls or Blazing Wheels

Fixed an issue where some Shroomite and Chlorophyte armor bonuses would not stack

Fixed some inconsistencies with armor bonuses applied to the damage type of Snowball related attacks

Fixed an issue where Frost/Necro Armor made inconsistent special armor sounds depending on if they were in vanity/normal armor slots and also when worn with each other

Fixed an exploit (or made it substantially harder) to avoid damage with the Slime Mount and Target Dummies

Fixed an issue where flying mounts would very slowly increase in height over time

Fixed an issue where flying mounts could descend through lowered platforms

Fixed an issue where you could not use Quick Buff while riding the Drill Containment Unit

Fixed an extra double jump only when jumping out of water while riding the Slime Mount

Fixed a minecart issue where tracks that ran directly into conveyor belts would cause the minecart to derail

Fixed an issue that made jumps fail sometimes in fast moving minecarts

Fixed an issue where Lightning Sentries that were placed on sloped blocks underwater would sink into the ground

Fixed an issue where Queen Spider Sentry could not have multiple summons with Sentry boosting gear

Potentially fixed an issue where Smart Cursor would fail constantly when at the very edge of the world

Fixed an issue where Smart Select did not suggest Desert Fossil for Extractinator

Fixed an issue where Smart Select would favor a Flare Gun with no flares over a stack of Glowsticks

Fixed an issue where climbing on rope at the edge of the world would cause the camera to move away from the player

Fixed a hoik-related issue where using a grapple and ropes could cause the camera to leave the player behind entirely

Fixed an issue where looking at buff furniture (Campfires, Heart Lanterns) with binoculars or sniper rifles would give you the buff

Fixed a number of crafting inconsistencies with required crafting stations for different types of platforms. Most are by hand now, but a handful require special stations

Fixed a bunch of crafting station inconsistencies with furniture sets

Fixed inconsistencies with reflected projectiles inflicting debuffs on the player; they should not be inflicting debuffs at all

Fixed some inconsistencies with Warmth Potion and cold based attacks not receiving protection

Fixed an issue where drinking a Flask while a previous Flask was active would remove the first flask buff but not give the new buff

Reduced the effectiveness of exploiting portals and fall damage to be immune to bosses and other threats

Fixed the infamous Infinite Fishing Line exploit

Fixed an issue where switching items in the moment of reeling in an item from fishing would forfeit that item

Fixed an issue where Angler Quest rewards decreased in quality after 150 Quests

Added some protection against an issue where music tracks would keep playing quietly in the background when teleporting to other biomes

The Kraken Yoyo should now also give the Robbing the Grave achievement

Fixing (again) an issue where the Funkytown achievement would unlock from teleporting out of an Underground Mushroom Biome

Fixed an audio issue where Pad Thai made a drinking sound instead of an eating sound

Fixed an issue where some wall items would be placed substantially slower than other wall items

Fixed an issue where opening a Money Trough while holding an item would use the item and open the Money Trough

Fixed a number of minor inconsistencies between 4k and non-4k resolution gameplay

Fixed an issue where picking up a lot of coins would give the correct amount of money, but the money displayed on screen was incorrect

Fixed an issue where spawn points at the Ocean of large worlds would constantly reset themselves

A1. Reverse Gravity Bugs" Fixed (again) an issue where Celestial Pillar shields would fly into the sky when reversing gravity Fixed an issue where pressing UP to flip Gravity would dismount the player from flying mounts. Now, it simply does not flip Gravity when in mounts. Fixed a reverse gravity issue where the Floating Piggy Bank’s mouseover detection would be in the wrong direction Fixed a reverse gravity issue where Blizzard Staff-style weapons would converge in the opposite direction of where you aimed Fixed a reverse gravity issue where the player would get stuck on hammered platforms Fixed an issue where Forbidden Set’s ring didn’t flip properly in reverse gravity Fixed a reverse gravity issue where some weapons wouldn’t flip with the player Fixed a reverse gravity issue where cobwebs didn’t correctly slow inverted players A2. Camera Mode Bugs: Substantially improved/fixed the way that Camera mode captures Celestial backgrounds/shaders and weather effects Fixed an issue where some projectiles would not appear in Camera screenshots Fixed an issue where waterfalls and other similar visuals did not display in Camera mode images Fixed issue where Stardust Guardian appears in front of the player in Camera screenshots Fixed an issue where some tiles, such as Pressure Plates, would draw in the wrong layer when taking Camera screenshots

B. World, Background, and Worldgen Bugs:

Dramatically improved sky island house/furniture generation, fixing houses generating with no furniture or doors

Fixed an issue where cobwebs in worldgen would sometimes delete naturally generated wires

Improved failsafes and detection for broken or floating chests in worldgen, which can be unbreakable or even corrupt world files

Fixed a worldgen issue where Mushroom Cabins had mushrooms occupying the same place as other furniture, which tended to break them

Fixed a minor worldgen quirk where a single platform would spawn at the edge of the Dungeon’s stairs

Fixed a typo issue that resulted in underground chests having twice as many Water Walking Potions and Dangersense Potions as intended, instead of a chance for Titan Potions

The behavior of the very last Sign when reaching the Sign limit is less buggy now

Fixed an issue where Campfire minibiomes used “player placed” dirt walls

Fixed an issue where naturally generated Statue traps would not have a statue

Fixed an issue where Gold Chests were unable to generate outside of Underground Cabins in the Cavern layer

Fixed the vast majority of situations where underground explosive rigged ore minibiomes would generate without the detonator

Fixed an issue where minecart tracks would generate over Life Crystals and Chests

Fixed an issue where Crimson Vines would spawn in unviable locations, and break spontaneously when the player approached them

Fixed an issue where Hardmode world generation would fill caves with unusual background walls

Fixed a number of worldgen issues that ultimately resulted in beaches being way too small, especially on the right side or when the Jungle was too close

Fixed a rare worldgen issue where Beaches would devour part of the Dungeon, and sometimes, even the Old Man

Fixed a subtle worldgen issue in the Dungeon where Marble/Granite biomes that had generated under it would still leave some of the Dungeon Bricks hammered in the same shape they were when before the Dungeon generated

Fixed a worldgen issue where sometimes Sky Lakes would take priority at the expense of regular Sky Islands

Fixed the infamous “drunken Dungeon” where worldgen has the Dungeon sticking high up out of the ground

Fixed a worldgen issue where altars of the opposite world evil would sometimes generate in your world

Fixed an issue where Demon/Crimson Altars would spawn in large clusters at the edge of the ocean

Fixed a long running issue where “tall Oceans” would appear in worldgen

Fixed a worldgen issue where Queen Bee’s hive should have been full of natural honeyfalls but they weren’t working

Fixed an issue where Corrupt/Crimson Chasms generated over the Dungeon and blocked its entrance

Fixed an issue where large clumps of underground sand would generate near spawn, subjecting the player to an immediate desert biome

Fixed an issue where worlds would not use all of the background variants available

Significantly improved how the Temple’s Golem room generates to reduce the possibility of being inaccessible

Fixed an issue where Lihzahrd Altars would sometimes spawn on top of breakable spikes and traps

Improved worldgen to reduce the possibility of the Temple’s door being blocked off by Lihzahrd Blocks

Fixed an issue where sometimes the hallway leading into the Temple would be full of mud instead of Lihzahrd Walls

Fixed an issue where different operating systems would see slightly different world seed results, though we will have to keep an eye out for this recurring

Increased the minimum range from spawn that Sky Islands require, to prevent spawning on them

Partially fixed an issue where multiple Crimson Caverns would spawn over top of each other, rending their hearts too easy to reach. They should now be encased in Crimstone even when it does happen.

Fixed a very rare issue where a pyramid entrance overlapping a grassy cave would fill the entire pyramid with grass

Fixed an issue where spreading biomes would infect a far larger range than normal on Underground Desert walls

Fixed an issue where quitting while in the middle of a Slime Rain would reset its duration

Fixed a message about Slime Rain ending when quitting out of a Slime Raining world and joining one that has no Slime Rain

Fixed an issue where Corruption always took priority over Crimson, even if Crimson had far more blocks

Fixed a visual issue where background clouds would appear “impossibly low” in the ocean

Fixed a background issue where black borders could be seen at the bottom of the Underworld’s background

Fixed some issues with black bars at the bottom of the sky right at the edge of the Underground layer

Fixed an issue where the top edge of the the underground layer’s backwall would flicker into visibility on screen instead of off screen

C. Visual/Spriting Issues:

Fixed a number of visual issues with Space Creature Costume

Fixed some spriting issues on the Raincoat

Removed a stray pixel while swinging weapons when wearing the female Snow Coat

Fixed a stray blue pixel on the Eater of Worlds Mask

Fixed an issue where some dyed Old One’s Army armors would dye your backpacks and capes as well

Fixed an issue where some of the Old One’s Army armors could not be dyed properly, or would retain colors from the player’s default outfit

Fixed a layering issue where a female character’s bare hand would be visible even when covered by gloves and shields

Fixed a wide variety of Cape related transparency issues, which should result in Capes looking better overall

Fixed a number of issues with and dramatically improved the way Shields and Capes draw/layer in relation to each other

Fixed a surprisingly difficult to resolve issue where Jim’s Legs had a cape that did not play well with certain other vanity items, such as the Mermaid Adornment

Fixed an issue where Valhalla Knight’s Helmet and Tam O’ Shanter would bob awkwardly while moving

Fixed a visual issue where Vortex Armor had a weird bobbing effect

Fixed a visual issue where the Kimono would appear in front of Shoes accessories

Fixed a visual issue where players with Lamia/Mermaid Tail would somehow visually wear boots despite having no feet

Fixed an issue where blindfolds drew over the player’s hair instead of under

Fixed an issue where dyes for face accessories and the familiar wig would not show up properly on the player’s map head icon

Fixed an issue where Twilight Hair Dye only looked right when also using Twilight Armor Dye

Fixed an issue where a number of armors (Aaron’s, Vortex, Nebula, Obsidian) had an unsightly band of graphical issues around the waist

Fixed an issue where Shield of Cthulhu would be slightly cut off graphically when dashing

Fixed some issues with the way Belt accessories display on the player during various animation frames

Animated accessories now no longer animate when paused

Fixed an issue where wearing a full set of Lunar Armor would cause Party Hair Dye to generate excessive amounts of confetti

Fixed an issue where Master Ninja Gear, Tabi, and Blackbelt created smoke that reacted oddly to dyes

Fixed an issue where Forbidden Armor’s set bonus could create a spammy spray of sparks

Fixed a visual issue where head accessories on the map would be offset and jitter slightly when you moved

Fixed an issue where the player’s head appeared in the wrong position on the map when riding some mounts

Scutlix Mount no longer makes Honey effects when summoned

Fixed an issue where backpacks and other such things drew at incorrect heights when on mounts

Fixed an issue where the Slime Mount was drawing offset by one half pixel

Fixed several hundred Pet/Dye combinations that came out either broken, invisible, or showing no dye at all, most famously, Zephyr Fish and any Hades Dye

Fixed an issue where the Keybrand wasn’t actually in your hand when you swung it

Fixed a visual issue where Betsy’s Wrath would hover outside of the player’s hand when shooting it in some directions

Fixed an issue where the player swung Magic Droppers backwards when using them

Fixed a visual issue where some magic weapons would shake in the player’s hand when you used them while moving

Fixed a visual issue related to holding up while grappling to platforms, and then using weapons

Reduced the chances and hopefully fixed a visual dust bug most often seen when using the Last Prism in a sandstorm, where spinning white crosses would float in place

Fixed a sprite issue that caused some Crimson and Underground background walls to not loop smoothly when moving horizontally

Fixed some stray pixels in a surface Crimson background

Fixed an issue where blocks would not be visible at all in extremely dark locations in the Underworld on Trippy/Retro lighting

Fixed an issue where the glowing parts of Meteorite and Martian Platforms would not change position to match when they were hammered

Fixed a stray pixel that would flicker off and on in the Goldfish Bowl

Fixed a stray pixel on Pumpkin Doors

Fixed an issue where Pumpkin Blocks were missing some pixels

Fixed the Waterleaf Sprout sprite so that it isn’t so hard to see

Fixed a sprite issue with several pianos where standing on them or placing items on them looked like they were floating

Fixed a subtle issue that almost no one noticed, where Ancient Manipulator’s glow effect was off center by a few pixels

Fixed an issue where Goblin Tinkerer’s sprite looked blurry/distorted

Fixed a spriting issue where a number of bipedal enemies had subtly broken walking animations

Fixed some extremely subtle stray pixels floating near Crimson Axe enemies

Fixed an issue where Celestial Pillars that were hovering “in” a small puddle or pond would have the pond appear in front of them

Fixed a visual issue where Tortoise-type enemies would be pushed down into the ground slightly

Fixed a number of minor sprite issues where pixels did not use the proper 2×2 format

Snow should no longer fall indoors when the ceiling is offscreen

Improved an issue where there were unusual red flickers when near the Underworld

Fixed an issue where waterfalls would fall through thin ice

Fixed a visual issue that happened if a player went underground during a Blood Moon, which would break the Blood Moon shader effect for the rest of that gameplay session

Fixed a layering issue where fishing line draw in front of Money Trough but the fishing rod drew behind it

Fixed a UI overlap issue where the name of a Dresser and the Shirt icon for using it would cover each other

Fixed an issue where Ruler UI would scale with Game Zoom, not UI Scale

Fixed an issue where Miner’s Wobble hasn’t been working for a while

Fixed an issue where Dryad’s Blessing leaves would turn black on certain lighting settings

D. Block and Furniture Bugs:

Protected the blocks supporting the Locked Temple Door from being broken, resulting in a floating door

Dropped sand and other falling tiles that cannot land as tiles will now turn into items to pick up

Fixed an issue where Meteorite ore flashed oddly and turned transparent when using Spelunker Potion

Fixed an issue where you could actuate falling blocks, make the block fall, and then place furniture on top of those spots and it would partially actuate as well

Fixed an issue with falling blocks floating in the air in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where Marble blocks actually merged with doors

Fixed inconsistent behavior between right and left facing hammered blocks and how they react to torches being placed near them

Fixed an issue where Crystal Blocks merged oddly with other blocks

Fixed an issue where a number of half-blocks put alongside a column of another block would have graphical issues

Fixed an issue where Desert Fossil was not revealed by Spelunker Potion

Fixed an issue where blocks that were under tree branches could not be hammered or actuated

Fixed an issue where you could place torches against sloped blocks facing right, but not left

Fixed an issue where Luminite Brick’s art was not framed correctly, resulting in the tiles not visually connecting to each other

Fixed some issues interacting with Team Blocks that stemmed from no longer used mechanics

Fixed an issue where instantly destroying moss with explosives would drop no stone

Fixed an issue where the Drill Mount could hammer otherwise unhammerable tiles, such as Traps

Fixed a visual issue where unhammered dirt blocks surrounded by hammered dirt blocks on both sides would display incorrectly

Fixed an issue where Rainbow Bricks lost their rainbow effect when hammered

Fixed an issue where large blocks of placed spikes would turn black in the center

Different types of cloud blocks now blend with each other

Fixed an issue where sloped Rain/Snow Clouds did not show rain/snow in the sloped corner

Fixed an extremely rare exploit where meteorites could land and burrow into the Temple, destroying the Lihzahrd Bricks if it was exposed to the surface

Fixed an issue where sloped Inactive Stone blocks would unslope themselves the next time you joined the world

Fixed an issue where placing the Eternia Crystal on your spawn and respawning during the Old One’s Army event would break the crystal

Fixed an issue where ice stalactites were offset slightly from their proper position

Fixed an issue where standing at a specific height beneath a chest would allow you to open it but instantly close it again

Fixed an issue where the mouseover range for some chests was extremely small compared to others

Fixed an issue where some Dressers were not eligible for Quick Stack to Nearby Chests

Fixed an issue where wiring some Lanterns by the base would only turn them partly off, instead of all the way off

Fixed some unusual behaviors when placing Teal Pressure Pads on the sides and bottoms of various hammered block shapes

Fixed an issue where the Lamp Post was not valid lighting for housing

Added map mouseover text to a number of tiles that did not have them, including Geysers, Wire Bulbs, and Enchanted Nightcrawler Cages

Fixed a number of tiles that were drawing a few pixels too low/to the side, such as some clocks, chandeliers, Green mushrooms, and chairs.

Fixed an issue where you could place Trapdoors on top of yourself

Fixed an issue where numerous furniture items could not be placed on the intersection of stairs and platforms

Fixed an issue where you could use actuators to break a Lihzahrd Altar early

Sunflowers can now be placed in front of walls

Fixed an issue where Gravestones and Jungle Plants would not break when the block beneath them was actuated

Fixed a method of duplicating armors off of Mannequins

Fixed an issue where torches placed on blocks directly above a door would “wobble” when opening the door

Fixed some issues where campfires could be turned off, submerged in water, then relit underwater, as well as inconsistency with how water broke on/off campfires in multiplayer

Fixed a very hard to encounter issue where placing a ton of Christmas Trees at various light levels would result in some of them glowing

Fixed a tile issue where gravestones would not break if the blocks beneath them were hammered

Strange Plants should now show up on Metal Detector

Fixed an issue where Jungle and Mushroom Plants would continue to grow on actuated mud, resulting in their items immediately breaking off and falling to be collected

Fixed an issue where a significant number of platforms in the game generated the wrong dust when broken

Fixed an issue where only some alchemy herbs in pots could be smart cursor replaced with fresh seeds

Fixed a multiplayer issue where opening a trap door so that it overlapped with stairs would permanently make that part of the stairs invisible until the server was reset

Fixed a visual issue where Prickly Pear flowers always looked cactus green even on infected variants of cacti

Fixed a certain duplication exploit involving item frames

Fixed a certain duplication exploit involving teleporters

Fixed a certain duplication exploit involving doors

Fixed a potentially serious, world corrupting issue with leaving furniture on top of Ice Blocks and then quitting out of the world

Fixed an issue where you could not place a block on a single isolated piece of back wall

Fixed a visual issue on Dungeon Tile walls that made it look like solid chunks of walls were not fully filled in

Fixed an issue where Green, Blue, and Pink Dungeon walls made dirt dust when broken

Fixed an issue where Underground Desert Walls were susceptible to constant neverending reinfection by the opposite infection biome

Fixed an issue where Player-placed Obsidian Brick Walls were dramatically darker than natural Obsidian Brick Walls

Fixed a framing issue with Marble Walls that caused them to have unwanted lines

Fixed an issue where Mushroom Wall was not valid housing

Fixed a visual issue with Bone Walls sometimes being very big and layering improperly

Fixed an issue where Iron Fences and Sails were not considered valid housing walls

Fixed an wall issue that caused the corner of Luminite Walls to vanish if they had a block over them

Fixed an issue where backwalls with torches on them would break in one hit, even if that wall should take more than one hammer hit to break

Fixed an issue where Smart Cursor would attempt to break walls behind Demon Altars pre-Wall of Flesh, but hit the altar instead, hurting you. It will no longer aim for these walls

Fixed an issue where Deep Sky Blue paint was actually deep green on some tiles

Fixed some inconsistent situations where painting grass blocks would not always correctly spread its paint to attached tall grass, flowers and vines

Fixed some issues with waterfalls and sloped blocks

Fixed an issue where water would continue to be destroyed by lava that overlapped a minecart track. Obsidian (and Honey/Crispy Honey) will now form appropriately, destroying the track, in such scenarios

Fixed an issue where waterfalls running down a slope would sometimes tunnel through a block and come out the other side

Fixed some inconsistencies with certain items not being able to be placed on Weapon Racks like they should

Fixed an issue where the Grand Design could not be placed in Item Frames

Fixed an issue where placing too many torches would render a home invalid due to no free space

Fixed an issue where a houses have just enough room initially, but when plants grow out of a decorative clay pot, there suddenly wasn’t quite enough space

E. NPC and Enemy Bugs:

Fixed an infamous exploit involving Duck Statues. No, we did not remove Ducks. You people are silly.

Fixed an issue where Bunnies spawned from statues during Parties would not wear Party Hats

Fixed an issue where you could release critters into solid blocks, which is horrible

Fixed a multiplayer exploit where Lucky Coin and its tinkers still worked on Statue spawned enemies

Fixed an issue where a number of enemy AIs would run away when spawned from statues because they were not in their home biome

Town NPCs no longer rudely walk on Dynasty Tables

Fixing a number of NPCs not being properly summoned by King/Queen Statues

Fixed an issue where Bubble Block houses were somewhat unreliable and NPCs would move out

Fixed an issue where NPCs walking on a platform directly above blocks would bounce up and down on the platform, but ONLY while walking left

Improved a number of unwanted double interactions when talking to NPCs standing in front of furniture

Fixed an issue where opening a door in a house would invalidate the NPC’s housing there because the door took up too much space

Fixed an issue where Real Estate Agent achievement would not unlock if the last NPC was rescued instead of moved in

Fixed an issue where wearing Frost Armor would apply Frostburn to friendly NPC’s attacks as well. Also fixed an issue where wearing Frost Armor would make Pirate attacks inflict Frostburn on your NPCs

Fixed an issue where NPCs who were safe inside of their homes would start to panic and run outside if an enemy got near the house

Fixed an issue where Tax Collector fell out of the bottom of the map but didn’t die

Fixed an issue where NPCs could not teleport home if their housing flag was over half-blocks

Fixed an issue where NPCs could walk into tight corners and end up getting stuck there, spinning around rapidly

Fixed an issue where the Tax Collector liked parties. Clearly out of character.

Fixed an issue where Traveling Merchant would never visit if all of the nearby surfaces were covered in minecart tracks

Fixed an issue where the Nurse would get stuck underwater indefinitely healing herself from drowning

NPCs will no longer emote at you while invisible

King Slime will no longer teleport rapidly and spawn camp a dead player

Fixed a multiplayer issue where King Slime would sometimes be too large

Fixed an exploit where King Slime’s minions would drop Souls of Light/Night when underground

Fixed an issue where breaking more Orbs/Hearts after summoning Eater of Worlds/Brain of Cthulhu would summon a second one

Queen Bee should no longer be summoned and attack you if her Larvae are broken when no one is nearby, including from liquids settling on worldgen

Fixed an issue where Flying Dutchmen parts would despawn at different distances from the player, resulting in it spontaneously dying sometimes

Fixed an issue where Goblin Summoners did not keep the Invasion music playing like other Goblins

Fixed an issue where running from an enraged Skeletron Prime might cause his arms to despawn

Fixed an issue with the Twins where their map icons were mixed up

Improved the positioning of Lihzahrd Altar and how Golem spawns above it, reducing the possibility of him being stuck in the ceiling and making it hard to defeat him

Fixed an issue where Pumpking counted for 3 enemies on your Radar

Added death effects so that Ancient Vision no longer simply ceases to exist when killed

Fixed an issue where the aggro’d Cultist music played at a really large distance

Fixed an issue where Chlorophyte Leaf Crystal would keep shooting uselessly at the Cultists Sigil and kill innocent Cultist bystanders by accident

Fixed an issue where stray Antlion sand balls would land in the Dungeon and prevent Cultists from spawning

Fixed an issue where if you killed passive Cultists in one hit, one by one, it would not anger them

Changed meteor spawns so that they can no longer fall on the Cultists worship spot, preventing them from spawning

Improved “Cultist Spawn Zone” functionality to remove some rare situations where minor variations of the Dungeon’s entrance would prevent the Cultists from spawning

Fixed a rare issue where Celestial Pillars would spawn high in the sky

Fixed an issue where Celestial Invasion enemies would not spawn on a giant arena comprised entirely of player-placed walls

Fixed a more common issue where Celestial Pillars would sink into the ground a bit more every time you loaded your world

Fixed an issue where Moon Lord’s Phantasmal Death Ray would keep firing if you killed his forehead eye in the middle of it

Fixed an issue where Dripplers and Ravens would not descend through platforms

Fixed an issue where Red Pigrons could not spawn on Crimson Ice

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Mothron had a tendency to despawn mid-fight

Fixed an issue where wall-crawling Possessed would spawncamp dead players during Eclipses

Fixed an issue where Antlions would spawn anywhere, if the background was sandstone

Fixed an issue where Pirate Parrots could not fly down through platforms

Fixed an issue where conveyor belts overrode biome spawns

Fixed an issue where platforms would interfere with natural biome spawns

Fixed an issue where Rainbow Slimes could not spawn on Hallow Blocks, even though they can only spawn in the Hallow. They are now much more common.

Fixed an issue where Angry Tumblers would kill you in the desert, and then track you down from hundreds of blocks away and attack you again at your spawn point

Fixed an issue where only Lost Girl could drop coins, not Nymph. Also applied to Slimer and several other form changing enemies.

Fixed an issue where enemies that can change form (Spiders, Slimer, Lost Girl) and had picked up money in Expert would lose that money upon changing form

Fixed an issue where Clown and Skeleton Merchant were not rare enemies

Fixed an issue where Goblin Warriors and several other similar enemies would fall through the floor in 3-block tall hallways

Fixed an issue where some quadruped enemies would fall through blocks when running into certain dead ends

Fixed an issue where two different worm enemies of the same species would show a single health bar in the space between them that was an average of their total health

Fixed an issue where Wall Creepers and Granite Golems used the wrong sound effects

Fixed an issue where Demons made sounds, but Voodoo Demons did not

Fixed Wall-crawling enemies being susceptible to confusion but not acting confused

Fixed an issue where Bone Javelins would hit one enemy but not inflict the damage over time effect, while inflicting the damage over time on a second enemy instead

Fixed an issue where Sroller’s hitbox was off center

Fixed an issue where Drakanians did not drop the Drakomire Rider banner

Fixed an issue where Angry Tumblers would visually draw behind doors and actuated blocks, which made it hard to see them

Fixed an issue where Stardust Cells would sometimes be incredibly huge

Fixed an issue where Stardust Cells couldn’t move through platforms

Fixed an issue where Solar Selenians did not show up on Tally Counter

Fixed a visual issue where large zombies would slightly clip into the ground

Fixed an issue where enemy archers who were Confused would run away at high speeds

Fixed an issue where wall-crawling Blood Crawlers and Sand Poachers had an off center hitbox

Fixed an issue where Witherbeasts would desync and vanish sometimes when attacked in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where “Ghost Mode” Old One’s Army enemies would cause unusual water ripples

F. Projectile, Pet, and Minion Bugs:

Fixed an issue where excessive Possessed Hatchets and certain Minions would result in Possessed Hatchets stacking up in large quantities

Fixed Flame Trap’s flames hitting targets behind, below, and on top the flame trap

Fixed an issue where certain projectiles could have Striking Moment applied twice

Fixed an issue where Seedler nuts were gaining Magic Quiver’s arrow speed bonus

Fixed an issue where Chain Guillotine had a really weird hitbox

Fixed a collision issue where Yoyos could get stuck in blocks when underwater

Fixed an issue where Yoyos behaved increasingly erratically at high melee speeds, ultimately culminating with them breaking entirely and being unusable

Fixed an issue where Daybreak and Bone Javelin Spears would layer incorrectly behind Flying Dutchmen

Fixed an issue where Daybreak would not spread its debuff if your attack killed the target in one hit. Now spreads the debuff to nearby enemies even if the attack kills the target in one hit.

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Dart Traps projectiles could not activate Portal Turrets properly

Nimbus and Crimson Rod projectiles are now less likely to pierce through blocks

Fixed an issue where the Book of Skulls projectile flashed excessively in high lighting situations

Fixed an issue with the Ice Rod that led to excessive FPS loss

Fixed an issue where Vampire Knives would not fire when backed up against a wall

Fixed an issue where Falling Stars would clip through conveyor belts and end up embedded in the dirt

Fixed an issue where throwing dozens of Spelunker Glowsticks would make sparkles for every glowstick, making treasure sparkle way too much

Fixed Fungi Bulb’s projectiles behaving oddly, and not very effectively, in Expert

Fixed an issue where Stardust Dragon would leave the edge of the screen and despawn

Fixed a layering issue where Stardust Dragon’s head was laying in the wrong order with the rest of its segments

Fixed an issue where Spider Minions counted for less than one minion

Fixed an issue where Pirate Minions would fail to return to you when left behind, and were just pretty dumb in general

Improved how Spider Minion and Spider Pet handle 1-block tall walls, preventing them from shaking wildly in place

Potentially fixed a rare issue where flying Pygmy minions that were submerged in lava would turn into a straight black line while attacking enemies

Fixed an issue where minions would cut various tiles like cobwebs or grass with their body

Fixed an issue where Companion Cube would jump constantly in tight corridors

Fixed a visual issue where the Old One’s Army pets had rough edges/scaling when they were floating at an angle

Fixed an issue where the Tiki Mask pet would shake violently when submerged in water

Fixed the Cursed Sapling Pet not showing dyes if summoned via its item

G. Inventory, Menu, and Tooltips/Text Bugs:

Fixed a tooltip issue where Shroomite Breastplate had an unlisted 13% increased range damage

Fixed a tooltip issue where Paladin’s Shield had knockback immunity but did not indicate that it did

Fixed a tooltip inaccuracy on Spider Armor indicating that it gave the wrong damage %

Fixed Suspicious Looking Tentacle not using the “Expert” exclusive tag and rarity color

Fixed and clarified hundreds of other item and armor tooltips to give more specific numbers, explanations, and use more consistent terminology across the game

Fixed a ton of incorrect/inconsistent item rarities, while acknowledging that item rarities across 5000 items are a rough science and there will always be some inconsistencies

Fixed tons of typos, spelling errors, spacing issues, punctuation issues, and general tooltip, dialogue, and text polish across the entirety of the game

Renamed Snowfall and Sandfall to actually be called “Snowfall Blocks” and “Sandfall Blocks” respectively

Fixed a number of projectiles having incorrect names, displaying internal naming IDs in death messages when they kill the player

Coins now only display their damage when the user has a Coin Gun

Fixed some complicated change-making bugs involving coin stacks disappearing when quickstacking to Piggy Banks

Fixed an issue where Quickstacking Coins from inventory was still allowed, even though Quickstacking from Coin slots is not allowed

Fixed an exploit where Etherian mana could be stored in large quantities in chests between invasions

Fixed an issue where the game would frequently automatically default to Hotbar Slot 9 when closing the inventory

Fixed an issue where right clicking a single favorited item to pick it up would remove its favorite status

Fixed an exploit where players could put large gems in the trash to avoid losing them on death

Fixed an issue where placing a Music Box or Fish Bowl would temporarily disable some inventory functionality as a side effect of them also being equipment

Fixing an issue where Info Accessory icons disappeared when renaming chests

Fixed some issues where left sidebar builder buttons would have unusual spacing

Fixed an issue where there was a slight overlap between the PVP button and Dye slots

Fixed an issue where opening chests would make info accessory icons move

Fixed an issue where Hardened Sand was a crafting material but did not display as a Material, and made infected Hardened Sands craftable into Glass as well

Fixed an issue where Glass Clocks had two recipes

Fixed an issue where Tax Collector’s vanity set was sold from two different NPCs

Fixed an issue where Tin Hammer could not be reforged

Fixed an issue where weapons would lose their prefix when closing a full inventory

Fixed an issue where weapons would generate with an invisible temporary prefix, the primary symptom of which was that their rarity color would be different from normal until the world was reloaded

Fixed an issue where Hermes Boots in the 6th accessory slot in Normal mode would make dashing sounds anyway, even though you didn’t dash

Fixed an issue where 6th accessory slot dye in normal mode would rarely cause dye issues on other accessories

Fixed an issue where the Dresser UI interface would only show generic hair, not your current hair

Fixed an issue where you could get achievements while dead, and the game would try to let you click on them, but they would fail to show you the achievement menu

It should now be harder to double-bind keyboard inputs and lock yourself out of entering the menu, but players who manage to do so will still need to delete or modify their input profiles file to fix it

Fixed an issue where quitting a world while holding a torch would result in your player menu character holding their hand out

Fixed an issue where character play time doesn’t increase when Autopause is on

Fixed a workaround that let you make character names that were way too long

Fixed an issue where Achievement sorting buttons made no sound effects

Fixed an issue where Celestial backgrounds would remain visible for an extended time on the main menu after quitting out when the background was visible

Fixed an annoying sound issue involving the character creation sliders making repetitive noises, or no sound at all, when mousing over them

Fixed an infamous minor issue where the Parallax setting would constantly reset itself to 99% instead of 100%

Fixed an issue where, when moving NPCs and holding a tool, it would show both the NPC’s head and the tool cursor

Fixed Tavernkeep’s special progression messages displaying out of order

Fixed an issue where the Angler would not say most of his dialogue

Fixed a multiplayer issue with Angler dialogue where the world name would not be listed at all

Fixed some inconsistent or inaccurate Fishing Quest dialogue text

Fixed a number of continuing issues with NPCs referring to Corruption/Demon Altars while in Crimson worlds

Fixed an issue where shift-clicking items into the Guide or Goblin Tinkerer’s special slots would make no sound

Fixed an issue where special text code (item icons and color) did not work on chest text

Improved some issues with line breaks and text color in chat

Fixed an issue where, when chatting, if you hit Enter right after the very last key pressed, it would use that key again after the message was sent, sometimes activating hotkeys like Potions or Mounts

Fixed an issue where mousing over the Banner Buff while near extremely high numbers of banners would cut off the text in an ugly way

Fixed some UI Scale/Resolution issues that caused the minimap and other UI elements to overlap and allowed you to hit two buttons at once

Improved issues with how the UI scales for people with a really short displays, preventing it from cutting off the UI at the bottom

Fixed an issue where trying to open a Money Trough floating over a chest would always open the chest

Fixed an issue where the item mouseover text for Soul items and Yorai’s Scowl/Spell would be very high above the item

Fixed a Linux issue where certain key inputs would be perceived as repeated inputs, and would spam behaviors in game

Fixed an issue where, after alt+tabbing out of the game, moving the cursor around your computer screen would click audibly over settings options in the game

H. Crashes and other very severe issues:

Added protection against Chests generating over Bee Larvae during initial worldgen, resulting in an instant crash on world load

Potentially fixed a Mac only crash issue where the game tended to crash roughly 15-20 minutes into play

Fixed several dozen worldgen freezes/crashes, and ran thousands of consecutive worldgens for days on end to catch as many more as possible

Fixed a potential crash issue where, if you started generating a world and then received a Steam invite, trying to join that invite would usually crash your world, or have other chaotic side effects like showing you partially generated worlds

Fixed a potential crash issue when using Life Drain while in reverse gravity

Fixed an achievement related crash that happened when killing the Wall of Flesh in some worlds

Fixed an extremely serious issue where naming your characters “.” or “..” could lead to deleting your saves folder

Fixed an issue where Mac’s dedicated server file did not install correctly

Fixed a rare crash involving Giant Tortoises not dealing well with sloped tiles

Fixed a crash issue where attempting to access the Captures folder via the in-game button would crash the game if you had no Captures folder

I. Multiplayer Bugs:

Fixed a server issue where, after reaching the capacity of the server, no one could join the server even if people left

Fixed a server issue where setting the password to include either one or two quotation marks would prevent people from joining

Creating a new character when trying to join a multiplayer session via Steam should no longer take you back to the singleplayer menu after

Improved and hopefully fixed Boss Bag not dropping for everyone in multiplayer, particularly King Slime and Eater of Worlds

Fixed an issue where a number of pre-existing projectiles would not be visible to players joining a server

Fixed a multiplayer issue where players who were grappled on to walls when a new player joined in would appear to be constantly falling from that spot

Fixed an issue where the Bee Mount did not sync its hovering with servers, resulting in unusual visual issues for other players

Fixed a multiplayer issue where placing a block over, harvesting with Staff of Regrowth, replacing with seeds, or otherwise harvesting alchemy herbs would not provide all of the expected seeds and herbs

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Signs placed above trapdoors would duplicate and behave oddly when opening the trapdoor

Fixed a long standing Multiplayer issue where signs and gravestones would not show mouseover text for other players if they were created within that session

Fixed a multiplayer issue where the Frost Legion completion flag was not set correctly in servers, preventing players from buying the special hats from Clothier

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Ghost Hardcore players in would not update correctly for other players

Fixed a multiplayer issue where critters standing on platforms at night would constantly fall down and then teleport back up to the top of the platform

Fixed a multiplayer issue where players couldn’t see each other swinging Old One’s Army sentry staves

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Brand of the Inferno’s special animations and sounds would not show for other players

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Vilethorn-type weapons didn’t play their sounds correctly for other players

Fixed a multiplayer issue where breaking certain blocks didn’t make sound effects

Fixed an issue where player sensors did not make sounds in multiplayer

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Dungeon Guardian and Skeletron were not roaring

Fixed a multiplayer issue where swinging Solar Eruption exactly once would not make a sound for other players

Fixed some visual and audio desyncing with the Sky Fracture when on Multiplayer servers

Fixed an issue where in-game text over chatting player’s heads did not scale properly with UI Scale

Fixed an issue where Portal Gun Stations did not make sounds, and Portal Guns did not make sounds in multiplayer

Fixed an issue with Portal Gun portals not working correctly when they lead to an unloaded chunk in multiplayer

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Portal Gun portals could overlap each other and lead to inconsistent behavior

Fixed an exploit where dead Hardcore characters could view the map

Fixed a multiplayer issue where Molotov induced On Fire in PVP would not work correctly

Fixed an issue where being killed in PVP by Inferno Potion announces that you were killed by whatever was in the killer’s hand, such as a cell phone

Fixed some PVP desyncronization related to Solar Armor explosions

J. Gamepad Bugs and Functionality Issues:

Fixed an issue where the Stylist’s menu had no visible indicator of which hairstyle you were selecting when using a Gamepad

Fixed some inaccurate on-screen button help text relating to grappling when using a Gamepad

Fixed an issue where the Lock On icon would become stuck when switching back to Keyboard and Mouse when using a Gamepad

Fixed an issue where if the player was grappled onto a minecart track while using a Gamepad, attempting to use a minecart would shoot another hook out and leave them hanging between the two

Fixed an issue where the on screen Gamepad Zoom In/Out text was using reversed buttons

Fixed a Gamepad Settings issue where pressing A to enter certain sub-menus would inadvertently toggle settings in other sub-menus

Fixed an issue where the Trash button didn’t do anything when using a Gamepad

Fixed an issue where mining on a rope gave the player less mining distance when using a Gamepad

Fixed an issue where swapping back and forth from a Gamepad to Keyboard/Mouse while entering text into some menus would enter phantom letters

Fixed an issue where if you turned on visible Housing icons and then switched to Keyboard/Mouse, you could not turn them off again when using a Gamepad

Improved some Gamepad Smart Select mechanics regarding torches and pickaxes when aiming at blocks

Version 1.3.5.3 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Fixes:

Fixed server console formatting issues

Fixed numerous translation errors

Fixed game title always appearing in English

Fixed the Old One’s Army javelin’s missing name

Fixed Eater of Worlds despawning at rare situations in multiplayer

Fixed error when trying to use the room query on an unfit room in certain languages

Version 1.3.5.2 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Features:

Town NPCs now have a golden frame over their room banner if the player specifically assigned it for them

Improved visuals on a few things

Fixes:

Switched to an easier to read font for Chinese

Fixed faults for Chinese input on Mac OS X

Fixed unintended forced zoom for 16×10 resolutions

Fixed Ghastly Glaive not damaging any enemies

Fixed some sliders missing sound on hover

Fixed crash when a hardcore player dies

Fixed player’s breath meter moving unexpectedly when using Binoculars, Sniper Scopes, or Zoom

Fixed certain item slot interactions not functioning when gamepad instructions are disabled

Fixed Shrimpy Truffle’s mount not allowing the player’s head to touch the ceiling

Fixed fresh installations of the game showing an inappropriately sized language selection menu

Fixed Town NPCs attempts to return to their room not being as successful as they should be

Version 1.3.5.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Fixes:

Potentially fixed a certain crash on startup

Potentially fixed a certain cause of framedrops for people who have the Windows 10 Creators Update

Fixed Betsy’s boss bag having an incorrect name

Fixed Truffle spawning up without meeting his special requirements

Version 1.3.5 Changes————————————————————————————————-

Features:

Improved and added new localization for the following languages

German

Italian

French

Spanish

Russian (new)

Simplified Chinese (new)

Brazilian Portuguese (new)

Polish (new)

Greatly improved rendering and overall gameplay on resolutions larger than 1080p

Added Zoom and UI scale sliders in the in-game settings menu

Added most of the main menu’s settings to the in-game settings menu

Dungeons in newly generated worlds now contain new furniture

Added a crystal furniture set, and expanded other furniture sets

Added Arkhalis’s and Leinfors’ developer armor sets

NPCs who are manually assigned to a room will attempt to return to it when they respawn after being slain

Imrpoved stability on Mac OS X and Linux

Improved visuals on many different things

Improved Retro lighting consistency

Fixes:

Fixed settings button overlaying the armor icon

Fixed inconsistent naming for Sand Poacher and Granite Golem banners

Fixed banner buff list extending beyond screen limits

Fixed hand drawing over backhand glove and shield accessories for female characters

Fixed Sparky painting and several other rare paintings not naturally spawning properly

Fixed a certain multiplayer crash

Fixed sign mouseover text staying on cursor permanently when in Options and Camera menus

Fixed a world generation crash on Linux

Fixed a number of minor grammar issues in NPC dialog

Fixed a certain exploit

Fixed trapped Granite and Meteorite Chests dropping the wrong item upon breaking

Fixed Vortex Monolith not selling for as much as it should

Fixed crash when linking items with invalid prefix ids in chat

Fixed Pumpkin Shirt and Robot Shirt causing leg skin to disappear when equipped

Fixed Defender’s Forge closing instantly if opened from below

Fixed Terraria thinking it has focus when it did not have focus

Fixed Grand Design and Multicolor Wrench emitting light on use

Fixed auto-creating a world from the server causing it to always use the same seed

Fixed Platinum Candelabra not sitting properly on other objects

Fixed Goblin Tinkerer being slightly smaller than intended

Fixed petrification death messages being broken for a long while now

Fixed Wall Creeper dropping gore when blood and gore are off

Fixed Xeno Staff’s selling price, now consistent with the rest of Martian loot

Fixed crash when mousing over chests and dressers in the map view

Fixed settings button colliding with 6th accessory dye slot

Fixed Corrupt Thorns almost never generating

Fixed multiple issues with platform/block interaction

Fixed pillars of dirt appearing above the Underground Desert sometimes

Potentially fixed an issue where Marathon Medalist would cause FPS drops.

Platforms from 1.2.4.1 and above now emit particles when destroyed

Virtual Keyboard should no longer appear unless a Gamepad is being used

Using Quick Heal to consume restoration potions now properly inflicts mana sickness

Defender’s Forge now has highlight outlines

Version 1.3.4.4 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Fixes:

Fixed certain crashes related to the game losing focus

Fixed death messages mentioning piggybanks and glowsticks

Fixed xenopopper not detecting ammo

Fixed maps not loading properly when joining multiplayer

Fixed situations where old one’s army enemies would spawn invisible in multiplayer if they were too far from you

Fixed several multiplayer client crashes

Fixed certain turret staves not showing use animation when used by other players

Fixed certain turrets falling through platforms after spawning on them

Fixed spider queen not working with the max sentry system

Fixed spider queen and frost hydra spazzing against worms

Fixed apprentice armorsets reducing the angle flameburst towers can shoot instead of expanding it

Fixed lightning aura emitting sounds for enemies it cannot reach underneath it

Fixed framedrops related to spectre staff shots

Fixed framedrops related to onyx blaster shots

Fixed item sounds playing slightly off center

Fixed vilethorn and similar items making liquid ripples when they should not

Fixed some dye items rarity colors

Version 1.3.4.3 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

All of the DD2 defenses can now have prefixes!

Fixes:

Hopefully fixed chat not properly blocking player movement and misc functions

Fixed smart-cursor not placing pumpkin seeds properly

Fixed certain melee weapons causing framedrops when used at (very) far distance from hittable targets

Fixed betsy’s wings emitting faint amount of lights when descending (this was not ever intended)

Fixed pumpkin seeds not being placable on each other (by cutting the old one first)

Fixed filterPriorityThreshold config setting resetting in every future update (sorry!)

Fixed self-harming exploit when using the eternia crystal stand at certain heights acting inconsistently

Fixed two exploit

Fixed Luminite bullets emitting lights through town npcs as they travel

Fixed Love & Stink potions not properly applying to other players in multiplayer

Fixed rare case of magic weapons hitting enemies for melee damage if you stand directly on the enemy…

Fixed “Skeletron has awoken” being “Skeleton has awoken!” when summoned

Fixed Sand Slimes not appearing in singleplayer and hazardously desyncing in multiplayer

Fixed a certain linux/mac server crash

Version 1.3.4.2 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Added experimental feature: texture pack support!

Following the same rules as the seeds experimental feature, first you must set the “UseExperimentalFeatures” to true in the config.json file.

Texture pack files use a password-less .zip format, and are loaded from the “My Documents/My Games/Terraria” folder.

For a texture pack to be detected and used it must be named “Texture Pack.zip” and be in that folder.

The texture pack needs to contain only an “Images” folder, in that folder any texture you include will replace Terraria’s texture of the same path.

Check out the simple example if you’re unsure how to use it! 😀

Fixes:

Fixed Pumpkins getting cut when swinging nearby items or projectiles at them (we wanted to make placing blocks over them cut them for convenience, nothing else!)

Fixed town npcs potentially disappearing if you load a map using a non-english language

Fixed celestial pillars not loading properly, resulting in immediate wipe and triggering impending doom.

Fixed Drill Containment Unit being usable during creative shock

Fixed unconscious tavernkeep & sleeping angler not showing up on the lifeform analyzer

Fixed tavernkeep accidentally spawning in water

Fixed stardust armor’s excess lighting brightness

Fixed tooltips on the new accessories saying ‘sentry’ damage when it meant minion damage, there never was such a thing as sentry damage.

Fixed numerous input issues

Fixed item linking in chat!

Fixed stardust cell minion’s shots trying to occassionally latch to town npcs and the Eternia crystals

Fixed old one’s lane portals not emitting light

Fixed weapons not being usable while chatting!!!

Fixed Defender’s Forge name missing when open

Fixed Monk’s brows saying “attack speed” instead of “melee attack speed”

Fixed the tavernkeep still calling Eternia crystals “Elder” crystals

Version 1.3.4.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Made tavernkeep slightly easier to find

Fixes:

Fixed medals dropping only in stacks of 1 instead of their intended amounts when in singleplayer

Hopefully fixed some enemies being invisible on spawn during the old one’s army event when in multiplayer

Fixed Eternia crystals using their internal name elder crystals

Fixed Striking Moment buff’s tooltip

Fixed tavernkeep not reacting to the king statue

Fixed certain worldgen crash that was replicated using the experimental seeds feature! whoo!

Fixed an exploit

Fixed certain new weapons staying in use during the player’s death

Fixed silent crash when trying to place defenses in dedicated servers

Fixed silent crash when using last prism in multiplayer

Version 1.3.4 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Features:

Dungeon Defenders 2 Cross-Over Invasion

Invasion event featuring enemies, weapons, and gameplay mechanics inspired by Etheria – the Dungeon Defenders 2 universe

This event will play like no other in Terraria – featuring a brand new mechanic where you protect an artifact from invading enemies with the help of a unique defensive structure system

Multi-tiered event allows players at multiple points in the game to experience scaling difficulty, with corresponding loot

Enjoy rewards in the form of armor, weapons, pets and more, all straight from the Dungeon Defenders 2 universe!

The Tavernkeep, a new NPC from the Dungeon Defenders universe, has arrived. He will be offering a variety of Etherian loot and gear in exchange for an exclusive currency earned by playing the new invasion!

Completely redesigned liquid visuals. Enjoy the ripples and waves, as the player, enemies, and projectiles now have a visible impact when they enter and move through water

The Blizzard weather event now has a new, unique ambient sound when active

Toggles for recently-added visual and water effects that will allow players to balance beautiful visuals and performance to fit their preferences

A new ability for Summoner players to direct their minions to attack a specific target

An experimental new world seed feature (This will be inactive by default, see below in the Changes section for more details)

Items:

Added four new sentry summons, each of which has three tiers of potency

Added ten new weapons

Eight new armor sets

Added five new accessories

Added two new pets

Added one new light pet

Added three new boss masks and trophies

Added two new decorate furniture items

Added one brand new “Personal Safe” style furniture item, in the style of the Piggy Bank and Safe

Added a brand new currency which can be spent with the Tavernkeep for much of the above

Enemies:

Added ten new enemies, many of which can become visibly (and mechanically) more powerful as gameplay progresses

Added two new invasion style mini-bosses

Added one new boss

Other:

Added one new soundtrack based on the Dungeon Defenders 2 OST, complete with a matching Music Box

Changes:

It no longer rains in the space biome.

Summoners can now direct their minions to attack a specific target of their choosing. To do this, the summoner must Right Click over an enemy while holding a summoning staff. Minions with line of sight on that enemy will target it immediately. However, if the minions do not have line of sight, they will continue to attack targets at random.

The way Sentry Summons function has been changed somewhat.

Outside of the DD2 Invasion event, you now have a limit of one sentry summon at a time

Some of the 1.3.4 content can increase this limit

Unlike before, when the sentry limit is above 1, you can summon multiple versions of the same sentry. For instance, with a sentry limit of 3, you could summon 3 Frost Hydras at the same time.

We’ve added an experimental new seed feature to World generation. All worlds generated in 1.3.4 and beyond will have a seed attached to them. You will also be able to set the seed for a world on world generation. PLEASE NOTE that this feature is not active by default. To activate it, please follow these steps:

Find Terraria’s config.json file. On Windows, this should be found in Documents>My Games>Terraria.

Open the config file with a basic text editing program, such as Notepad.

The 12th line in the config file is labeled “”UseExperimentalFeatures” and will be set to “false”.

Simply change this to “true” and save the config.json file. The next time you launch Terraria, the option to view and set world seeds will appear.

Please be aware that this is NOT a retroactive feature, and cannot display the seeds for worlds created before 1.3.4, as the data is simply not stored there.

Version 1.3.3.3 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Improved performance during blizzards and sandstorms on some machines

Fixed an issue on Mac OS X where Steam’s overlay would not work

Fixed snow sometimes not appearing during blizzards

Version 1.3.3.2 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Gamepad keybindings menu now has a slider that lets you adjust inventory navigation speed

Gamepad Menu/Inventory Menu Speed is also faster by default, and you can tap to go faster

Miner’s Wobble, the new visual effect when mining blocks, now has an options toggle

Sandstorm spawns are somewhat less dangerous pre-EoC, with a slightly different spawn set

Mandible Blade has received a buff to knockback

Bug Fixes:

Patches of sand significantly below ground no longer give off desert heat haze

Version 1.3.3.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Bug Fixes:

Fixed many cases of net disconnect/multiplayer bugs

Fixed inventory items getting stuck in multiplayer

Fixed death messages only showing player names under certain circumstances

Fixed Sky Fracture’s sell & reforge costs

Fixed Stopwatch not showing proper speed when in liquids

Version 1.3.3 Changes————————————————————————————————-

Features:

A new weather event has been added, sandstorms! With it come new enemies, new loot, a new soundtrack, and a unique experience in the desert biome!

Blizzards now have a new visual effect.

Deserts and the Underworld now have a heat distortion visual effect.

Dripping sand effects can be found in the desert, and placed anywhere by the player with the Magic Sand Dropper!

Items:

Added the Forbidden Armor Set

Added Ancient Horn (Basilisk Mount)

Added Onyx Blaster

Added Sky Fracture

Added Mandible Blade

Added Spirit Flame

Added Pocket Mirror

Added Djinn’s Curse

Added Lamia Vanity Set

Added the Ancient Vanity Set

Added Desert Spirit Lamp

Added Magic Sand Dropper

Added several new banners

Added Music Box (Sandstorm)

Changes:

Sand Poachers now inflict the Venom debuff

Dune Splicers now have more HP and Defense

Dune Splicers and Tomb Crawlers may be more aggressive, especially during Sandstorms.

Added multiplayer performance improvements

Upped spawn rates in underground desert

Bug Fixes:

Fixed sliders in the gamepad settings not being “locked on” when dragged around

Fixed certain textures loading wrong at random, and producing weird artifacts

Fixed underground desert worms being too rare

Fixed a number of exploits

Fixed Portal Gun secondary fire conflicting with Grappling Hooks on Gamepad

Fixed rain, water, and lava sounds persisting when the game window is inactive

Drills no longer shoot confetti at supersonic speeds when under the effects of Flask of Party

Version 1.3.2.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Bug Fixes:

Fixed snowfall walls not dropping their item when broken

Fixed bad chest button cycling in gamepads

Fixed weighted pressure plates not working

Fixed party balloon staying in the world indefinitely if its not the first world loaded

Fixed npc-started parties occuring only for 1 player in the server at random

Fixed items being equipped when you open a chest with autopause under certain circumstances

Version 1.3.2 Changes————————————————————————————————-

Items:

Added Bundled Party Balloons

Added Balloon Animal

Added Party Hat

Added Silly Sunflower Vanity

Added Silly Balloon Blocks and Walls

Added Silly Tied Balloons

Added Pigronata

Added Party Center

Added Silly Balloon Machine

Added Streamers

Added Party Present

Added Cog Walls

Added Sandfall Blocks and Walls

Added Snowfall Blocks and Walls

Added Snow Clouds

Changes:

Nerfed beehive-type bees in expert mode

Significantly reduced count of unnecessary player synchronization calls, which hindered servers with a high player count

Trees now grow with a “poof!” even when visible on a player’s screen

Rain Clouds are now craftable

Clinger Staff can now use platforms as its resting point

Made improvements to chat tags, and they should no longer break over long lines

Town NPCs will TRY to avoid falling into cliffs away from their home area

Bug Fixes:

Fixed XNOR being named NXOR

Fixed Title text not refreshing from the language menu’s use

Fixed Cooking Pot & Skeleton Lantern (off)’s wrong light display

Fixed weather not updating on server properly (blame framerate fixes)

Fixed Grand Design selling for way too much gold

Fixed Scutlix mount aiming issues

Fixed Stardust & Nebula Wings having 2/3 and 1/3 extra fly time more than intended, respectively.

Fixed crashes related to Ice Rod and Dressers

Fixed cursor showing over an item slot for a frame when closing inventory on gamepad use

Fixed random bad texture loading

Fixed Duck hunt exploit

Fixed Town NPCs spazzing if there’s lava underneath them

Fixed Travelling Merchant not being able to attack at night

Fixed Extremely long-timed buffs not updating properly in multiplayer

Fixed Phasesabers in weapon racks creating unbreakable weapon racks (This fix is not retroactive and will not fix old worlds impacted by the issue, we apologize for any inconvenience – we may add retroactive fix in the future)

Fixed Team Platforms not acting as viable doors for housing.

Fixed Ice Rod blocks causing making backwalls invisible

Fixed “On Fire!” bosses not being extinguished by water

Fixed Summoner Emblem not having an updated sprite

Fixed Some configuration settings not saving correctly

Version 1.3.1.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Quality of life:

All liquid & logic sensors aside “player above” now allow teleportations

Added a third frameskip option for those with high-end PCs who got performance issues in 1.3.1 (current “Off” got renamed to “Subtle”, old “Off” from 1.3 is back as “Off”)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed liquids getting frozen in the air until a game restart (hopefully)

Fixed gamepad instructions getting frozen on virtual keyboard instructions

Fixed two duplication exploits

Fixed cannons not shooting cannonballs when pulsed via non-player triggered

Fixed slightly inccorect display for “player above” logic sensor (was 1 pixel too small in every direction)

Fixed incorrect text at the gamepad options (“Thumbstick Hotbar / “Thumbstick Cursor Snap” should’ve been “DPad Hotbar” & “DPad Cursor Snap”)

Fixed training dummies potentially getting permanent invisible corruption

Fixed mouse clicks not getting detected until you click a keyboard button on game startup (hopefully)

Fixed many furnitures breaking instantly when they’re placed aboved platform stairs

Fixed multiple issues with geyser placement

Fixed particles not drawing in capture mode if background is disabled

Fixed the Guide’s help tips not detecting the demolitionist nor the goblin tinkerer properly

Fixed Grasshopper Statue having no recipe

Version 1.3.1 Changes————————————————————————————————-

Features:

Added Controller Support using Xinput.

Added Inventory Sorting.

Dart Traps & all Temple Traps can now be hammered to rotate 90 degrees at a time.

Added smart interact, making chatting with NPCs, opening doors and using objects easier.

Cannons (normal, bunny, confetti, Snowball Launcher) can now be controlled by wire and shoot fake projectiles!

Improved Smart Cursor & made it interact with more items.

Quality of Life:

Improved Wire drawing to look less fuzzy with multiple colors on the same tile.

Improved over 1,800 sprite graphics.

Optimized net messages for tile entities (target dummies, item frames)

Improved the Settings Menu and added new settings.

Added new large gem over-head display.

Improved melee hit detection around slopes.

You can now use situational building accessories from your inventory and toggle their effects like info accessories.

Info icons now have a border around them when aimed at (clarity!).

Improved keybinding options, you can now also bind to mouse 3/4/5.

Items:

Added Logic Gates (AND, NAND, OR, NOR, XOR, NXOR)

Added Logic Gate Lamps (On, Off, Faulty)

Added Logic Sensors (Day, Night, Under Player)

Added Liquid Sensors (Water, Lava, Honey, Any)

Added Conveyor Belts.

Added The Grand Design.

Added Yellow Wrench.

Added Junction Box.

Added Mechanical Lens.

Added Announcement Box.

Added Actuation Rod.

Added Team Blocks and Platforms.

Added Static Hook.

Added Presserator.

Added Engineering Helmet.

Added Companion Cube.

Added Gem Locks.

Added Large Amber.

Added Weighted Pressure Plates (4 colors).

Added Wire Bulb.

Added 12 new craftable Critter Statues.

Added Portal Gun Station.

Added Trapped Chests.

Added Projectile Pressure Pad.

Added several new monster statues.

Added Angler Tackle Bag.

Added Geyser Trap.

Added Bone Campfire.

Added Ultra Bright Campfire.

Added Multicolor Wrench.

Miscellaneous:

Critters spawned from statues are no longer catchable.

Highly increased Duke Fishron’s “run away” distance.

Medusa can no longer petrify players directly above her.

Medusa is now Hardmode-only.

Added NPC names for the painter, wizard, and skeleton merchant, based on contest results.

You can now find Beehives in the Jungle – Not the bees!

Lowered the volume of the Solar Eruption’s use sound.

Torches can now be put on actuated tiles.

Slimes should no longer be able to go through 1 block high gaps.

Target dummies no longer benefit from lifesteal or spectre set.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Frostbite hiding time left when wet under certain circumstances.

Fixed Desert Spirit hitbox to match sprite size.

Fixed NPCs not recognizing kills / interactions properly if they have multiple segments.

Fixed music boxes not emitting music notes while open.

Fixed Flesh Grass spreading under Sunflowers.

Fixed Tally Counter not showing information for enemies hit with mounts or special attacks.

Fixed player leg skin colors mismatching the rest of the body when in stealth.

Fixed Seedler not dropping from Boss Bags.

Fixed popular NPC Housing exploit.

Fixed Ranger Lifesteal bug.

Fixed Paint Sprayer spraying over blocks in several occasions that it should not (e.g. grass that gets turned into dirt as a result of placing an object).

Fixed being on the edge of the underground not counting when spawning dungeon / Underground Desert monsters.

Fixed teleporting directly on top of a pressure plate not triggering it properly since.

Fixed Town NPC melee weapons drawing brightly while in darkness.

Fixed Crimson Heart failing to stand to roll roll around on platforms.

Fixed tile entities not properly clearing on world clear procedure.

Fixed Crystal Storm not bouncing its shots.

Fixed chests without custom names not showing mouse over icons.

Fixed Wooden Boomerang being unusable when near slopes.

Fixed Wall of Flesh going above hell and dragging everyone with it.

Fixed Martian Saucer having invisible / unhittable body parts in multiplayer.

Fixed Martian Probe not causing Martian Invasions when it should.

Harpies and Antlion Swarmers can no longer swim.

Fixed dressers blowing up from explosive projectiles.

Fixed Gi and Kimono leg sprites being genderswapped.

Fixed ancient light and fishron bubbles not appearing in expert mode.

Fixed Werewolf sounds being bugged if used for vanity.

Fixed Tax Collector not using some of his special chat dialog.

Fixed infinite flight time exploit.

Fixed Martian Saucers missing their home planet during the invasion and leaving.

Fixed trapdoors de-syncing when operated via wires.

Fixed L shaped housing exploit.

Fixed minecarts hitting invincible enemies.

Fixed multiple bugs regarding auto-pause and inventory management.

Demon Altars should no longer create ‘unbreakable’ pots.

Fixed rare “character not respawning” under certain circumstances.

Fixed background drawing through completely unlit walls in hell.

Fixed solar pickaxe using a bad glowmask.

Fixed wall of flesh not spawning in singleplayer under certain circumstance.

Fixed snow not falling naturally after a player jumps in most cases.

Fixed paintball gun and confetti grenades being unable to crit.

Fixed Titanium Armor & Black Belt dodges not working against Moon Lord.

Fixed animated tilesets touching half-bricks stop animating.

Fixed yet another duplication exploit.

Fixed altered worlds getting stuck in spirit release phase under a rare circumstance.

Fixed Chlorophyte protection in the jungle not being as effective as it should be.

Fixed right clicking equipment at inventory not granting achievements for equipping it.

Fixed paladin’s shield ally protection benefits not functioning properly.

Fixed minor capitalization issue in the guide’s help text.

Fixed star in a bottle buff not working.

Brain of Cthulhu & Eater of Worlds now properly leave upon massacring the player / if the player leaves their territory.

Fixed issue where the nurse would not heal all debuffs under rare circumstances.

Fixed double damage popups from other players inflicting harm to themselves via explosives.

Fixed ‘full-screen map’ button opening a black screen if map is disabled in general.

Fixed players being unable to get on a mount if they’re too close to workbenches.

Fixed shenanigans with actuating gemspark blocks.

Fixed Mudstone Brick having a bad name (Mudstone Block).

Tiles under Lihzahrd altars can no longer be actuated until the golem is defeated.

Fixed temporary holes in the darkness when removing light sources.

Fixed items that cost less than 5 copper always sell for 1 copper , even when sold in Stacks.

Version 1.3.0.8 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Improved Mac & Linux support.

Added config.json setting “KeyFavoriteModifier”, set to “LeftAlt” by default. This key will be used with left click for favoriting and chat linking.

Add -savedirectory launch parameter which can specify the Terraria save folder.

Version 1.3.0.7 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Mac & Linux support.

Several internal changes were made to allow for the support of Mac and Linux.

Version 1.3.0.6 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Solar Flare armor set Dash ability now only consumes flares when it hits an enemy, and any hit enemy will result in a Solar Radiance explosion!

Party Girl’s spawning chance has been increased

You can now take camera mode pictures of wiring if you hold a mechanical item while taking the pictures

Fixed certain issues with stardust dragon’s damage and rebalanced him to be more in line with other minions

You can now hide moon charm and neptune shell’s effects, or put them in vanity!

The final boss’s attacks now use their own cooldown for immunity due to how naughty some of our players have been

Fixes:

Potentially fixed lag issues when using Steam multiplayer

Potentially fixed invasions not trigerring when they should (martian probes)

Fixed Money Trough turning ‘Quick Stack to All Chests’ button invisible

Fixed javelins drawing behind doors on all cases

Fixed Keys of Light / Night not working through autopause

Fixed nearby crafting stations not updating when you open inventory in autopause

Fixed ‘allow mounting’ check not taking player’s velocity into account (mounting into ceiling exploit)

Fixed breathing meter appearing when hanging on to a ceiling that has water in it

Fixed content files not being compressed

Fixed umbrella art not being consistent

Fixed solar eruption item stray pixel

Fixed jellyfish expert mode counter hitting you when you can’t hit the jellyfish

Fixed drill containment unit being able to mine demon altars before hardmode

Fixed centain penguins not counting tally

Fixed dryad not selling vicious powder on bloodmoon in crimtane worlds

Fixed issue where shroomite and psycho knife stealth would work on mounts

Fixed issue where martian probe would trigger martian invasion clientside

Fixed cultist boss summoning spells badly in multiplayer

Version 1.3.0.5 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Living leaf walls now count as safe for housing!

Buffed Phantasm a bit (it really was bugged!)

Martian drone rarity lowered in sky biome (Still higher than original) , now shows up on rare creature finder info

Vortex and Nebula weapons have been rebalanced to fit some bug fixes they went through

Added Celestial Sigil, a summoning item for the final boss (craftable)

Portal gun bolt speed quadrupled so you can no longer travel faster than your bolt

Eater of Worlds expert mode vile spit damage nerfed heavily

Damage from hurting tiles now has checks for immunity separately from other effects

Fixes:

Fixed Quickstack to all chests not updating recipes list

Fixed “Distorted” debuff freezing players in place rather than changing their movement pattern (sorry!)

Fixed Cute Fishron and Unicorn mounts not having their tooltips

Fixed 1.3.0.3 and earlier versions of worlds not loading successfully under certain circumstances (sorry! again!)

Fixed issue where you could use items when hovering between the item slots on the bottom row of the inventory

Fixed issue where Drill Containment Unit’s mining code would cause unnecessary lag in multiplayer

Fixed Cultists ritual blocking Martian Probe from spawning

Fixed Stardust Dragon desync issue

Fixed solar tablet being usable in pre-hardmode, night time or during a solar eclipse under rare circumstances

Fixed some banner names

Fixed dryad’s ward buff reducing npc defense instead of buffing it (and npcs having dryads ward defense when they dont have the buff)

Fixed (super rare) bug where hittable projectiles showed HP on mouse hover

Fixed portal gun’s portals not allowing players to teleport to spots near nonsolid platforms

Fixed Cosmic Car shadow trail glows not fading

Fixed hades/lokis dyes causing strange behaviors

Fixed some oddities about portal gates

Fixed a rare lighting crash

Fixed goblin scouts dispawning not spawning (or rather, despawning super fast)

Fixed vortex weapons not scaling with ranged damage or knockback (or stealth, or anything, sorry!)

Fixed bug that let you quick stack coins that were not in coin slot or hotbar to other chests

Fixed bug where holding pet items would not bring up the equipment page

Fixed torch dupe bug

Fixed all the spider hitboxes when on walls

Fixed chests which turn into big mimics on multiplayer would no longer allow destroying another chest that would be placed in their position

Fixed ‘final boss flies to space’ bug

Fixed Seedler projectiles not counting as melee / not getting flask effects

Fixed hoplite enemy javelins showing flask visual effects in singleplayer

Fixed issue where WoF’s ‘The Hungry”s ropes would turn invisible

Fixed Lunar Hook not allowing you to use the hooks freely unless at least 1 is placed

Fixed being able to open money trough when the game is paused

Version 1.3.0.4 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Changes:

Moonbite duration has been reduced by 1 second in expert mode and 3 seconds in normal mode

Cactus Dresser and Pumpkin Dresser now both require the Sawmill to craft

Skeleton Mage Banner and Spider Banner have been renamed to reflect which enemies they support you against

Enemies should no longer count towards tally counters / banners if no player has touched them before they died

Enemies will now give the banner to the last player to hit them rather than the nearest player

“Dye Hard” now really requires having all of the equipment slots inclue dye, rather than just armor/accessory slots

In addition to the fix for Phantasm (see below), it has been slightly nerfed

Vortex beater has been slightly buffed

Mothron’s Wings are now obtainable as a drop from Mothron after Plantera has been defeated

In addition to the dye plants spelunking fix (see blow) Strange plants should now be more common

Teleportation should no longer black out the screen if the end point is in it.

Portal gun’s portals now apply portal physics even to players who do not hold it, and are lost when landing or if pressing jump

In addition to the fixes to medusa’s LOS, she now plays sound and some particles when petrifying players

In addition to the martian probe fix (see below) martian probes can no longer spawn near the world center, and their spawn chance has been Reduced

Reduced the chance of a natural solar eclipse happening

Added Config.json setting “UseSmartAxeAfterSmartPickaxe”, off by default, if you set it on: Smart Pickaxe would be prioritzed over Smart Axe for items can mine both

Red’s yoyo & Valkyrie yoyo are now both obtained from Red’s and Lazure’s developer sets, and their stats have been rebalanced

Yorai’s Spell no longer counts as vanity (this was not a bug)

Bloody Spine now required 30 Vicious Powder in its recipe

Dedicated servers can now be launched with -priority to set process priority

Dedicated server can now use -ip again to set their local IP address

You can no longer escape from the final boss’s wrath

Optimizations:

Chat text should no longer draw if chat string length is zero

Reduced Steam call count. (should solve most multiplayer framedrop issues)

Improved cancelling the process of joining games

Reduced some packet sizes for multiplayer

Bug Fixes:

Fixed Pinky not appearing on life form analyzer

Fixed banners not applying to melee hits (swords, maces , axes, pickaxes , etc)

Fixed Solar Tablet not being consumed when used in multiplayer

Fixed minecart generated tracks removing wires they go through

Fixed certain banners turning into other banners when placed in multiplayer

Fixed (almost unnoticable) bug where if the player comes to a standstill in multiplayer you might see them walking for another bit of time

Fixed bug where cultists can respawn while moonlord’s countdown happens

Fixed sticky dynamite tooltip

Fixed Red’s wings letting you noclip

Fixed Fireplace not counting as a light source for houses

Fixed Invasion progress going negative in fm/pm if you exceed ~32k points in multiplayer

Fixed Tax Collector not granting money in multiplayer

Fixed Eye of Cthulu dealing WAYYYYY too much damage in normal mode

Fixed issue that caused maps to go black along with a handful of related issues

Fixed issue where you could get new characters with the 6th accessory slot unlocked

Fixed walls not framing properly in camera mode snapshots

Fixed electrotion debuff being removable by right clicking

Fixed some inconcistencies between minimap heads and character heads

Fixed some typos regarding item tooltips

Fixed hittable enemy projectiles not scaling in expert mode

Fixed solar shields drawing even when you’re dead

Fixed certain items continuing their use even if you’re under heavy crowd control (petrified , frozen , etc)

Fixed sykware sink requiring the Living Loom to craft

Fixed bug where worms would leave floating heads around when dying in multiplayer (hopefully!)

Fixed ‘out of bounds’ very rare crash with smart cursor

Fixed shadow orbs spawning in crimson worlds by mistake

Fixed air items being left over when monsters pick up coins in expert mode

Fixed familiar wig requiring a hair dye in order to apply normal dyes to itself

Fixed enemies despawning when hit by weak attacks with high armor penetration (bosses not dropping loot bags)

Fixed Martian Saucer and Flying Dutchman having invisible, invincinble pieces in multiplayer

Fixed loot from fishing not being highlighted in the highlight system

Fixed fireblossoms not fiercly glowing when in bloom

Fixed certain achievements not being obtainable in multiplayer (you should now be able to get them all)

Fixed beekeeper and beetle offense proccing their effects on dummies

Fixed ‘quick stack to all chests’ potentially eating loot in old/modded worlds

Fixed Solar debuff spreading to friendly NPCs, killing them

Fixed high velocity allowing players to travel through blocks

Fixed target dummies sometime being invisible in multiplayer

Fixed fishing achievements not being counted on Steam / resetting on startup

Fixed recalling while renaming a chest would lock your controls out until a restart

Fixed weird interactions between dashing and ropes

Fixed bug where Phantasm dealt unintentional high damage

Fixed dye plants not glowing to spelunking effects

Fixed Booster tracks not switching directions in multiplayer

Fixed Medusa petrifying players who are out of her vision

Fixed Corites not charging at players who are unreachable

Fixed Alien Vortexes and Lightning Vortexes spawning in places where they are ineffective

Fixed Martian Probe / cultists spawning while important things happen (boss fights, invasions)

Fixed a large multitude of variation NPCs not dropping their banners / counting tally

Fixed Goblin Archer not counting tally / dropping his banner

Fixed controls being reversed for Anti-Gravity hook when used in reverse Gravity

Fixed Extractinator drops appearing weirdly when used in reverse Gravity

Fixed Moonlord’s body parts not showing display names

Fixed plantera flag not triggerring for non-english users

Fixed being unable to leave settings menu under rare and unfortunate circumstances

Fixed parallax not loading correctly

Fixed ‘falling blocks over door’ dupe bug

Fixed cultists sinking into the floor in multiplayer rarely

Fixed falling blocks not taking actuated tiles into account

Fixed boss bags disappearing after death

Fixed portal gun right click working in camera mode

Fixed thick cursor point being the inner edge’s and not the outer’s

Fixed Stardust Dragon size going bonkers

Fixed mobs targetting hardcore player ghosts

Fixed Martian Probe detecting players above it

Fixed miscellenous chat tag errors

Version 1.3.0.3 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Features:

When using leftshift on inventory while in shop, you now have an indicator that you’re selling items

You can now quickly move items between your chest and the inventory by using leftshift

Stardust Guardian is now dyable with your vanity pet dye (have some creative fun!)

Areas you have not seen will now be black in camera mode

Added ‘Highlight New Items’ General Settings Option, on by default: Highlights any new item you pick up in your inventory

Duct-taped multiplayer for good luck and stability*

You should now have an easier time reporting errors if they happen on a server

The final bosses leech debuff has been overhauled… (spoilers)

You can no longer put torches on tiles you are not supposed to (metal bars, etc)

Old and corrupt worlds will now display on the world list marked with a red name.

Increased Martian’s drone health to 500.

New config options:

Added Config.json setting “UseSmartWallReplacement”, on by default, if you set it off: automatic wall replacement while building will be disabled

Added Config.json setting “UseSmartCursorForCommonBlocks”, off by default, if you set this on: 1.2.4’s smart block placement will be re-enabled

Added Config.json setting “DisableLeftShiftTrashCan”, off by default, if you set this on: Quicktrash will be ENTIRELY disabled

Added Config.json setting “HidePasswords”, off by default, if you set this on: all passwords in the client will appear as Asterisks (*)

Added Config.json setting “ThickMouseEdges”, off by default, if you set this on: your mouse will have thick borders colored by “ThickMouseEdgesPackedCOlor”‘s color

Bug Fixes:

Fixed ‘event’ achievements not being granted in multiplayer (“You can do it!”, “It’s Hard!”, “No Hobo” and so on)

Fixed Truffle worm not spawning

Fixed ‘Funkytown’ achievement will no longer be granted after respawning from death in the glowing mushroom biome.

Fixed Gypsy Robe bottoms being genderbent.

Fixed Daybreak’s, Stardust Dragon and Stardust Cell Staff’s gold values

Fixed some server crashes (portals, lunar shields)

Fixed numerous attack forms not being synced server-side (unicorn mount, slime mount, solar dash, EoC dash, etc)

Fixed achievements menu slider bar hanging on top of screen if all filters are disabled

Fixed Armed Eskimo Zombies not dropping their proper gore

Fixed bug where traps could critically hit

Fixed issue where banners could be placed on closed trap doors

Fixed Quickstack stacking items of max stack 1 and quick stacking coins from your inventory

Fixed Quickstack eating coins

Fixed crash in LookForColorTiles

Fixed excessive net synchronization on some cases

Fixed Team Dye not stacking correctly

Fixed crash when saving old worlds

Fixed issue where banning was ineffective (including ports…)

Fixed Loki’s dye missing the common developer’s tooltip

Fixed Staff of Regrowth Moss growing feature not working in multiplayer

Fixed channelled weapons being halted from use when you hover over information icons

Fixed Phantasm arrows exploit allowing you to get more arrows than you use

Fixed Horseman’s blade not summoning pumpkins against Lunar invasion enemies

Fixed dupe bug with Item Frames

Fixed bug where you couldn’t remove an item from the Item Frame if you had a favorite item selected

Fixed bug where Config.json’s “FrameSkip” was written in reverse compared to ingame

Fixed Nymph not having rarity on Lifeform Analyzer

Fixed Srollers dealing unintentionally high damage

Fixed Developer armor wings gold costs

Fixed Frozen Campfire showing Ichor Campfire icon when aimed on the rightmost tile

Fixed Bee gun being unable to critically hit

Fixed Torch dupe bug

Fixed numerous desync issues in multiplayer

Fixed an issue where world and player names containing various characters would causes crashes and strange behavior when using cloud saving and favoriting.

Fixed an issue where corrupt configuration files would cause crashes.

Fixed an issue where you could invite players to your previous game while in single player.

Fixed an issue where joining a game from outside of the game would cause an uncancellable joining screen to display.

Fixed an issue where the password box would sometimes not show up.

Setting your resolution while in fullscreen mode will now apply correctly.

Fixed numerous potential multiplayer exploits

Fixed issue where players could hack themselves “difficulty 3”.

Version 1.3.0.2 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Core Game Fixes:

Multicore lighting will now be disabled for everyone, although you may reenable it in the settings.

Fixed issue with bubbles and reversed gravity.

Fixed several crashes.

“Star Power” and “Get A Life” achievements will no longer be granted upon entering a world.

Fixed an issue with black squares appearing on backgrounds when using retro lighting.

Capture mode will now disable itself if your computer cannot handle it.

Fixed a stacking issue with wires.

Made the “Rock Bottom” achievement slightly easier to get.

Various balance tweaks.

Multiplayer Fixes:

You will now be able to enter the password every time when entering or creating a server.

Many issues with the dedicated server and its configurations have been resolved.

Fixed an issue where users would be unable to invite eachother when in “Invite Only” mode.

Due to some changes in this hotfix, multiplayer will not be compatable between 1.3.0.2 and previous versions.

Version 1.3 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Features and Mechanics:

Revamped Town NPCs. They now sit, avoid monsters, socialize, avoid sitting near chests, and fight back against threats!

Chest open/close is now animated.

You can now join multiplayer games through Steam.

Steam Cloud saving is now available.

Achievements are now available through Steam and in game.

Character Select Menu has been revamped to show additional character information.

You can now toggle Screen Capture mode by pressing F1. This allows for taking much larger screenshots in game.

Your abilities while mounting have been enhanced – fishing and attacking while mounted are now possible..

Added the option to disable Blood and Gore.

You can now find the Skeleton Merchant underground. He has some unique items to sell, if you catch him at the right time.

There are several new appearance options available during character creation.

Enemy Banners now empower players nearby when facing the same enemy displayed on the banner.

Worlds now keep track of how many enemies have been killed and reward banners for every 50 kills.

The server will announce which player got the 50th kill.

When chatting with other players using the Chat Bar, you can now link items by pressing Shift+Left Click on the item you wish to share.

The angler always rewards money.

You can now remove spawn points by right clicking your bed.

You now get fishing rewards for every 5 turn ins, versus the previous requirement of 10.

The game will now tell you how much money you dropped upon death.

The player’s last death location is now shown on the map, aiding the retrieval of lost money and/or items..

Strange Plants can now be located and given to the Dye Trader for new dye rewards.

Information Accessories now work from the player’s inventory (versus needing to be equipped), and stats can be shared with players around you.

Dressers can now be used as chests. Clicking the bottom of the dresser will still open the color changing menu.

You can now purchase items using all money in your character storage – including money in your inventory, Piggybank, and Safe.

You can now hammer traps to change their direction of fire.

Deleting a world or character will now move it to the recycle bin versus permanent deletion. (Windows Only)

Added Minecart, Mount, Pet and Grappling Hook slots.

Bosses now have minimap icons.

Bubbles and lava immunity bars now appear above your head.

Added ability to favorite items by pressing Alt+Left Click. Favorited items cannot be quick-trashed, quick-stacked, or deposited.

Added an inventory button to Quick Stack to All Nearby Chests, making inventory management much quicker.

Quick stack now creates new stacks in your chests for items you have in inventory if applicable.

The Dye System has been overhauled to improve the general appearance of all Dyes.

Crafting Grid button now has new graphics for toggling.

Smart Cursor now also works for Paintbrush, Paint Roller, Paint Scraper, Buckets, Alchemy, Acorns, and Actuators.

Platforms will now automatically place as stairs if placed appropriately using Smart Cursor.

You can now right click clickable tiles when the mouse is hovering on them in Smart Cursor.

Expert Mode:

Expert mode can now be toggled in the World Creation Menu. This will trigger a host of changes, all designed to provide a greater challenge with the promise of greater rewards. Some of those challenges are listed below:

You stay dead longer before being able to respawn during boss fights.

Boss health scales in multiplayer depending on the number of players.

Weaker enemies gain increased stats as the players progress, starting in hardmode.

You drop 75% of your gold upon death.

Enemies can pick up your gold when you die and attempt to run off with it. Kill them to retrieve your loot.

Monsters have a small chance to spawn in towns.

Some normal enemies have been given new AI.

Bosses have been given new AI.

Bosses will drop Treasure Bags containing powerful expert exclusive items to reward those up to the challenge.

Pots now drop more stuff when broken.

Ice Monsters gain an additional chance to freeze upon hitting the player.

Quest rewards give more money.

Bats have a chance to give the new Feral Bite debuff. This debuff will increase player damage but lower player health regen. This debuff will also cause other random debuffs to be applied to the player

Life Regen isn’t as effective unless the player has the Well Fed buff.

Vampire and Spectre healing is slightly less effective than in normal mode.

The Defense statistic is more effective than in normal mode.

Events:

Invasion Events now have a progress bar, showing how far along the player is towards completion.

The new randomly-triggered Slime Rain event is now included.

The Goblin Invasion event has been graphically updated and will have a new mini boss enemy in Hardmode.

The Pirate Invasion has a new mini boss.

The Blood Moon has a new graphical effect as well as several new enemies.

The Solar Eclipse can now be triggered with the Solar Tablet summoning item. This event also has several new enemies and rewards.

The new Martian Madness event can be triggered after the player defeats The Golem.

Cultists will now begin to spawn outside the Dungeon after the player defeats The Golem. Defeating them will start the beginning of the end.

Crafting:

You can now craft items from a chest while it is open without having to place its contents in the player inventory beforehand..

There is a new Alchemy Table that has a chance to reduce potion crafting cost.

Crafting Wooden Arrows now gives 10 per recipe instead of 5. Their cost has been reduced to 5 copper.

You can now craft Bone Platforms.

Greater Healing Potions now cost less to craft.

Holy Water is now slightly easier to craft.

You now craft Cursed, Demon, Frost, Ichor, and Ultrabright Living Fire Blocks.

You can now craft Gender Change potions.

You can now craft the Wormhole Potion. This potion allows you to teleport to any player on your team by clicking them on the map.

You can now craft Honeyfall Blocks and Walls.

You can now craft Chlorophyte Bricks and Walls.

You can now craft Crimtane Bricks and Walls.

You can now craft Shroomite Plating and Walls.

Beenades can now be crafted.

Water Candles can now be crafted.

You can now craft Crisp Honey Blocks.

You can now craft Sunplate Blocks and Disc Walls.

You can now craft Keys of Light and Keys of Night.

Pink Gel – and several items that are crafted from Pink Gel – have been added.

You can now craft Magic Water Droppers.

You can now craft Meteor Bricks and furniture.

You can now craft Granite and Marble furniture.

Martian Furniture can now be crafted.

You can now craft Enchanted Nightcrawlers.

Lowered the cost for Meteor Gear.

Space Gun now only requires Meteorite Bars.

Crimtane and Demonite bars now cost 3 ore.

You can now craft Target Dummies to test your damage per second.

Avenger Emblems are now crafted from any emblem and all 3 hardmode boss souls.

Neptune’s Shell is no longer craftable and is only dropped from the Creature from the Deep.

Reduced the crafting cost of Rainbow Rod, Fairy Bell, and Magical Harp.

Broken Hero Sword is no longer needed to craft the Terra Blade.

You can now craft Spectre Bars.

Fireplaces and Chimneys are now craftable.

Phasesabers are now crafted at a Mythril Anvil.

Miscellaneous:

Platforms now stack to 999.

A new friendly NPC – The Tax Collector – will join you if rescued.

You can now revert Platforms back to their original materials via crafting.

Corrupt and Crimson Trees now drop Acorns.

Coins are now animated.

You can now automatically break stone piles when trying to place things over them.

There are now visible cracks shown on solid blocks and trees when they have been hit.

You can now mouse over signs to read them versus having to click on them.

Revamped liquid networking code to be much less laggy in multiplayer.

Pots now drop more money based on the type of pot.

Pots will now drop an additional 10% more money for every boss and invasion you defeat.

Living Wood chests will now always contain a Living Wood Wand and Leaf Wand.

You no longer take fall damage while on Bunny Mount.

Copper, Iron, Silver, and Gold have all been given new ore textures.

The Axe now has a 1 in 50 chance to drop from Plantera, down from 1 in 200.

Voodoo Demons now spawn more often

Golden Critters now have a chance to spawn.

Event enemies now run away when the event is over.

NPCs now only load their textures when they get in screen range.

Setting the window’s resolution to a greater value than the maximum will now attempt to maintain its aspect ratio. (e.g. 2560×1440 will no-longer downscale to 1920×1200, but instead 1920×1080)

Rain has been optimized.

Bees can fall through platforms.

Smart Wall is now properly blocked by doors even if they’re open.

Undead Miners now have a chance to drop Mining Helmets.

Tim is more likely to spawn if you need his hat.

Critters now have a sell price.

Well Fed buff times have been increased

Wyverns spawn more frequently if there is a Water Candle buff in effect.

Fixed health bar issues for Wyvern and Destroyer.

Players now spawn with half their life if the player’s max health is greater than 5 hearts.

The Painter NPC now shows up after 8 npcs are in town, instead of 4.

The Party Girl NPC now only shows up if there are 14 npcs, instead of 8.

The Dye Trader NPC now only shows up after defeating any of the easymode bosses.

Changed the spawn order for Town NPCs so that the more important ones spawn first.

Chlorophyte can grow in bigger chunks now.

Life fruit can spawn closer together now.

King slime can now move through platforms

Improved summoned minions attack AI.

Unicorns are more likely to spawn if a Water Cande buff is in effect.

Some Underworld drops are now a little more common.

Angry Nimbus more likely to spawn.

You can now find Crimson, Corruption, and Hallowed Large Mimics.

Spiders can now move through platforms.

You can no longer grapple while frozen.

Sky quest fish can no longer be found on the surface.

Reduced the number of water tiles needed to fish successfully in the sky.

Hornets and Walkers will no longer shoot at you while Stealthed.

Underground houses have been redesigned.

Coin Portals have a chance to spawn after breaking pots.

Blink Root growth has been slowed down.

Daybloom growth has been sped up.

It now takes longer for weeds to grow in clay pots.

Meteorites spawn in larger chunks.

Damage dealt by others in multiplayer now appears faded vs normal damage numbers.

Weapon Imbues now last 20 minutes and persist through death.

Increased some of the spawn rates for the rare hardmode dungeon monsters.

Dungeon Necromancers are less likely to teleport when hit.

Frost Armor is now crafted from Titanium and Adamantite bars rather than Hallowed.

Chlorophyte can now revert Corruption or Crimson spread. It also turns nearby dirt into mud.

Equipment slots now display a picture of the slots purpose.

Duke Fishron now enrages when you leave the ocean.

Pygmy’s now have a chance to inflict poison and venom.

Pygmy’s now have a larger range and the first projectile thrown will always pierce rather than getting stuck.

King Slime can now teleport when not in range of the player for over 5 seconds.

Items:

There are over 800 new items to discover.

There are new powerful items waiting to be fished up in the underground Crimson, Corruption, and Hallow.

All 2×2 items can now be placed on tables.

Item stack sizes are now universal.

Wooden Minecarts are now the default minecart.

Added several Yoyos, string accessories, and counterweights.

Several items have had graphical updates.

Lots of new banners have been added.

Signs and Tombstones can now be placed on tables.

Staff of Regrowth has been greatly improved.

The range of Wrenches and Wire Cutters has been boosted.

Slightly buffed the damage of the Musket.

The Titanium Armor invincibility armor set effect now only happens once every 30s.

Adamantite Armor now provides 4 more defense.

Honeyed Goggles drop chance has been increased significantly.

Whoopie Cushion drop chance has been increased.

Bug net is now only 50 silver.

Significantly boosted the speed bonus of the Magic Quiver.

Increased the length of time for Spider Turret, Crimson Rod, Nimbus Rod.

Chests are now more likely to contain Recall Potions.

You can now craft Sticky and Bouncy Dynamite.

You can now find the Sparky Painting in the Dungeon. R.I.P Sparky Doo.

Molotov Cocktails now do significantly less damage.

Bottled water now stacks to 999.

Improved Spider Minion AI. They now latch on to enemies and follow the player better.

Fountains now cost 4 gold each and are available as soon as you get the Witch Doctor.

The Recall Potion recipe now utilizes Daybloom instead of Deathweed.

Spectral fish are a bit easier to catch.

Bait now lasts a bit longer.

The Snowball Launcher and Snowball Cannon now have more damage and knockback.

Ice Blade does slightly more damage.

Increased critical hit bonus from Jungle Armor and Ancient Cobalt Armor

Shiverthorn grows a little faster.

Deathweed now also blooms on full moons.

Fireblossom now blooms during the evening.

Ice Rod is less expensive, and the blocks have a longer duration.

Mana potions are less expensive and stack higher.

Shadow Chests now contain a new item.

Several new fishing rewards have been added.

You can now catch Specular Fish in the Ice Biome.

You can now fish for biome-exclusive crates in their respective biomes.

Wooden Chests contain several new items.

You can now craft Web and Silk Rope.

Snow Balls now do more damage.

Snowball Launcher and Cannon have had their values adjusted .

Boomerangs have a smaller collision box for tiles.

Dynamite’s value has been lowered.

Jungle Bats, Ice Bats, and Giant Bats now drop Depth Meter.

Mother Slime, Snow Flinx, Undead Viking, and Armored Viking now drop the Compass.

Beach Ball is now sold by the Party Girl.

Ice Boomerang and Ice Blade have been buffed.

Baby Jellyfish now have a sell price.

Rotten Eggs are now less common in Goodie Bags.

Pinky has an increased chance to drop the Slime Staff.

Lesser Restoration Potions are now just Restoration Potions.

The Solidifier now drops from King Slime.

Gold Ring now drops from the Pirate Invasion.

Uzi droprate has been increased.

Sniper Rifle now does more damage and has an increased fire rate.

Venus Magnum now fires faster.

Invisibility Potions now give full invisibility and reduce aggro when not attacking.

Adamantite and Titanium Forges are now animated.

Dye Vat is now animated.

You can now place fishing crates.

Jungle Grubs now fall out of Jungle Plants and can be used as bait.

Star in a Bottle now gives the Mana Regen buff.

Extractinators can now be found in Fishing Crates.

You can now place torches on platforms.

Increased Antlion Mandible drop rate significantly.

Increased Mining Potion duration.

Sickle is now sold year long.

Planter Boxes are now sold by the Dryad.

Cobalt, Obsidian, Mythril, Adamantite, Mythril Brick, and Adamantite Brick all have new textures.

Fire Gauntlet has been buffed.

Buffed Ice Sickle and its drop rate.

Increased the drop rates for most Hardmode Dungeon items.

There is a 1 in 7 chance that a Hardmode Dungeon monster will spawn on any Hardmode Dungeon backwall.

Dungeon Spirit spawns have been slightly increased.

Hydra and Spider Turret can now be placed on platforms.

Keys to Biome Chests are now dropped instead of molds. Biome Chests can only be opened after Plantera has been defeated.

Added Fallen Tuxedo. This is sold by the Clothier on a Bloodmoon.

Campfires can now be turned on/off.

Lihzahrd Furnace is now guaranteed loot in every Jungle Temple chest.

Steampunk Wings are now obtainable.

Staff of Earth has been buffed.

Golem Fist has been buffed.

Xmas Tree Sword has been buffed.

Flamelash has been buffed.

Spectre Staff has been buffed.

Flower Pow has been buffed.

Frost Staff has been buffed.

Trident has been buffed.

KO Cannon has been buffed.

Flower of Frost has been buffed.

Flower of Fire has been buffed.

Keybrand has been buffed.

Magnet Sphere has been buffed.

Possessed Hatched has been buffed.

Razorblade Typhoon now uses more mana.

Flamelash and Flower of Fire now use less mana.

Ice Rod blocks are now slippery.

Hardmode Ore crafted swords and Excalibur are now auto swing and do 15% more damage.

Chlorophyte Swords have been buffed.

Bait can be put in ammo slot.

Music:

Pirate Invasion now has a new track.

The Underworld now has a new track.

Goblin Invasion now has a new track.

Added Martian Madness track.

Added Lunar Event track.

Added Final Boss track.

Atmosphere:

Added several new mini biomes to world gen.

New Biome – The Underground Desert.

Liquid Visuals have been revamped.

Sky Lakes now spawn.

Added a light effect to the Glass Kiln.

Slimes can now have items visible inside them that will drop when they die.

Wall of Flesh will now spawn a cage of Crimtane Bricks when slain in a Crimson World.

Accessory dyes now apply to particle effects spawned from them.

Changed player animations to be less bouncy.

Trees now drop Acorns alongside actual tree items (rather than either/or).

Palm tree tops now drop Acorns.

The Crimson now has aligned fauna: Vicious Mushrooms, Vicious Powder, and Crimtane Thorns.

Game default cave parallax is now 60 , rather than 0.

NPCs will not climb stairs into another room anymore.

Goblins now have gore unique to each goblin.

Improved NPC graphics.

Pigrons have appear in greater varieties.

Sunflowers now glow at night and give a “Happy” buff that reduces monster spawns and increases movement speed.

Heads on the map stay the same size (regardless of map size).

Updated Fountain Graphics.

You can now find Marble and Granite biomes underground.

Dirt Rod can now move through tiles when held and is cheaper.

Pine Tree variations have been added to the Ice Biome.

Honey Patches will now spawn during world gen in the Jungle.

Ice Patches will now spawn during world gen in the Ice Biome.

Abandoned Mine Tracks have been added to world gen.

Added several new walls to world gen.

There are now water, honey, and lava drips found in the world. They can also be placed with Magic Droppers.

Bug Fixes:

A large amount of bugs have been fixed from prior releases – and even more related to 1.3 itself. This is a partial list.

Fixed bug where chandeliers would spawn lit up in underground cabins.

Fixed bug where KO Cannon could drop from statue-spawned monsters.

Fixed a bug that would place alchemy plants over alchemy plants in pots.

Fixed a graphical issue with Alchemy plants. They had half pixels.

Angler Vest now draws the player’s hand properly.

Pharaoh’s Robe now draws the player’s hand properly.

Fixed bug where shooting chain projectiles and aiming directly at the shooter’s center would crash the game.

Fixed a bug where the Skyware Workbench was made at the Glass Kiln.

Fixed bug where shooter NPCs walked slower to the left than to the right.

Fixed bug where long hair would draw even if the player is invisible.

Fixed bug where Worms would not drop gore segments on death.

Fixed a bug where you could spawn a heart/enemy from a statue using wires faster than intended..

Fixed a bug where the game could crash if the Rod of Discord was used on the far right of the world.

Fixed bug where worms would walk up slopes funny.

Dynamic lighting now stays when the game is paused.

Fixed a bug where Piranha Statues weren’t spawning properly when a world was created.

Fixed a bug where the Beds weren’t fully drawing.

Fixed a few cage types that were drawing improperly.

Fixed bug where Skeletron Prime’s bombs would not deal damage upon exploding in multiplayer.

Fixed bug where dart & spear traps would gain damage bonuses and crit chance from ranged stats in singleplayer.

Fixed bug where Broken Armor’s time was set back to 5 minutes from 2 minutes in update 1.2

Fixed bug where mouse-hover over Slime & Pumpkin Bed would show the wrong item icon.

Fixed a bug where Ice Rod tiles could spawn dirt when saving a world.

Fixed a bug where Blue Slab Walls from the dungeon weren’t considered player housing when the player would place them.

Fixed a bug where whether the Stylist was saved or not wasn’t saving in the World save.

Fixed a bug where switches would attach to a tree when it wasn’t a valid placement spot.

Fixed a bug where the server could crash when creating a new world during tree placement.

Fixed bugs where Obsidian furniture was not surviving in lava properly. Affected Beds, Sofas, Dressers and Pianos.

Fixed a bug where Levers placed on walls would float if the wall was destroyed.

Fixed a bug where a specific configuration of a slope and tile could cause players to hover in the air.

Fixed bug that allowed stacked stairs to act as an ultra-fast elevator.

Fixed bug where players would run up stairs when running against them.

Fixed a bug where the sloped version of damaging blocks would not hurt players.

Fixed bug that prevented Deep Cyan Paint from displaying correctly on some tiles.

Fixed a bug where traps could sometimes cause the game to crash when triggered.

Fixed bug / exploit where generated chlorophyte ores would not update on clients in multiplayer sometimes.

Fixed bug where projectiles did not reset frame on set defaults.

Fixed bug where body frames were 1 frame behind leg frames when walking around.

Fixed bug where ‘defeated golem’ flag was passed into newly created worlds.

And much, much more…

Version 1.2.4.1 Changes——————————————————————————————-

Pumpkin Dressers now properly take Pumpkins to craft. Spooky Wood Dresser is now obtainable. Fixed a bug where Ebonwood Clock would require wood rather than Ebonwood. Fixed a bug where the Sapphire Staff would require Silver Ore instead of Silver Bars. All summoning weapons now cost 10 Mana to use. This will allow them to get the Mythical prefix. All of Fishron’s weaponry now sells for 5 gold coins. This will fix the low prefix costs. Fixed an issue with Flipper Potions grammar. Angler’s quests now show when using other languages. The text is still in English...translations should be happening soon. Topaz Gemspark Blocks now emit yellow light rather than purple. Fixed a bug where Duke Fishron did not drop Greater Healing Potions when dying. Fixed the bug where the wiring system was not activating Doors, Music Boxes and Fountains properly. Added Cactus Platforms and Tables. Fixed a crash when using Team Dye with a Flying Carpet. Made Smart Cursor smarter when placing Minecart Tracks. Fixed a bug where trying to use multiple Truffle Worms while line is pulled would make numerous Fishrons appear. Fixed a bug where trying to use a fishing pole while pulling a snapped line would make the bobber appear again. Flailron’s chain will now go back faster if it is too far and disappear if it still cannot catch up. Fixed a bug where Smart Cursor wall would not ignore doors pillar when open. Fixed bug where Sleeping Angler Kid would move slowly on tiles if attacked by monsters. Fixed bug where wing time would go into infinity if you held the jump button while standing and having Rocket Boots equipped. Fixed bug where Palm Wood and Boreal Wood wouldn’t merge with other wood types. Fixed bug where Palm Wood and Boreal Wood were not blocking light. Fixed a bug where Lamp Posts would emit blue light when they are off. Fixed a leak in the net code. Fixed bug where the Minecarts could go ultra-speed using boosters. (sorry guys :P ) Fixed bug where the player would stay rotated when leaving a Minecart. Elf Vanity now drops from Zombie Elves during a Frost Moon. Sails now cost 50 copper a piece. The proper items will now drop on Mediumcore/Hardcore deaths. You can now place Fishing Rods, Rod of Discord, and the Coin Gun in the Weapon Rack. The Traveling Merchant now sells animal skins at random. Cooked Fish and Cooked Shrimp are now crafted at a Cooking Pot rather than a Furnace. Pressure Plate Tracks will no longer change to regular tracks in certain setups. You can now craft Steampunk Candles. Fixed bug where High Test Fishing Line accessory did nothing. It now makes sure the line won’t snap. Fixed bug where pressing “Reset to default” in controls would reset the quick mana key to M rather than J. Booster Tracks and Minecart Track intersections can no longer be triggered as rapidly. Fixed bug where the players hand would draw behind the head when wearing Bee Armor. Fixed a typo in one of the Merchant’s first names. Living Fire Blocks no longer die if they are dropped in lava. The Anchor weapon now comes back to the player if it gets too far away. Fixed bug where fishing bobbers would not disappear when you die. Fixed bug where Palm Wood weapons could not get prefixes. Fixed bug where hardmode dungeon casters would shoot more than 1 projectile in multiplayer. Fixed a bug where the Hornet, Imp, and Slime minion buffs did not disappear upon leaving a world. Added the missing Boreal Wood weaponry. Fixed issues where the Truffle Worm would be consumed without summoning Duke Fishron. Only one Duke Fishron can be summoned at a time. The bobber will not bob if one is already alive. Reverted a floating character fix. Platform elevators will work again. Ocean mobs can now spawn on biome oceans, this applies to the Sleeping Angler Kid as well. Turtle and Spider armors now dye properly. Fixed bug where glowsticks will not be selected when the mouse is near the player in a dry area. Zephyr Fish now has a proper tooltip. Crimson Axe Banner has a new (fixed) look. Mannequin and Womannequin have a new item icon. Fixed the Ebonwood/Shadewood clock mixup. Using Paint Sprayer with Brick Layer or Cement Mixer now places at the proper speed. You can now turn when placing Minecart tracks. Obsidian Chest recipe actually works now and Dungeon chests have recipes. Fixed a bug that would make recently summoned minions vanish in some circumstances. Fixed bug that made the game crash when using the anchor under certain circumstances. Fixed bug where Frost Moon waves 14 to 19 had "Santank" instead of "Santa-NK1" for the name. Fixed bug where upon loading the player might sometimes have empty spaces between their buffs. Frost Armor now correctly plays a special sound when hit. Coralstone Blocks now show up on the map. Fixed bug where Twin Minion pairs could go uneven / re-summoning would fail. Fixed bug where trees won't grow behind biome wooden fences. Right-clicking to open a chest, Piggy Bank or Safe will no longer pick up an item from the stack where the cursor is. Fixed bug where “Wyverntail” was named “Whyverntail.” Fixed crafting exploit when you right click items in the inventory. Golden Clock now correctly drops from pirate invasions. Flesh Blocks now have a squish sound when hit. Added Glass Chest. Fixed bugs where swinging coins could do damage. Fixed an issue where some cloaks were drawing over the Minecart.

Version 1.2.4 Changes——————————————————————————————-

Features and Mechanics:

You can now get quests from the Angler NPC for cool rewards. Each time you complete a quest, the rewards progressively get better.

You can now use critters as bait for fishing.

You can now ride around in style on the new Minecart system.

Beaches no longer feel so empty.

Truffle Worms now spawn in hardmode Mushroom biomes. Be weary using this bait near the Ocean.

You can now place weapons and tools on the craftable Weapon Rack. (Thank you Goryo for your suggestion!)

Added Smart Cursor. This can be toggled using control and has an interface option. Smart Cursor makes digging, chopping, placing, and breaking much faster and easier.

You can now craft stone letters and numbers with a Heavy Workbench.

Lihzahrd Powercells drop more commonly from enemies in the temple.

Rain is now red during a Blood Moon.

Updated Gemspark tiles to make the inner border complete.

You can now place coins to create Coin Piles. (Thanks Omnir!)

Added several new underground cave wall graphics.

Moss backgrounds have been updated with new textures.

Replaced grass graphics for when they are surrounded.

Grass is now killed when a player covers it in solid tiles.

You can now find shark statues in worldgen , they spawn sharks when there’s enough space.

It is now much more likely that you will spawn on a flat clean surface when creating a new world.

Added some world gen cleanup to remove small segments of floating blocks.

Worms now spawn when breaking rock and dirt piles.

Grasshoppers can now be found when you cut grass.

Rainbow Bricks and Brick Walls now go through the entire spectrum.

Hives are now more common.

The Abeemination no longer requires Obsidian, Crisp Honey, or a Demon Altar to be crafted.

Pixel Piracy Crossover Content:

Falcon Blade.

Pirate Minions.

Placeable Sail “wall” sold by the Pirate NPC.

Placeable Pixel Piracy painting.

Ginger Beard vanity item.

Items:

There are now 22 new potions you can craft from fishing and/or shiverthorn related materials.

There are now 5 new mounts to help you traverse the terrain.

There are several new pets including the Mini Minotaur (Thank you Tobuscus)

You can now craft couches out of silk+material. (Thank you Eikester for the 20 you contributed)

Dressers and Pianos have all been given custom graphics. (Thank you Eikester)

You can now craft Grandfather Clocks out of more materials.

Over 100 new furniture items have been added to complete old furniture types.

Trees in the Ice Biome now drop Boreal Wood.

You can now craft furniture out of Boreal Wood.

Queen Bee,King Slime and Pirate Invasion now have larger loot tables.

There are 6 new summoner weapons.

There are now 2 new summoner armors.

You can now craft Molotov Cocktails out of Silk+Ale+Torch.

The underworld and Dungeons have more furniture from new world creation.

You can now craft Gemspark Walls.

You can now craft Tin Plating tiles and walls.

You can now craft Confetti tiles and walls.

You can now craft Midnight Confetti tiles and walls.

You can now craft Waterfall tiles.

You can now craft Lavafall tiles.

Living Fire Blocks now drop from enemies in hardmode Hell.

Updated Glass Wall item sprite.

Added fireworks box (wirable and placable , you can also use it by right clicking)

Added Firework Fountain.

New Music:

Underground Crimson

Optimizations:

Wiring system runs at least three times faster. Longer wire systems get larger gains.

Improved multiplayer performance.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug where the last bucket of a stack wouldnt go into an available stack when used.

Fixed bug where buckets don’t stack together by themselves when dropped in the world.

Fixed bug where Gemspark Blocks wouldn’t merge well after being actuated.

Fixed bug where “The jungle grows restless” message would appear before you have beat all 3 Mech Bosses.

Improved readability of two of the guide’s tips as per complaints.

Fixed bug where Truffles had a hole in his shop if you didn’t meet a requirement.

Changed the Quick Heal to use the best fit healing item instead of the first.

Fixed a bug where only one wire attached to a Lever would work when you flipped it.

Fixed exploit where you could dupe pets with Bug Net in multiplayer.

Fixed bug where spawn rates would increase underground when a moon event is happening.

Fixed bug where Crimsand Blocks would attempt to enter ammo slots on pickup by themselves.

Fixed bug where Flask of Gold would apply Ichor debuff on enemies rather than Midas debuff.

Fixed the crash when a chest is placed above but not directly on a Boulder.

Fixed bug where Mana Crystals wouldn’t immediately fill the new Mana Star they give when used.

Fixed bug where Well Fed granted 10% magic damage and no ranged damage by mistake (was most likely a typo , magic damage 5% twice , 1 of them near the ranged crit boost).

Rudolph no longer flies the moment he touches down if the jump button is held.

Fixed a bug where Rudolph could sometimes regain the ability to double jump while flying.

Dressers , Pianos and Tables no longer emit particles when struck – you’re not breaking them.

Fixed a bug where Glass Walls were not drawing to the map properly.

Fixed a bug where the background was showing through some Stone Slab parts.

Fixed bugs with the sign / npc chat display again.

Fixed bug where tile wands did not consume items if you had high tile placement speed.

Fixed bug where breakable pots wouldn’t drop life and mana when you weren’t at your max if you had temporary increasers.

Fixed bug where other player’s pets would disappear after a while (in multiplayer).

Fixed a bug that could cause the Minimap to crash the game.

Fireworks now show the wiring layout when selected.

Fixed bug where watches show 2 ‘:’ marks when displaying time.

Wooden fence types now properly let the sunlight through.

Updated graphics for Chairs and Tall Torches to fix some issues.

Fixed a bug where bad item stack sizes could cause the game to crash when saving.

Fixed an alignment issue with Pearlwood Chandelier.

Actuated tiles no longer remove the water over them on world load.

Fixed bug where minions on multiplayer would disappear after a while.

Fixed a bug where buff tooltips were staying visible on the map screen.

Fixed the name for the Hoppin’ Jack NPC.

Fixed issue where minions would not sync upon spawning them in multiplayer.

Fixed grammar issues with magic quiver tooltips.

Fixed issue where Death Sickle and Vampire Knives would not animate properly on other players in multiplayer.

Fixed issue where Scorpions worked with King Statue and Travelling Merchant did not.

Fixed the exploit where you could have infinite Hoverboard hovering time.

Invasion summon items will no longer be consumed if no invasion would happen using it.

Not destroying a Shadow Orb at all will no longer block Natural Pirate invasions.

Painted walls show up properly on the map.

Fixed issue where holding binoculars with mouse would still move your camera , making it annoying to move them to chests and the likes.

Fixed bug where you couldn’t dye the Flying Carpet accessory.

Fixed exploit where you could buy and sell stackable items for profit.

Fixed bug where glass would not let sun through properly.

Fixed bug where wings wouldn’t work after getting out of water with Merman accessories equipped.

Fixed a bug where you would die on entering a world from fall damage.

Fixed exploit where you could duplicate buckets on Mannequins.

Purification Powder now says ‘cleanses the evil’ rather than ‘cleanses the corruption’ (to make it crimson compatible)

Fixed bug where magic missiles, drills and dirt rods would not function properly in reverse gravity.

Fixed bug where the player would float when standing between a downwards slope and a halftile.

Fixed bug where close dropped wires wouldn’t merge with each other.

Version 1.2.3.1 Changes——————————————————————————————-

Balance Changes:

Spectre Hood doesn’t increase mana usage anymore.

Made it slightly easier to advance in frostmoon waves.

Made several frostmoon monsters shoot slower and do less damage.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug with a naked arm drawing over some vanity shirts.

Fixed bug where Autopause played bad with Chest renaming (and sign editing a bit).

Fixed bug where Brick Layer and Cement Mixer were not reducing stack quantities when placing items.

Fixed bug where prefixes were not getting set properly on a world load.

Fixed bug where coins would disappear during Quick Stack.

Fixed an exploit where you could duplicate coins with Quick Stack.

Fixed crashes when starting the dedicated server in a language other than English.

Fixed an issue where Team Dyes were causing crashes when used with Capes.

Fixed a bug where the map was drawing Fireblossom wrong.

Fixed a bug where the map was showing Water Candle as Band of Regeneration.

Fixed bug that was causing maps from older versions to erase.

Fixed a bug where Chests could not be placed on 2×1 tiles. There had to be a solid tile to the right of the chest to place it.

Fixed several typos.

Fixed bug where in-game options Map Control section wasn’t blocking input like the regular controls.

Fixed bug where Hardcore characters couldn’t open the menu after death.

Fixed bug where opening a chest with a sign open would lock the inventory.

Fixed bug where stylist had a hole in her selling list if you didn’t meet a requirement.

Fixed bug where Magnet Sphere applied venom and Venom Staff did not.

Fixed the problem with the familiar wig and missing hair.

Added Butterfly Bottle recipes.

Fixed non-animating critter cages.

Due to layering issues, you can no longer show a shield and a cloak at the same time.

Gemspark blocks now properly glow when dropped as items in the world.

Fixed bug where hidden accessories still applied their dye color (wings still apply it if hidden but in the air).

You can only equip one pair of wings at a time.

Face accessories that shouldn’t show hair no longer show hair.

Fixed the Cthulhu typos in game.

Hardmode bosses no longer spawn if another boss is alive.

Hardmode bosses will no longer spawn if no player is above ground.

Fixed an issue where placing a bucket on a mannequin would eat it whole

Fixed workaround delay for placing things on mannequin starts using your items.

The travelling merchant can no longer spawn in lava.

Fixed problems with rescued NPCs not having any names.

Fixed the recipe for Super Mana Potions. They now correctly create 15 Super Mana Potions.

Fixed the Stylist name “Esmeralda” to not have a space at the end.

Platinum coins now stack to 999.

Fixed an issue where tiles might not update properly in multiplayer.

Fixed torches being able to be placed on wrong sides of slopes (that leaves them in air).

Fixed the problem with altars/pots/chests spawning in bugged conditions.

Fixed a bug with ice bricks not blending with snow blocks.

Fixed the Fairy Bell buff from breaking quick buff.

Chests should no longer lose their names in multiplayer.

Fixed bug where players would fall into tiles when walking into a ceiling with a mount.

Fixed bug where Cogs could be overwritten by another item in the Steampunker’s shop.

Fixed bug where prefixes would be lost when you buy an item from the shop with right click.

Fixed bug where long hairs would draw the front part in the player’s feet when in reverse gravity.

Fixed bug where palladium pickaxe and drill would say they can mine adamantium and titanium when that’s no longer the case.

Arcane Rune Walls now count for housing.

Fixed bug that allowed mana hair to go pink when you armor that gives max mana.

Fixed bug where capes did not show properly when mounted.

Fixed issue where maps were not saving on some worlds.

Fixed bug where Blue Moon and Harpoon had invisible hit boxes near the player.

Fixed bug where frostburn wasn’t applied in pvp when using flower of frost.

Fixed bug that allowed levers to be placed and immediately broken.

Fixed bug where queen/king statues didn’t teleport stylist and travelling merchant respectively.

Fixed bug where painted tiles did not draw on the map properly.

Fixed bug where steampunk workbench was not craftable.

Fixed bug where you could have Fairy Bell and other light pets up simultaneously.

Fixed a few language issues pointed out on the forums.

Fixed a bug where Extendo Grip let you open chests that would instantly close again.

Version 1.2.3 Changes———————————————————————————————

Features and Mechanics:

You can now name chests.

Added ingame settings menu.

There’s now options for the ambient sound.

Save and Exit is now in the settings menu.

Added sliders for parallax & volume settings.

Game now loads at saved resolution and even remembers if you use maximized window.

Reforging cost is now 1/3 the value of an item, instead of 1/2 the value.

You can now turn platforms into stairs using the hammer.

Added infinite wiring support across the map.

Updated Robe graphics.

Updated Music Box graphics. Each music box now has a unique design.

Music notes now come from music boxes.

Update the graphics for Cobalt Shield, Obsidian Shield, and Paladin Shield.

You can now place switches and levers on walls.

Accessories now have an option to be visible and show on your character. This can be toggled off and on.

You can now wear vanity wings.

Wings can now be dyed.

Dyes are now stackable.

Buckets are now stackable.

Ore now stacks to 999.

You can now change cloths colors at a dresser.

Added Ctrl + Z, X, C, and V (clear line, cut line, copy line, and paste into line respectively).

Added Shift+Insert, Shift+Delete, Ctrl+Insert (paste, cut, and copy respectively).

Added the ability to mine multiple tiles without resetting the hit count on every tile.

Increased tile limit to 65536.

Added cactus variations.

Added biome specific stalactite variations.

You can now place saplings on all grass types.

Reduced the effect of campfire and heart lantern regeneration.

Ancient Shadow armor drop rate was reduced slightly.

Multicore Lighting added to options menu.

There are now critter sounds.

Added sounds for Waterfalls and Lavafalls.

Birds are now more likely to spawn in mornings. Each type has several songs to sing.

When you hover over text in the interface menu the text now turns yellow.

Replaced Tree 9’s graphic.

Players have a longer respawn delay after a non pvp death with a boss alive in multiplayer.

Dark tiles on the map no longer tell you what they are when moused over.

Added upside down slopes.

Upside down slopes spawn in new worlds.

Using Mana Potions now puts a debuff on the player that lowers magic damage based on the amount of time left.

Mana potions all have higher stacks.

Spelunker no longer gives off light. This prevents ore from showing up on the map

Spelunker now causes ore to be gold colored on the screen

Hunter potion no longer gives off light. enemies will appear in red, friendly creatures appear in green.

Slightly reduced the chance for rain.

Pyramids are slightly more common.

Waterleaf now only blooms in the rain.

Life crystals no longer spawn in the dungeon.

New Items:

Added several new paint colors: Brown, Shadow, and Negative paint.

Added Team Dye: Changes colors depending on team.

Added Beetle Armor. There are two difference chest pieces, one for melee offense another for melee defense.

Added Beetle Husks to craft Beetle Armor – drops from Golem.

Added Beetle Wings.

Added Shroomite Digging Claw.

Added Gemspark Blocks.

Added Gemspark Block waterfalls.

Added Womannequin.

Added several new wallpapers to the Painter.

You can now craft an animated steampunk tileset out of Cogs.

Added several new weapons racks that can be made at a Sawmill.

All bosses now have a chance to drop a Boss Mask.

Added Waterfall and Lavafall Walls. These are craftable by having a Crystal Ball and glass near a water or lava source.

The Merchant now sells a Bug Net.

You can now catch and release several critters using the Bug Net.

You can now place critters in cages.

Added Crimson seeds.

Added 8 new crafting stations.

Over 100 new furnitures were added to existing tilesets.

Added Heavy Workbench.

Added Copper Plating, Stone Slabs, and Sandstone Slabs. These are crafted at the Heavy Workbench.

Added Venom Staff.

Added Super Mana Potions.

New Npc:

Added Stylist NPC (Congratulations Ripsand!) – Sells rare hair dye, changes hair style and color. (spawns in spider caves). She will also sell new hair styles! (Thanks Omnir)

Added 20 new friendly critters.

Added Traveling Merchant. He will randomly show up once you have at least 2 NPCS and stay for one day. His inventory will always be random and present things he has found during his time spent traveling. He has over 30 different things he can sell.

Hardmode Balance Changes:

Drastically increased the drop chance of Keymolds.

Ice Golem now drops a Frozen core that is used with Hallowed Bars to craft Frost Armor.

The Pickaxe Axe now requires 1 soul from each Mech boss to craft.

The Drax requires a soul from each boss to craft.

Plantera bulb’s don’t spawn until all 3 mech bosses are defeated.

You cannot summon the Golem until after Plantera has been defeated.

Mech bosses are now slightly more difficult.

The Golem has had its life, defense, and damage increased slightly.

The Golems attacks now penetrate walls.

The Golem now shoots 2 beams if you are directly above or below him.

Increased Golem Fist damage and knockback.

Increased the size of temple boss rooms.

Wasp gun damage increased by 3.

Golden shower debuff time was reduced to 10 seconds..

Golden shower now only penetrates 5 targets.

Golden Shower now does slightly less damage.

Autohammer can only be bought after killing Plantera.

The Mushroom Spear can now only be obtained once you have killed one of the mech bosses.

The Mushroom Spear has had its sale price increased.

The Hammush can now only be obtained once you have killed a hardmode boss.

Souls now sell for less.

Gungnir now sells for less.

The Hammush has had its sale price increased.

Poison Staff and Frost Staff do less damage now.

Chlorophyte is slightly more rare and grows slower.

Crystal leaf does a bit more damage and shoots faster.

The Rod of Discord now takes 1/6 of your life rather than 1/5.

The Rod of Discord debuff now lasts 8s down from 10s.

Slightly buffed Shotgun, Marrow, and Ice bow.

Slightly buffed Repeater Damage.

Increased the damage of Terra Blade.

Increased the damage of True Excalibur.

Increased the damage of True Night’s Edge.

Terra Blade, True Excalibur, and True Night’s Edge shoot beams more rapidly

Rainbow Rod does more damage.

Rainbow gun’s rainbow now lasts 10 seconds.

Buffed Unholy Spear use speed.

Lowered the damage of Chlorophyte Bullets.

New hardmode ore spawns slightly less and is slightly harder to craft.

Palladium pickaxe can no longer mine Adamantite and Titanium.

Meteor heads no longer drop loot in hardmode.

Increased Lost Girl spawn chance.

Scourge of the Corrupter does slightly more damage.

Corruption, Crimson, and Hallow Grass wall spreads further.

Frostburn debuff now does more damage over time.

Added Spectre Mask and Spectre damage set bonus.

Nerfed Spectre Healing helmet.

Spectre Healing Armor: Now uses more mana instead of decreasing mana usage.

Retinazor shoots lasers a bit slower, and they do slightly less damage.

The North Pole now does less damage and has a cap on its projectiles.

Increased Scourge of the Corruptor’s damage.

Pre Hardmode Balance Changes:

Lesser mana potions are no longer craftable. They will always be sold by the merchant.

Tim is now more common.

Increased Bee Gun damage by 1.

Natures gift is now slightly more common.

Increased mana usage of gem staves.

Slightly lowered damage of higher tier gem staves.

Lowered value of Magic dagger and Beegun

Optimizations:

Sped up world loading a bit by directly copying tile data from runs.

Terraria has a more efficient format for the World saves. On average it’s 20% of their previous size.

Lighting no longer loads on servers, saves 50 megs of memory.

Sped up world clearing when changing from one offline world to another.

Optimized lighting code for better performance.

Optimized rain performance.

Sped up Rain Cloud code and made it draw better.

Reduced netcode data usage for tiles by 75% to 85%.

Map drawing changed to work over time rather than lock the machine up while it happens.

Maps draw much faster and their save files are 60% smaller.

Moved tile framing to real time to cut out having to do it during world load.

Removed overhead from drawing tiles and walls. Light mode 0/1 run 15% faster.

Checking World Alignment sped up significantly.

Checking World Alignment folded into LoadWorld. Gets rid of a lot of overhead.

Sped up the Water moving code a bit. 5-10%.

Bug Fixes:

Pumpkin Moon and Frost Moon can now be started when using a Snowman pet.

The game will now verify there is a lihzahrd altar at the end of world gen. This should hopefully fix the bug with there sometimes being none.

Mouse will no longer function if you have a window over Terraria’s window.

You can no longer waste boss summon items by using them after that boss has spawned.

Fixed a bug where too many Waterfalls would crash the game.

Fixed a bug with mana stars not dropping in multiplayer.

Fixed a bug where numerous NPCs could spawn if you beat a hardmode boss in a non-hardmode world.

Instead of consuming 2 blocks, extractinating has a chance of giving a smaller amount of money.

The Golem’s evil plans are no longer foiled by platforms.

Invasions can now spawn enemies anywhere near friendly NPCs instead of just the middle of the world.

One of the twins can no longer despawn as long as the other is still active.

Destroyer now drops loot on the closest segment to the player

Fixed Sugar Cookie typo.

All waves in Frost Moon correctly use “Flocko” in the warning.

Boulders with Chests on them no longer crash the game if the boulder is hit.

Red Stucco no longer spreads corruption.

Piggy Bank and Safe now correctly combine coins when Quick Stacking.

Changed how damage/tooltips are generated so weapons get the full damage boost % instead of losing a bit to float precision.

Nurse no longer charges for, or removes the potion cooldown, heart lantern and campfire buffs.

Fixed a bug where moving very large quantities of water could leave some water floating.

Fixed bug where ancient cobalt armor pieces did not grant critical strike chance.

Fixed bug where inactive tiles counted for sticky purposes.

Fixed bug where wings appear too high when on a mount, made hoverboard not appear on a mount.

Fixed bug where sign bubbles would appear in the wrong place at reverse gravity.

Fixed two of the floating player bugs where the player is wildly off the surface they are standing on.

Fixed a bug with leaving honey having water sound and particles.

Fixed bug where featherfall potion did not function equally on reverse gravity.

Fixed minor bug with rain sounds.

Fixed bug where you didn’t get the set bonus by mixing Ancient Cobalt & Jungle armor pieces.

You can now see the archery buff’s damage bonus in the item tooltips when its up.

Fixed bug where blizzard staff could shoot upwards if you stand in hell’s bottom.

Fixed exploit where queen bee could get stuck in tiles and not move

Fixed a bug where Crimsand deserts were not making the water show up red.

Mechanical Glove only improves melee damage.

Fixed bug where you cant hurt the clothier with clothier voodoo doll using projectiles (bows / guns / thrown items / spears / flails and so on)

Fixed a bug with guns not shooting bullets with the correct velocity

Fixed bug where spawn rates were higher than intended everywhere rather than when below the middle of dirt layer.

Fixed bug where NPCs that don’t really die (Slimer, Mother Slime, Corrupt Slime) drop hearts and mana stars on shapeshifting (dying).

Fixed bug where you can respawn skeletron prime if you kill its prime cannon hand and not skeletron prime himself.

Fixed bug where heart crystals could spawn in nonsolid areas.

Fixed bug where skeletron hand hook did not remain attached to tiles as much as the rest of the hooks in the game.

Fixed bug where info accessories displayed info when you looked at empty signs but not when you looked at texty signs.

Fixed bug where the selected item was affected by pressing numbers while editing signs.

Fixed a bug where health bars would appear empty when really full.

Fixed bug where Dust would grow massive when you paused the game.

Improved Dryad’s world status dialog

Coins now stack as best as they can when you deposit or quickstack them in chests.

Fixed bug where fairy bell would not sync properly in multiplayer.

Fixed bug where fairy bell fairy color would not save / load.

Fixed bug where Shadewood Bow could not be reforged.

Fixed bug where Restoration Potion’s rarity was lower than Mana or Life Potion’s rarity (despite being the same tier).

Fixed bug in world gen where Restoration potions could generate with their stack over the max.

Fixed bug where platinum candle did not emit light in non-rgb lighting mode.

Fixed bug where piranha gun would chase invincible enemies (blazing wheels and dungeon flails).

Fixed bug where nurse would charge money to remove water candle debuff.

Fixed bug where north pole projectile could attain enough gravity velocity to pass through blocks.

Made Frozen debuff not hide your armor.

Bug Fix:You can no longer interact with stuff when fullscreen map is open.

Fixed hoverboard bug where you could walk on air while in reverse gravity.

Added unimplemented crimson monster sounds.

Fixed general bug with gravity where it did not account some terms for half blocks.

Fixed issue where you cannot jump while in reverse gravity in water.

Fixed bug where certain hats would be placed weirdly under reversed gravity.

Fixed bug where rune robe particles appeared on player’s head in reverse gravity.

Fixed bug where chat bubbles displayed “wrong” in reverse gravity.

Fixed tile sheet for Water Fountain to remove two bars that vanish when you turn them on. (Jungle/Snow biomes).

Fixed bug where blazing wheels didn’t get placed into tiles.

Fixed bug where Crimsand Blocks couldn’t be shot out of a Sandgun (added crimsand friendly projectile).

Fixed bug where merchant would not spawn if you own over 21k platinum.

Fixed bug where you couldn’t pick up crimson grass and hallowed grass with dirt rod.

Fixed bug where dirt rod ball shakes erratically in water.

Fixed bug where dungeon guardian still tried dealing 9999 damage (and was exploitable thanks to that).

Fixed bug where flesh walls didn’t return the item when destroyed.

Fixed bug where gingerbread men dropped yeti head gores for feet.

Fixed bug where attempting to move npcs with reverse gravity used the opposite screen height position.

Fixed bug where Brain of Cthulhu wouldn’t make dryad spawn or stop talking about the chasms.

Fixed bug where guide will tell you to press ESC to open inventory even if you changed your keys.

Fixed bug where chests could be placed in bad positions (e.g. ice blocks or sloped tiles in worldgen).

Fixed bug where hooks would break if they try to attach to blocks with liquid in them.

Flocko & Elf Copter now both correctly run away at dawn.

Summoning Golem will now properly only use one Power Cell.

Title Screen music can now be correctly captured when it plays from another Music Box.

Fixed a typo on the Alternate Undeground Music Box.

Fixed bug where special armor visuals don’t apply with auto-pause on (robes / werewolf / merform).

Necro Armor reports the right ranged boost on it’s Tooltip.

Touching Lava while in Merform will no longer force the player to leave the water and renter to get the Merform back.

Teleporting from Honey to Water will no longer leave the player moving slowly, as if they are still in honey.

Fixed bug where Guide would talk about crafting lens when you don’t have any.

Fixed bug where Guide would talk about shadow orbs and corruption in a crimson world.

Fixed bug where Guide would keep talking about shadow orbs until you beat Skeletron rather than eater of worlds / brain of cthulhu.

Fixed bug where Dryad would mention the corruption in purification powder suggestion while in crimson world.

Fixed bug where zooming with sniper scope / binoculars would go in opposite height direction when in reverse gravity.

‘Down’ button in reverse gravity with feather fall now correctly does the same thing as ‘Down’ in feather fall without reverse gravity.

Fixed bug where Crimson hearts would be called shadow orbs in minimap

Rod of Discord works properly when gravity is flipped.

Fixed the bug where removing walls in the Underworld would not update the map.

Fixed bug where certain items would be invisible when using flame dye.

Using a Rod of Discord releases all grapples.

Fixed a typo in the Steampunker dialog about the Pirate.

Using a teleporter tile releases all grapples.

Touching lava while in water will now properly put the fire buff out when you leave lava.

Fixed issue where merman / werewolf transforms are visible when you’re invisible.

Fixed bug where wing items showed on player’s back when in merman form.

Fixed bug where pirate captains would be dismembered into 5 heads instead of 1 body.

Fixed robe lower body animation issues when using items.

Fixed precision with hydra staff in reverse gravity.

Fixed starfury getting magic prefixes despite being melee weapon.

Fixed starfury projectiles being magic instead of melee (no longer triggers spectre set or scale with magic crit).

Fixed bug where you could place campfire in water.

Fixed exploit with moving items around in auto-pause.

Fixed bug where Sand falling was not unsloping tiles.

Fixed bug where mannequins wouldn’t draw robe bottoms.

Fixed bug where skeletron hand hook would emit glows of melee enchantments.

Golem and plantera now drop money (15 gold each).

Fixed bug where Staff of Earth’s boulders would sink through tiles if they’re in water.

Fixed issue where magma stone fire particles would apply to bug net.

Crimson Hearts now have the right name when hovered over on the map.

Fixed Princess robe not having a bottom.

Fixed bug where chaos elementals can spawn prehardmode.

Fixed exploit where shadow dodge buff wouldn’t be removed if its the last buff in a full buff list.

Fixed exploit where you could throw torches to activate hotbar items without costs.

Fixed dying by demon altar having no message.

Wearing Frost Armor no longer makes Spiky Ball Traps give Frostburn debuffs.

Spear traps will vanish when reaching the trap, whether it is inactive or not.

Enemy attacks no longer trigger Spectre set healing from hitting friendly NPCs.

Running underwater no longer causes flashes of the Suffocation debuff.

Dark Mummy and Pixie no longer drop both Status Protection accessories at the same time, 100% of the time.

Ancient Cobalt gear no longer drops both Armor and Legs at the same time.

Crimson Altar now shows up when you hover over it on the map.

Bug where Spectre Staff was trying to chase a Wyvern off the top of the map fixed.

Fixed bug where Crimson Axe npc wouldn’t drop Nazar.

Fixed bug where Crimtane’s name wouldnt be displayed in mouseover on map.

Fixed bug where mayan dart trap darts were affected from frost armor

Thorns potion now properly requires worm tooth to craft.

Fixed issue where Ice Torch would not emit light when thrown on the ground.

Fixed bug where wisp spazzes in water.

Fixed frost moon wave display test (Elf Zombie to Zombie Elf).

Fixed a bug that was causing the Map to draw over already drawn areas.

Fixed the Nymph Banner typo.

Fixed a crash when you destroy a teleporter with a chest on top.

Fixed a typo causing Bezoars to drop from the Steampunker (178) instead of Moss Hornet (176).

Fixed bug where platinum candle was not right clickable.

Fixed crash on minimizing the game.

Fixed torch duplication bug.

North Pole can no longer fire through walls.

Fixed a bug with the Christmas Hook.

Extractinator now only consumes 1 block at a time (bug fix)

Golem and Plantera now flee to despawn after all players have been killed.

Version 1.2.2 Changes———————————————————————————————

Mechanics and Gameplay:

The content of presents have been altered and now contain more goodies. They are also now placeable and stack in your inventory. Santa Claus now has a larger variety of Holiday related items that he will sell to you. Frostmoon is a new event that can be triggered in hardmode. It has 15 standard waves as well as 5 extra bonus waves. There are several new pets as well as 1 new mount that will drop off one of the Frostmoon bosses. Holiday themed wallpaper can now be purchased from the Painter. Maximum player buff slots has been increased to 22.

New Music:

There is now an alternate to the underground theme. There is a new track that will play during the Frostmoon.

Bug fixes:

Recording Pumpkin song no longer creates an Ankh. NPCs now go to shelter during eclipses. World gen no longer saves broken chest slots. Increased the damage bonus of stealthing in Shroomite armor. Items which regenerate health per hit now have a cap of 2 hearts per second. Flame traps will no longer trigger healing from Spectre Armor.

Version 1.2.1.2 Changes———————————————————————————————

Bug Fixes:

You can no longer see enemy players on the map during PvP Jack ‘O Lanterns no longer show up as Chandeliers on the map Costumed Zombies will no longer open doors on non bloodmoon nights Costumed Demon Eyes will now correctly leave at night Rifle Scope now works with Candy Corn Rifle and Stake Launcher Rifle Scope no longer zooms when moused over interactable objects Added save file validation before overwriting previous worlds (to prevent file corruption) Fixed a bug that was causing monsters to only show one debuff on multiplayer Changed the requirement for the demolitionist to sell land mines to defeating Plantera Fixed a bug that could cause aggro reduction to not work correctly Skeletron now spawns on the Clothier when using a Clothier Voodoo Doll Flame and Frozen wings now fade when stealthed Monsters that transform now correctly keep their debuffs Ice Staff will now trigger Spectre’s set bonus Actuators no longer work on doors You can no longer teleport into the jungle temple Added some checks to ensure multiple NPCs of the same type don’t spawn Improved tile handling performance (Thanks Solsund!) Bat Hook now correctly drops from Goodie Bags Witch Doctor now correctly sells cauldrons during Halloween You can now correctly step up all types of platforms Opening a chest can no longer grab items from it automatically on a small screen Water Fountains are now sold after defeating Plantera Using Rod of Discord near the end of the map will no longer cause you to crash

Changes:

Using the Rod of Discord now gives a debuff that takes life when it’s used again There is now a buff icon for campfire and water candle Plantera now enrages when taken out of the Jungle or to the surface The Destroyer is now immune to all debuffs Some enemies will no longer chase players depending on level of stealth and distance Shroomite Armor no longer loses stealth when using items Critical Strike increase on accessory reforges have been doubled Tabi and Master Ninja gear now bring the player to full speed instead of stopping Piranha Gun now hits monsters more times per second

New Items:

Heart Lanterns are now craftable out of Life Crystals Sniper Scope is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Sparkfrost Boots are now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Jellyfish Diving Gear is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Arctic Diving Gear is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Fart in a Balloon is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Papyrus Scarab is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Celestial Stone is now craftable at the Tinkerer’s Workshop Hoverboard is now craftable from Shroomite

New Music:

A new track has been added for the Pumpkin Moon Event

Version 1.2.1.1 Changes———————————————————————————————

Merchant now correctly sells the Sickle Fixed several graphical issues with the new Halloween costumes Pumpkin Seeds now have a price All the new Halloween weapons can now be reforged Hellbats now drop Magma stones instead of Giant Fungi Bulbs Rotten Eggs now correctly damage friendly NPCs The duration of Pumpking’s scythe attack has been reduced Fixed a graphical bug with Spear Traps Fixed a graphical bug with the height of drawn tiles Mechanical Bosses will no longer spawn during Pumpkin Moons Fixed a bug causing the game to not check for Halloween dates in multiplayer

Version 1.2.1 Changes———————————————————————————————–

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue causing walls to not have different frames (Thanks Solsund!) Fixed an issue with world saves being larger than they should (Thanks Solsund!) Frozen Slime blocks are now craftable You can no longer reforge Music Boxes You can no longer place Campfires in water Palladium, Orichalcum, and Titanium bricks now show correctly on the map Placed Lihzahrd Brick Walls now show correctly on the map Fixed a bug that would prevent Pirates from spawning Titanstone now correctly blends with dirt Fixed several typos Minimap now draws over enemy health bars Walls now correctly draw behind Super Dart Traps Eater’s Bone now correctly drops from the Eater of Worlds Adjusted mannequin layering to draw armors correctly

Changes:

Mice can no longer be killed by monsters Mice can no longer spawn in hell Magma stone will no longer show a fire effect for non melee weapons Floaty Gross now cause weakness and drop Vitamins Sunflowers now reduce Crimson’s effects Crimson and Hollow now counteract each other Reduces the chance for a mechanical boss summon to drop during hardmode Hardmode Dungeon Keys must now be crafted from rare drops Pygmy Staff has had its damage increased slightly Updated female armor sprites Added messages to help the player progress in hardmode Reduced chance for a Dungeon Spirit to drop Spectre Armor now requires Chlorophyte Bars to craft Spectre Wings now need 10 ectoplasm to craft Spectre Armor now only heals for 8% instead of 10%

Additions:

Added Pumpkin Tiles and Walls Added Hay Tiles and Walls Added Spooky Wood Tiles and Walls Added Goodie Bags that drop from most monsters during Halloween Added new Pumpkin Moon event that will be available all year Added new Halloween themed pets Added new Halloween themed costumes Added new Halloween themed paintings Added new Halloween themed weapons and armor Several common enemies will now be in costumes Hearts and Stars have been replaced with something more festive Several friendly NPCs will sell costumes Dryad will now sell Pumpkin Seeds year round Merchant will now sell an item to harvest hay during Halloween Pumpkins will grow on their own during Halloween Added new decorative items craftable from Pumpkins and Spooky Wood

Version 1.2.0.3.1 Changes——————————————————————————————-

Fixed random crashing when in a snow biome in multiplayer Fixed a problem with painted tiles not being painted in multiplayer Fixed a problem that defeating plantera would force serverside characters

Version 1.2.0.3 Changes———————————————————————————————

New Additions:

87 new banners were added as drops from monsters Glass Furniture- Now craftable with glass Hive Furniture- Now craftable with crisp honey Steampunk Furniture- Now craftable with cogs Pirates will now randomly drop fancy gold furniture You can now craft more furniture out of wood with a sawmill (barstools, banquet tables, etc..) Lihzahrd Walls are now obtainable You can now craft living wood walls Added new friendly critters: Blue Jay, Cardinal, Squirrel, and Mouse Whoopee Cushion now has a higher drop rate You can now tinker a whoopee cushion with a cloud in a bottle

Bug Fixes and Changes:

Dungeon guardian now does 1000 damage Chlorophyte Drill and Pickaxe can now mine Chlorophyte The Rod of Discord now properly drops The Uzi now has the correct drop rate Easy mode jungle enemies now have a small chance of spawning in hardmode jungle Moss hornets can now drop Bezoars You can no longer duplicate items with the merchant Snow particles will no longer spawn on backwalls Fixed a bug that would cause monsters to despawn on servers but not clients You can no longer duplicate items through reforge The Mummy Shirt now correctly shows the players hand The graphic for Pirate Pants has been fixed The Party Girl will now sell the Bubble Wand The Mushroom Spear can now be reforged The Heat Ray now uses mana The Leaf Blower now uses mana Marshmallows no longer duplicate (for real this time) The Frost Breastplate now correctly gives bonus based off the tooltip You can no longer sell money Orichalcum axe now requires an orichalcum anvil to craft Fixed an exploit that would crash servers and clients You can now attack the Clothier with the Clothier Voodoo doll equipped Purification powder now works on crimson ice Holy water now works on crimson Eclipses are no longer persistent between worlds Fixed switch duplication bug Fixed a bug that would cause tiles to be painted on multiplayer when they shouldn’t be Reduced the number of particles some items/spells create Slightly improved performance when a large number of particles are on screen Fixed a bug that would cause coins to disappear instead of converting into the next highest currency Lucky coin no longer drops coins from statue spawned monsters Bunny cannon will return to you when broken NPCs that require Plantera to be defeated to sell things now do so correctly in multiplayer King and Queen statues will correctly summon the new NPCs Typing before the password screen when hosting will no longer cause those keys to be the password Holding coins when dying will now correctly drop those as well Flame thrower now does ranged damage instead of magic Blue and Green Wrenches show the number of wire available You can now reforge the Book of Skulls Fixed several typos Fixed a bug that caused the music box to record instantly Green solution will now turn Mushroom Biomes back into Jungle Traps no longer trigger Spectre Armor (Sorry Hero) You can no longer create a slope or half tile under a Lihzahrd Altar People playing on small screens should no longer auto equip an item from a chest or pick it up Rocket Launcher will now drop off of the Skeleton Commando Goldfish will no longer drop pirate maps near the ocean The Eater’s Bone will now properly drop

Balance Changes:

The defense of Spectre Armor has been slightly lowered The defense of Turtle Armor has been lowered The attack speed, damage, knockback, and life return of Vampire Knives has been lowered slightly Dungeon Spirit spawn chance has been lowered Increased the reach of Wrenches and Wire Cutters Hardmode Crimson, Corruption, and Hallow spread is now slowed after killing Plantera instead of any Mechanical Boss Slightly increased the chance for an eclipse to happen, but they will now only happen after killing a Mechanical Boss Hardmode Dungeon Monsters will now only spawn after Plantera has been defeated Coins will now auto stack when close to eachother Shadowbeam Staff does less damage each time it hits something Spectre Armor does less healing each time the same projectile deals damage Piranha gun now does slightly more damage Pyramids are slightly more common

Version 1.2.0.2 Changes———————————————————————————————

The game will no longer look for the square root of zero. Projectiles and harpoon should no longer cause out of memory exception The guide will no longer say you need a hammer to break life crystals The guide will no longer say you need 10 fallen stars to make a mana crystal Dungeon platform item icons will now display the right color Clay pot dupe no longer works Snipers will now drop sniper rifles Opening doors will no longer cause a room to be unsuitable Hardmode summon items will no longer drop from monsters that have been spawned from statues Chests, crystal hearts, and statues should no longer spawn on ice Crafting recipe for sticky glowsticks has been fixed Pumping honey will no longer turn honey into water Fixed trashing coin dupe Shadow orb and fairy bell no longer show a duration If you place a bed somewhere that would cause you to not spawn without breaking through blocks you will now get a message when trying to set your spawn point letting you know the bed is not in a suitable position. Fixed a bug with cooking marshmallows with your mouse Blackout debuff can no longer be removed by right clicking it Slightly reduced how much memory the map requires on large worlds You can no longer use actuators to deactivate temple blocks before killing Plantera The flare gun will no longer light up when you are out of torches You can now craft battle potions with vertebrea Lihzahrd altar should now spawn and use power cells properly Minimum particle display has been increased for certain conditions Switch duplication no longer works Notes from the magical harp now count as magic and should trigger the spectre set bonus Bombs will no longer blow up chlorophyte You can no longer break into Lihzahrd temple with chlorophyte drill Sun Stone and Moon Stone now only increase melee damage by 10% instead of 20% Blue flares have been added to the game and can be purchased by the merchant if you have a flare gun

Version 1.2.0.1 Changes———————————————————————————————

Bug Fixes:

Configuration settings will be set to default to fix problems with loading incorrect configurations from previous versions Fixed a bug that was causing some players to crash on startup with the message: System.OutOfMemoryException: Insufficient memory to continue the execution of the program.

Version 1.2 Changes———————————————————————————————

Bug Fixes:

You can no longer craft items or money by placing items in the trash. You can no longer sell your gold to NPC's Music box/chest duping no longer works Bunnies/Goldfish spawned from statues no longer drop money during a Bloodmoon Equipping items to the social slot in German no longer crashes the game The game will no longer create a random password during multiplayer world generation You can now reforge in all languages Active blocks will no longer become inactive with a chest on them Fixed a bug that would cause a suitable house to be unsuitable Fixed a lot of bugs that were not listed

Mechanics and Gameplay:

Enemies now have a health bar There is now a map, mini map, and overlay that only shows tiles the brightest they have ever been The map can be toggled using tab, m, or through the map icons “M” has been remapped for the map feature “J” is now the default button for mana use There is now an extended crafting menu that will show everything you can craft Some items now stack to 999 Character slots have been increased to 1,000 World slots have been increased to 1,000 The starting female cloths have been modified There are several new hairstyles Character creation has been remodeled Chest sizes have been doubled Your inventory space has been increased by 10 You no longer need to jump to ascend single blocks The hammer is now used for creating slopes, halftiles, and breaking walls only The axe is now only used for chopping down trees and giant mushrooms Pickaxes will now remove blocks, placeable objects, and items such as Life Crystals and chests You can now paint any solid tile or item Dye slots have been added You will now start with 20 mana You can now craft early game magic robes and staves Bricks, wood, stone and glass all now blend together Mana Crystals only require 5 fallen stars to craft, down from 10 If water touches a halftile it will create a waterfall Your world has a chance to get alternative ore as a replacement for copper, iron, silver, and gold Your world has a chance to have a replacement for the Corruption Your world has a chance to get alternative ores as a replacement for Cobalt, Mythril, and Adamantite Your world has a rare chance to have a pyramid or living tree spawn during world generation each containing their own loot table There is a new hardmode jungle temple There are now beehives that can be found in the jungle There are now several new backgrounds and tree variations your world has a chance to generate Water will now change color based on the biome you are in and depth underground Ropes are now found early game and can be used to craft rope coils for traversing the world Chains can now be placed and used as a rope mechanism Mushroom grass/seeds can now grow and spread above ground There are now 3 colors for wires Actuators can be used to make any solid tile active and inactive There is 1 new liquid type that can be found in the Jungle There are several new fountains that will change the color of water when they are place nearby Pearlstone bricks no longer spread hallow Rain and blizzards have been added There is a new snow biome with unique treasures and items for normal and hardmode Enemies no longer trigger underground pressure plates There are new pressure plates that can only be triggered by certain things such as the player, enemies, or both Clowns will no longer blow up tiles There are several new buffs and debuffs There are now mini Capture the Gem addition to the game. You can craft large gems that draw a gem icon above the player holding the gem and if the player is killed the gem will be dropped next to their corpse There are 2 new hardmode events Werewolf form has been buffed and can take place every night Broken armor debuff only lasts 2 minutes, down from 5 You now use a pickaxe to remove armor from a mannequin Players no longer take double damage in pvp Items of the same type will now stack when next to each other When using a gravitation potion your world will invert rather than your character You can no longer become invincible when touching fire blocks Increased speed at which you can buy stacks of things

Graphical Changes:

The sun is now brighter Midnight is now darker The sky has a smooth gradient There are several items that have had graphical upgrades such as gems, colored torches, minishark, muramasa, aqua scepter, starfury, ect.. There are now stalagmites, icecicles, moss, plants, rocks, and other "piles" added to enhance the environment There are several new mini caves that can be found with unique backgrounds Each biome will now have chests and pots with unique graphics The dungeon now has 3 unique textures/colors and furniture Hell houses have been remodeled Floating islands have been remodeled Each biome will now have unique textures and wood types: Corruption: Ebonwood Jungle: Rich Mahogany Crimson: Shadewood Hallow: Pearlwood Each brick now has its own unique texture Each brick wall now has its own unique texture Torches are now animated and can be placed on walls Common enemies such as demon eyes, skeletons, and zombies have all been given graphical variations There are several new tombstones All objects in the game that sparkle will now sparkle with a corresponding color

Recipes/Items:

In total there are over 1,000 new items There are 10 new ores There are 4 new wood types There are 31 new brick types You can now imbue melee weapons There are several new arrow and bullet types There are several new crafting stations There are several new wands used for crafting new bricks and brick walls You can now craft bricks, walls, and furniture out of several new materials: Slime, Bone, Mushroom, Living wood, Flesh, Silt, and many more! You can now craft Jester Arrows There are 12 new wing types There are several new vanity sets There are a lot of new rare drops added to enemies You can now craft stained glass There is an item in hardmode that allows you to change biomes There is an item in hardmode that allows you to increase your max health There are 29 new tinker combinations Several new items have been added to the game that are used for crafting dyes Starfury now acts as a melee weapon and has had its damaged increased Aqua Scepter has been redesigned and does slightly more damage for less mana Water bolt has been redesigned and does slightly more damage Vilethorn does more damage and uses less mana Magic Daggers have been buffed All of the old classic armors can be found as rare drops and have the same stats as their current counterparts and count towards set bonuses Items that were called dyes previously for crafting have been changed to thread Chests now have larger loot tables You can now make picks instead of drills and axes instead of chainsaws in late game tiers Increased the drop rate of souls There are over 50 paintings that can be collected randomly throughout the world Jungle armor no longer requires gems The amount of meteorite required for crafting has been decreased Meteorite armor has more defense and does more damage Silt and slush can be extracted into useful materials, items, and money Each boss has a rare chance to drop a placeable boss trophy Hooks can now be crafted out of gems Depth meter is no longer craftable Stars can now be crafted with bottles to make a new light source Floating island chests no longer require a key Gems and bars can be placed Items made from hellstone now require less hellstone

NPCS:

There are 8 new friendly npcs There are 4 new bosses There are over 100 new enemies Friendly npcs will sell different items depending on certain conditions such as time of day or biome they are living in Hardmode bosses have a chance to spawn on their own to help players progress through the game Current hardmode bosses now do slightly less damage and have had their health decreased There is a rare spawn mini boss that can be found during blizzards in the above ground ice biome There are over 15 new pets that can be found in chests and dropped rarely off enemies Early hardmode enemies now do less damage and have less health/defense. Skeletron can now be summoned and has a small loot table

Music:

There are 15 new tracks for the game, 3 of which are from the console version of the game Day theme 2 will loop into day theme 1 to add variation above ground Desert, ocean, glowing mushrooms, dungeon, and space all have their own tracks now Ice biome has an above and below ground track

Performance/Miscellaneous:

The game now only loads assets when needed, reducing the amount of RAM used Optimized tile data to reduce RAM usage There game will now ask you if you want to use UPnP to automatically port-forward when hosting multiplayer

Version 1.1.2 Changes———————————————————————————————

Terraria has been translated to German, Italian, French, and Spanish. When first run, Terraria will ask which language to use. This can be changed in the options menu. Terraria now has support for accented letters and multiple keyboard layouts. Fixed a bug that would cause spawn items to sometimes not work on multiplayer games. (Hopefully) Fixed a bug that would allow you to create items using the crafting guide. Fixed several multiplayer security issues. Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the Eater of Worlds to not spawn after three shadow orbs had been smashed.

Version 1.1.1 Changes———————————————————————————————

Bug Fixes / Performance

Reduced the amount of RAM needed to run Terraria. Added an option to turn backgrounds off. Improved the automatic game quality adjuster. Lighting update won’t skip as much on lower quality levels. Items dropped on death for hardcore and mediumcore characters will retain their conditions. Space Gun now has a value. Water Bolt can now have conditions. Diving Helmet now works correctly. Walls now correctly show behind Glass Blocks. You can now untie bound NPC’s with Autopause enabled. Mediumcore and hardcore players will drop their cursor item on death. Coins held on the cursor will correctly be dropped on death. Dryad’s Corruption and Hallow status numbers are correct. Wyverns are less common and will be less likely to spawn near the ground. Mana Flower's price has been increased. Fixed the shadow glitch of trippy lighting. Music Boxes no longer dupe when placed on platforms. Fixed an issue that caused stacked coins to go missing from chests during multiplayer. Cursed Torch item now emits light in water. Harpoon can now be reforged. Lighting will now be set to Retro instead of crashing if Terraria is unable to switch to the new lighting mode. Keybindings will no longer sometimes be set to "None" automatically. Bombs thrown by clowns will now show that the wall has been destroyed in multiplayer. Crystal Shards now give off light in retro and white color mode. Hallowed Armor only has graphical effects with the helmet. Players now have hair under their hats. Statues no longer turn into Armor Statues when they are smashed from the top. Clowns only throw bombs when their target is alive.

Items

Added Candy Cane Blocks & Walls. Added Green Candy Cane Blocks & Walls. Added Snow Blocks. Added Snow Bricks & Walls. Added Red, Green, and Blue Lights. Added Presents that are dropped by monsters during the holiday season. Added Snow Globe. Added Santa’s Outfit.

NPC’s

Added Snowman Gangsta. Added Mister Stabby. Added Snow Balla. Added Santa Claus.

World

Snow biomes will always be created during world gen during the holiday season. There is a 1 in 3 chance for snow biomes to be created during world gen during the rest of the year.

Version 1.1 Changes———————————————————————————————

NPC’s

There are thirty-six new monsters! The underworld has a new master, the Wall of Flesh. Defeating him will unlock new challenges for your world. There are three harder versions of the older bosses. There are now three new friendly NPC’s that can be rescued after specific conditions are met. The Dryad will now tell you the percentage of Corruption vs. Hallow in the world. Made several small changes to allow for better underground cities. New NPCs will spawn in their homes underground, instead of on the surface. Worms will no longer spawn when near a friendly NPC. Underground towns will now reduce, and eventually stop, enemy spawning.

Items

Added thirty-nine statues that are scattered around the world. Some of them do special things when activated with mechanics! Star Cannon : Shoots faster. Sandgun : Sand shot from it does more damage, and it shoots faster. Blowpipe : Now listed as ranged. Goblins no longer drop rocket boots during an invasion. Instead they are sold by a new NPC that can be rescued underground after the player has defeated the Goblin Army. Boomerang type weapons are listed as melee. Added four new armor sets. Each set has different helms that give bonuses to melee, ranged, or magic, respectively. There are twenty-one new accessories. Weapons and accessories can now have random conditions that modify their stats. These conditions can be changed for a price by visiting a new NPC. The crafting requirements for Molten and Jungle gear have been reduced. Some accessories can now be combined at a Tinkerer’s Workshop. Colored Torches can now be crafted out of Gems and Torches. Added Mannequins that are crafted out of wood. Place armor on them for decoration/storage. Added the Wrench to place wires. Added Wire Cutters to remove wires. Added Pressure Plates, Switches, and Timers to activate devices. Added Music Boxes that record and play in-game music. Added Pumps to transport liquids. Added loads of other new items and weapons waiting to be found! Putting the Guide Voodoo Doll in lava is now a bad idea...or is it?

Lighting / Display

Terraria now has smooth, colored lighting! You can toggle between the four lighting modes: Color, White, Retro, and Trippy in the Options Menu or by pressing F7. Made several lighting and display optimizations to increase game performance. Added automatic graphic quality adjustment based on the game’s frame rate. This setting can be toggled in the Options Menu.

Multiplayer

Fixed a problem with item syncing for newly connected players. Fixed a bug that caused graphical issues for player’s using automatic weapons. Added a limit to how often the server can broadcast NPC update packets. This prevents NPC’s from trying to update every cycle which would cause massive amounts of lag. Reduced the amount of data needed to transmit tiles down to 25%. The server now only broadcasts tile data to the players who need it. The server now withholds some NPC, player, and projectile packets based on player distance from them. Fixed a bug where water is consumed when a player cures Corruption with Purification Powder while standing in water.

World

Above ground tunnels may now be created during world gen. Smashing Demon Altars with a special item will cause new ore to appear around the world. Defeating the hell boss will now increase the difficulty of the world. Harder monsters will spawn, and the Corruption’s rate of spread will be greatly increased. Defeating the hell boss will allow the Corruption to spread underground, over sand, stone, and Sunflowers, and through Jungles, destroying them if you let it! There is a new biome, The Hallow, that will be created when the hell boss is defeated. Removed obsolete lighting code, reducing both RAM usage and world save file sizes. Added several small features to world gen. Tweaked the way and amount of Underground Mushroom biome spawn. Demon Torches now appear in shelters generated in the underworld. Underground cabins may randomly spawn around chests. Different styles of wall can now be placed next to one another without showing the background between them, allowing for more creative building. When nearing the top of the world, the player will now leave the atmosphere and be less affected by gravity. There are now three types of traps that are generated underground. Watch your step! Cacti no longer damage players.

Game Interface

Items being held by the mouse will now be used by left clicking. This allows the player to place objects without putting them on the hotbar. Right clicking will now drop the item. Placing objects on grass will now destroy the grass. The crafting menu now scales to fit the size of the screen. When the inventory is open, the number of the selected item in the hotbar will appear in green. There is a new NPC housing interface that can be used to assign living areas to NPC’s. This interface will also tell you if a room is missing any requirements.

Misc

There is a new music track for The Hallow biome. Underground Corruption has its own music track. Underground Hallow has its own music track. There are two new boss music tracks. Greatly reduced world save file sizes. Decreased tile frame detection time by 15%. Your trash can is now emptied when you die. Added an auto select hotkey that will pick a tool from the player’s inventory based on what their mouse is hovering over. This defaults to Left Shift. All players will now leave behind tombstones when killed. There is now a random option in the player creation menu. Female players now have separate armor graphics. Added a new mechanical system! Holding a mechanical item will display the wire grid to create interesting new devices. There are new overworld backgrounds for each biome!

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would cause the server to think a player is dead if he/she reaches 1 HP without dying. Fixed a bug that wouldn’t allow players to craft from the ammo slot. Fixed a bug that would crash the game when player tried to draw water outside the bounds of the world. Fixed a bug that would cause mana regen to ignore stat bonuses given by armor or accessories Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when growing Underground Jungle grass. Wooden Platforms no longer attach to non-solid objects. Placing and removing items during the placing animation will no longer destroy the item when it is collected. Fixed a bug that would cause graphical abnormalities when the lighting changes dramatically. The FPS display (F10) shows the correct number. Fixed a bug that swapped the lighting of players pants and head armor. Fixed a problem that would cause water to settle in strange positions. Fixed a problem that caused objects with transparency to appear darker than they should.

Version 1.0.6.1 Changes—————————————————————————————–

Fixed a bug that would cause chests to contain stacks of empty items. The crafting list now correctly updates after using the container loot buttons. The direction bathtubs face when placed is now correctly sent to the server. This prevents bathtub duplication issues. Smashing Obsidian Walls no longer gives Obsidian Ore. Walls that are automatically placed to fill small gaps are now correctly taken from the player’s inventory. Fixed a bug that causes Green Slimes to get stuck in the ground and start sinking. Player ghosts no longer move when typing. Fixed a bug that would cause mana to sometimes not regenerate when the player has 0 mana. Slimes no longer chase the player in water when they are not in aggressive mode. Lesser Restoration Potions and Restoration Potions now only heal for 50/100 life and 50/100 mana. Lesser Mana Potions and Mana Potions now only restore 50/100 mana. Changed the way the value of stacked items is rounded to fix selling/buyback inconsistencies. Some items can now be placed in lava, this includes clay pots and fire blossom seeds. Fixed a bug that would cause shadow orbs to me smashed during world generation. This was causing meteors to start spawning before the player is at the appropriate gear level. Generated dirt walls now correctly blend with player placed dirt walls. Player placed dirt walls now have new graphics to differ from generated walls. Boomerangs now reset correctly when you use your magic mirror if they are still flying. Mediumcore characters now correctly drop ammo on death. “Misc” has been reworded to say “Shoes” on the shoes color settings screen. Added the Sawmill which replaces the Workbench for “advanced” wood crafting. The Workbench is now designated for “basic” wood crafting.

Version 1.0.6 Changes—————————————————————————————–

NPCs

New Enemy : Spike Ball (An Immortal Enemy.) New Enemy : Blazing Wheel (An Immortal Enemy.) New Enemy : Dungeon Slime (Contains Golden Keys) New Enemy : Goblin Scout Hornets in the Underground Jungle now shoot stingers. These stingers have a 1 in 3 chance of poisoning their target for 10 seconds. EoW is no longer “defeated” when he flees. Cursed Skulls now now have a chance to apply the Cursed debuff. Npcs that are far from home and try to turn to return home will no longer twitch left and right when stuck. Bats, Harpy and Demon AI has been improved to prevent wall hugging. Slimes when in water will now turn around when they have no where to go. Man Eaters and Snatchers now have less HP, and are drawn above tiles rather than behind. Lava Slimes no longer spawn lava when killed. Meteor Heads now move much slower but do a lot more damage. Bone Serpents now have a new death sound, and their hit-box has been fixed. Hornets are correctly now unable to enter water. Vultures should no longer ‘float’ if the sand they are perched on falls from beneath them. NPC’s furniture requirements have changed to work with new items.NPCs now requires one “comfort object” (Chair, Throne, Bench, Bed, Toilet) and one “flat surface furniture” (Table, Dresser, Workbench, Tub, Bookcase) for a room to be complete before they will make it their home.

Items

New Item : Shadow Key New Item : Golden Key New Item : Shadow Chest (These require the Shadow Key) New Item : Obsidian Background Walls New item : Mud Background Walls New Item : Jungle Spore (Replaces Jungle roses former crafting uses.) New Item : Tattered Cloth New Item : Battle Standard (Allows for manual starting of the Goblin Invasion) New Item : Piano New Item : Loom (Crafting Station, Now required for crafting most clothes from silk.) New Item : Bench New item : Dresser New Item : Bathtub New Item : Red Banner New Item : Green Banner New Item : Blue Banner New Item : Yellow Banner New Item : Lamp Post New Item : Tiki Torch New Item : Barrel New Item : Chinese Lantern New Item : Cooking Pot New Item : Safe (A separate private storage from the Piggy Bank.) New Item : Skull Lantern New Item : Trash Can New Item : Candelabra New Item : Pink Jar New Item : Mug New Item : Beer Keg New Item : Beer New Item : Bookcase New Item : Throne New Item : Bowl New Item : Bowl of Soup New Item : Toilet New Item : Grandfather Clock New Item : Statue Wooden Tables, Doors and Workbenches now have improved looking graphics. Jungle Rose is now a rarer drop and no longer used to craft. Bottled water can no longer be crafted by standing near lava. Suspicious Looking Eyes will now sometimes be found in chests. Several Magic items have been rebalanced. Fire of Flower now does more damage, and costs more mana. Flamelash, Sunfury, and Flower of Fire are no longer dropped, they are now found in shadow chests in the underworld. Band of Star Power now adds 20 mana to your maximum, and no longer adds mana regeneration. Orb of Light now moves slower and is now listed as a buff that you can remove if you so desire and also know its remaining duration. Magic missile is now quicker and is ‘launched’ when you release the mouse button, rather than disappearing. Flamelash is ‘launched’ when you release the mouse button, rather than disappearing. Meteor Armor and Molten Armors no longer glow. Grappling Hooks can no longer be spam shot, you must now wait until your previous shot lands or returns before you can throw another. Starfury now does a bit more damage, requires more mana, and now works underground. If a star is spawned inside a wall, it will be able to travel until it reaches open space and then becomes ‘solid’ colliding with the next wall it hits. Glow sticks price reduced. And are now a bit brighter. Coins now leave a sparkle trail while moving. Night Owl Potion now works correctly. Two of the same type of accessories may no longer be equipped at once. Armors are now more ‘Class Type’ specific and their stats have been set accordingly. Meteor Armor - Buffs Magic Damage and Set Bonus : Space Gun 0 Mana Cost. Molten Armor - Set Bonus : Melee Damage Shadow Armor - Buffs Melee Attack Speed and Set Bonus : Movement Speed. Necro Armor - Buffs ranged damage and Set Bonus : Reduces Ammo Consumption. Jungle Armor - Buffs Max Mana, Magic Crit Chance and Set Bonus : Reduced Mana Usage Potions now offer less HP on use, and their cool-down is now a minute. Placing background walls is more simple, as 1 block holes are automatically filled in. ALL placed background walls are now considered ‘house walls’. (Yes even Dirt and Dungeon walls.) The Mini-shark now has a 33% chance that shooting the weapon will not take ammo. So it does not consume as much ammo to use. Flintlock Pistols and Muskets are now a bit stronger. Flails now have a different mechanic. You can ‘spin’ them by pressing left and right fast over and over after they have been thrown while holding down the mouse button. Piggy Banks should no longer float when the ground beneath the table it is on is removed from beneath them. Fish Bowl’s recipe has been changed to require Bottled Water, rather than just an empty Bottle. Ash and Mud no longer fall due to gravity.

Server and Clients

The IP screen now shows the seven most previous IP’s you’ve joined, to allow you to quick connect to your favorite or commonly played servers. Improved Server Syncing

Game Interface

There is now an option to disable pickup text. When creating a character, there is now an option for ‘Male/Female’, this is used to change the characters voice. This way, any hairstyle can be used for either gender. When choosing your hairstyle, you may now right click to cycle through the hair selections backwards. New Hot-key for grappling hooks. (Defaults to E) Hot-bar Slots now show their Hot-key number. The Mana Bar is now Blue, and text for gaining health is now green. Interface Boxes are now colored differently. Inventory is Blue, Equip is Green, Craft is Purple. Hot-keys for Mana and Healing Potions now work correctly with Rejuvenation potions. Some tool-tips now have more specific details about item uses. Right clicking on an accessory or a piece of armor in your inventory will auto-equip it. Newly obtained items will now be placed starting in the bottom right of your inventory rather than the previous top left. There is now a Trash Can slot in the inventory. Placing an item here will destroy it. However the item will be saved in memory until another item is destroyed, allowing you to retrieve it if you wish. Holding Shift and Clicking and Item will move it to your trashcan. When at a chest or piggy bank, there is now an option to loot all. This will take all items inside the chest/bank if there is room, If not it will take all items starting from top left.There is also a Quick Stack option for the reverse effect. If the chest you are viewing has items stored in it that you are also carrying, this option will stack those items into the chest combining stored and carried stacks. When at a chest or piggy bank, there is now an option to Deposit all. This will take all items not in your hot bars and starting from the bottom right slot, place each item that will fit into the chest or bank. It will stop when space runs out. It is no longer possible to drop items through the spaces between boxes in the inventory Some Tools now give you an idea in their tool-tip of what they can mine. Example - “Can mine Meteorite”. There are now four ammo slots. Ammo may be placed here to de-clutter your inventory. Weapons will take ammo from these slots first, and will then take from any in the inventory after they are empty. Hot-Bar slots that have a ranged weapon on them will show the current used ammo count on them. There is now a toggle in your inventory, that when clicked, will LOCK your hot-bar and not allow you to change your currently used hot-bar item by clicking it with the mouse, only the 1 - 9 hot -keys and mouse-wheel will scroll them at that point. Hotkeys can now be used to change selected item when the inventory is open. Shops now sell items back to you. Holding Shift and Clicking and Item while at a shop will quick-sell it. You can now quickly clear and cancel your chat message by hitting escape. ‘Misc’ in Character Creation color selection, has been renamed “Shoes”.

Misc

New Feature : Critical Hits. There is now a small chance you will do more damage to an enemy New Feature : Damage Types. Damage is now separated into Melee, Ranged and Magic damages. These will be used going forward for a few different systems, such as buffs, de-buffs. Items will list what kind of damage they do in their tool-tip so you know what will be effected by what buff. New Music : Corruption. Added 19 new hairstyles. There are now 3 difficulty modes that are set when creating a character. Softcore - Drop coins on death, keep max hp and mana values. Mediumcore - Drop all items on death, keep max hp and mana values. Hardcore - Drops all Items and deletes your character on death, requiring you to start a new character. On death you will become a ghost that can not interact with the world until you log out. Players now heal automatically when ‘not in combat’. You are flagged as in combat when you are damaged by anything. The longer you have spent after getting hurt will increase your hp regen speed slightly. Mana now recharges on its own when you are not casting. Slowly if you are moving, and fast if you stand still. Hellstone no longer produces light and is more rare. Hellstone now spawns lava when it is mined, but only in the underworld. Cacti no longer cause knock-back making running through a desert less of a hassle. Cacti no longer destroy blocks as they grow. Some sounds have a randomizing pitch change (like sword swinging), to make them have more variance. Optimized “Finding Tile Frames”, so worlds should load faster There are new sounds for the following actions/events Talking to an NPC Mana Becoming Full (also shows a purple sparkle on player) Using Water Bolt, Flamelash, and Flower of Fire Starting to Drown. Melee speed increase items are now calculated correctly. Thorns are now destroyed after you touch them and receive damage. Corrected some spelling errors and also the placement of ‘%’ in some potion tool-tips. Added a bunch of new randomized game subtitle captions.

World Gen

More Gems spawn in the jungle. Hell Houses now spawn differently. A worlds Hell Houses can rarely spawn as all obsidian, and they can now get really tall. Underground Jungles now have a Mud Background Dungeons should no longer spawn in the ocean. Deserts now spawn slightly further away from spawn. Dungeons now spawn with more spikes and less lighting. Underworld Ash is now filled with more lava pockets, making mining Hellstone more of a challenge. Some items no longer spawn in Dungeon, these were meant for non-dungeon areas.

Version 1.0.5 Changes—————————————————————————————–

NPCs

* New Enemy - Lava slime, this enemy leaves behind lava on death * New Enemy - Hellbat * New Enemy - Demon * New Enemy - Jellyfish (Two variations, Pink and Blue) * New Enemy - Shark * New Enemy - Vulture * New Enemy - Crab * New Enemy - Antlion * Changed the way worm enemies spawn. * Bats, Hornets, and Eyeballs no longer enter water. * Slimes now float in water. * Only one giant slime will appear at a time. * The Guide now seems quite knowledgeable in what an item can be made into if you show it to him. * NPC shops now sell some items on certain nights, or after certain events. * Devourers should no longer gain random other enemies as its head. * The Nurse now charges the correct amount for healing. * Bats now have a death sound effect. * Talking to the old man at night will give the player a warning now before summoning the dungeon boss. * Entering the dungeon before defeating Skeletron now spawns a new NPC instead of Skeletron’s head. This should fix several issues with that event. * Enemy coin drops have been adjusted. * Man Eaters and Snatchers are no longer effected by knockback and can attack through walls. * Eater of Souls’ and Hornet AI has been improved. * Enemies now take up different amount of *slots* depending on AI style and strength. This will help balance conditions when there are lots of strong monsters spawned at once, such as Imps and Bone Serpents. * Fish are no longer upside-down when out of water. * Green slimes have been weekend so that start players can deal with them more easily. * Slimes and Flying enemies no longer make a splash sound when hitting water. * Items of “Blue Rarity” or higher no longer burn up in lava. * Burning Skull has been renamed to Cursed Skull, and given different AI. * Enemy caster’s have had their rate of fire slowed down. * Meteor heads have less health, do more damage, and move slower. * There are now slight size variations to the Eater of Souls and the Angry Bones. * Skeletron has less defense and health.

Items

* New Feature : Buffs activated by Using Potions. Right click a buff to remove it from yourself. * New Item : Hellfire Arrow. * New Item : Sandgun. * New Item : Guide Voodoo Doll. * New Vanity Items : Familiar Wig, Shirt, Pants to be worn in Social slots to “Hide your Armor”. * New Vanity Items : Doctors Shirt and Pants. * New Item : Diving Helmet. * New Item : Night’s Edge * New Item : Dark Lance * New Item : Demon Scythe * New Item : Trident * New Item : Coral * New Item : Cactus * New Item : Spear * New Item : Glowstick * New Item : Sticky Glowstick * New Item : Throwing Knife * New Item : Poison Knife * New Item : Silver Bullet * New Item : Wooden Boomerang * New Item : Blowpipe * New Item : Seed (Ammo for Blowpipe) * New Item : Obsidian Skin Potion * New Item : Regeneration Potion * New Item : Swiftness Potion * New Item : Gills Potion * New Item : Defense Potion * New Item : Mana Regeneration Potion * New Item : Magic Power Potion * New Item : Featherfall potion * New Item : Spelunker Potion * New Item : Invisibility Potion * New Item : Shine Potion * New Item : Night Owl Potion * New Item : Battle Potion * New Item : Thorns Potion * New Item : Archery Potion * New Item : Water Walking Potion * New Item : Hunter Potion * New Item : Gravitation Potion * New Item : Daybloom * New Item : Daybloom Seeds * New Item : Moonglow * New Item : Moonglow Seeds * New Item : Blinkroot * New Item : Blinkroot Seeds * New Item : Deathweed * New Item : Deathweed Seeds * New Item : Waterleaf * New Item : Waterleaf Seeds * New Item : Fireblossom * New Item : Fireblossom Seeds * New Item : Shark Fin * New Item : Feather * New Item : Gold Chest * New Item : Bottled Water * New Item : Tombstone * New Item : Illegal Gun Parts * New Item : Antlion Mandable * The Silver Short swords recipe has been corrected, it is now craftable. * Torches and candles no longer work when wet. * Destroying a placed sign while you are reading it will no longer cause your character to become frozen. * Rocket boots no longer require mana. They will provide lift for 1 second and recharge every time the player touches the ground or uses grapple. Lift speed has been slightly increased to offset loss of long flights. This makes the boots more viable for caster Characters. * The explosion animation for bombs is now correctly displayed in multiplayer. * There is now a message pop-up when the player receives an item. * Filled Buckets may no longer be emptied into solid ground. * Pots in the underworld now have a chance to drop hellfire arrows. * Handgun and Phoenix Blaster have been reduced in size. * Lowered the knockback of Muramasa. * Reduced the damage of the Blue Moon. * Flintlock Pistol and Musket have increased damage. * Only normal trees drop acorns. * Falling sand clumps are no longer carried by magic missiles/flamelash. * Jungle armor is no longer a drop. It is a craftable set. * Magic Mirror now requires mana to be used. * Harpoon and Maces now correctly show the player’s arm animation. * The arms dealer will sell unholy arrows at night after the Eater of Worlds has been defeated. * Space Gun does more damage, but only penetrates 2 enemies.

Server

* Spam detection is less aggressive. * Increase multiplayer security. * Fixed a bug that could crash the server when the max amount of clients are connected. * Added an option to enable additional cheat protection for servers. * Servers now hibernate when no players are connected. * Blood Moons now stop correctly if time is changed to day by the server.

Misc

* Corrected some spelling and grammar mistakes. * Lighting code has been optimized to increase performance. * Mud and ash now have a chance to fall like sand when struck. * World update rate has been reduced slightly. * Water now evaporates when it reaches the underworld. * Slowed the rate of plant growth. * Hardcore is now an option when creating a new player. Hardcore players are gone for good after dying. * The Jungle now has its own music track. * Vines that refused to grow longer than 1 tile in length while underwater, will now grow correctly. * Pot graphic was brightened to make it more visible. * Plants growing out of a clay pot can no longer be cut with a weapon. The new alchemy plants can be grown in these pots. * Gems, ore, and gold chests now have a sparkle effect. * Giant glowing mushrooms will now grow back over time. * The player now starts out with a copper shortsword. * Dungeon bricks and walls have had their brightness reduced.

Game Interface

* Upon death, A more specific death message will appear for other players, so they know how you died. * The crafting and armor interface text will fade out when an item tooltip is in front of it. * The Hot Bar now shows the name of the selected item. * PVP now requires 5 seconds between Activation and Deactivation and visa versa to prevent PVP spam. The same cooldown is in effect for Team Changing as well. * Added hotkeys for quickly drinking healing, mana, and buff potions.The healing/mana potion you use is based on the same principle arrows are. Top-Left most item first. The buff potions are all used at once. * Holding right click on an empty space in the inventory will no longer make a sound effect as if something was there to be picked up. * Defense totals are now shown in your inventory.

World Gen

* Tweaked the way sand is created during world gen. (Requires new world.) * Oceans are now slightly larger and generation layout has been improved. (Requires new world.) * Cactus now grow on sand. * Coral now grows in the ocean. * Chests can now spawn near the surface of the world. They will contain treasure that new players may find useful. (Requires new world.) * Chests and pots now contain loot based on the level they spawn in. (Requires new world.) * Gold chests will now spawn in some parts of the world. (Requires new world.) * Corrupt chasms have less of a chance to spawn on jungles. They also now have a cave connecting most of the chasms. (Requires new world. * Traces of demonite are created during world gen. (Requires new world. * Surface jungles have been enlarged, and will override deserts. (Requires new world.

Version 1.0.4 Changes—————————————————————————————–

Items

* Added Feature! - Social Slots. All normal armor and vanity items can be placed here to use their graphical appearance in place of equipped gear without overriding their stat gains. * New Vanity Items - Tuxedo Shirt and Pants * New Vanity Items - Plumber Outfit and Hat * New Vanity Items - Hero Outfit and Hat * New Vanity Item - Bunny Hood * New Vanity Item - Fish Bowl * New Vanity Item - Top Hat * New Vanity Items - Archaeologist's Outfit and Hat * New Vanity Item - Ninja Outfit. * New Vanity Item - Red Hat. * New Vanity Item - Summer Hat * New Vanity Item - Robe * New Vanity Item - Robot Hat * New Vanity Item - Gold Crown * New Item - Leather * New Item - Green Dye * New Item - Black Dye * You can now wear the Jungle Rose in your hair * The Water Candle’s enemy spawn rate increase effect now works correctly when held * Some items that were missing ‘lore text’ in their tool-tips now have them.(Breathing Reed,Grappling Hook Jungle Rose.) * Ammo items are now listed as Ammo in their tool-tip and Equipable Items that offer no stat bonus list as Vanity Items in their tool-tip. Items used in any recipe now list as Materials, in their tool-tip. * The Magic Hat now offers 2 Defense to its wearer and the Empty Bucket now offers 1 Defense to its wearer. * Dungeon Blocks now require at least a Nightmare Pick to mine, unless they are near the spawn location, where they can be mined by any pick. * Phoenix Blaster has had a reduction of stats to balance better with other items of its tier. * Gem, Mushroom and Bottle sell values have been reduced. * Hell Forges above the rock layer can be moved with any hammer, but below require a 60% power hammer or stronger. * Angel Statues are now more rare of a find.

NPCs

* New NPC - Bunny * New NPC - Goldfish (Is also an Item) * New Enemy - Corrupt Bunny * New Enemy - Corrupt Goldfish * New Enemy - Piranha * New Enemy - Harpy * New Random Mini- Boss - King Slime * New Enemy - Bat * New Enemy - Jungle Bat * New Enemy - Jungle Slime * New Enemy - Snatcher * New Rare Enemy - Dr. Bones * New Rare Enemy - The Groom * New NPC - A Clothier will now move into your town when the conditions are met. * Enemy spawn distance has been pushed back to the maximum resolution to ensure that they will never spawn on the screen. * Enemy spawn rates have been adjusted to account for the increased spawn distance. * Enemy projectiles no longer drop hearts or stars when killed by the player. * The Eater of Worlds now has Higher HP, Def and Dmg, making battling him more difficult. * Hornets no longer appear as if they are about to flip over while flying. * The Dead Miner is now a bit stronger. * Tim’s spawn chance has been reduced.

Player

* Players now have 1 second of invulnerability after they spawn. * The eat/drink animation now plays correctly.

World-Gen

* Surface Jungle’s are now possible on mud that is on the surface. Jungle trees will auto-grow on their own, as acorns are not usable on the jungle grass. * Chasms are now less frequent to appear, but always have an orb. * Mud now ‘blends’ graphically with dirt, rather than stone to add for a more crisp look in Jungles. * Jungle plants now grow underwater.

Multiplayer

* Increased client side security. * Selecting summon items will no longer cause monsters to summon. * Players with a name over 20 characters will now get booted from the server. * Added some minor anti-grief protection. * Fixed a bug that would cause the client to attempt to summon an NPC during a multiplayer game and crash. * Added the -host command line parameter to the client.

Server

* Improved server timing, which should help reduce lag. * Added several new command line and config options. These are listed in serverconfig.txt * Servers will now output to crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting. * Clients will now output to client-crashlog.txt before crashing, allowing for more specific bug reporting.

Misc.

* Screen resolutions now have limits of 800x600 minimum and 1920x1200 maximum. * Added an option that will pause the game while talking to an NPC or opening your inventory in single player. It defaults to off. * Added an option to automatically save the world every 10 minutes. Defaults to on. * Added a prompt to load a world backup if the current world is corrupt. * Added a check to determine if a world file was loaded successfully. * Attempting to Launch the game from the Terraria.exe, will now inform you to launch via Steam rather then doing nothing at all with no indication of why. * Backing out of the port selection screen now plays the correct sound. * Setting options now correctly align with the center of the screen in all resolutions. * The settings menu has been reorganized. All video related options have their own menu * The “Tink” sound now has a more dull sound. * The Re-Logic splash screen, now scales correctly in other resolutions.

Version 1.0.3 Changes—————————————————————————————–

Player

* Players can no longer repeatedly double jump after touching the top of the world.

Items

* NEW ITEM - Black Lens. * NEW ITEM - Sunglasses. * NEW ITEM - Jungle Armor (This has replaced Cobalt Armor.) * NEW ITEM - (RARE and SECRET Item for casters) Go on! Find it! * Fixed a bug that prevented Underground Jungle Seeds from spawning. * Using the Cloud in a Bottle will now correctly reset fall distance. * Set bonuses that provide more defense, now correctly match their tool-tip. * All armor inventory icons have been improved. * All player armor graphics have been improved. * Iron, gold, meteor, and bone helmets have been changed graphically. * Molten armor’s overall defense has been reduced. * Meteor armor’s set bonus now reduces Space Gun mana cost to 0. * Several magic items have had their damage increased.

NPCs

* Added two new rare enemies that can both be found underground. * The Demolitionist is now also triggered to arrive when the players have Sticky Bombs and Grenades in their inventory. * All Skeleton graphics have been changed. * The Guide now has hit and death effects. * The Guide can now be killed by hostile NPCs.

World

* Trees now become corrupt instead of being destroyed when touching the corruption. And the new corrupt trees become un-corrupted upon purification.

Server / Multiplayer

* Created a console server with no video card requirement. Type help in the console for a full list of server commands. * Increased client side multi-player security, this should help in the battle against broken character files. * There is now a host and play option in the client, that will auto connect you to your own server world upon its creation. * Corrected a bug that was causing the Server to send out liquid as water when it should have been lava. * Clients are now able to connect to ports other than 7777. * Slimes are synced better on multiplayer games. * Accessories now correctly sync between players. * Fixed a bug that would cause the player to get stuck on "Receiving Tile Data" when their spawn is placed near the world edge. * Added -join <ip>, -port <port>, and -pass <password> command line parameters to the client to enable auto-join of servers.

Misc.

* The game window is now re-sizable while in windowed mode. * Full-screen resolution can now be changed in the options menu. * Pressing alt+enter to toggle full-screen mode will no longer bring up the chat window. * Fixed several bugs that would crash the game during world generation.

Version 1.0.2 Changes—————————————————————————————–

Controls

* Right clicking and holding on a crafting recipe will craft multiple of the same item to a max of the stack and/or until you run out of materials.

Items

* NEW ITEM : Sticky Bombs, Requires 5 Gel and a Bomb. * Sand Duping bug fixed. * Placing a bed far from the spawn no longer causes a player who has set their spawn there to crash on join. * Mining stone and other hard ores make a 'tink' noise now. * Hellstone and Obsidian now require at least a Demonite pick to gather. * Sand no longer spawns within a certain distance of the spawn location, This should remove the chance of spawning in a desert with no wood to use. * Hellstone now correctly takes as long to dig as meteor does. * The clay pot item now has the correct size.

Performance

* Frame-skip is now correctly ON by default for new players. * Increased Client Side Multiplayer stability. Should resolve many crash causes. * Corrected a bug where players would intermittently not take falling damage. * The world file is now saved to a temporary file that is copied over to the actual save file. This prevents world corruption when saving is interrupted. * Fixed a bug that disabled some error handling. Overall game stability should be improved.

GUI

* The version number of the game now shows on the title screen. * Typing numbers in chat no longer changes your selected item in your hotbar.

Server

* Servers now listen to all IP addresses on the hosting PC, regardless of how many network connections are active. * Typing "localhost" instead of your own local IP address will connect to your own same-PC server. * The games default port is no longer ELEET (31337) it is now 7777. * Client will now resolve a hostname into its IP address, for example, if randomsite.org ran a server, you could type randomsite.org as the IP address and be able to connect.

Version 1.0.1 Changes—————————————————————————————–

Items

* Cobwebs now prevent falling damage correctly. * Certain 'Dev only' items were removed, as they were for testing only. * The dark outlines on player and armor sprites have been blended better. * Torches now work correctly when being placed on wooden platforms. * Spawning no longer destroys chests that are placed on ground that is removed due to spawn point clearing. * Sand directly under a chest no longer falls due to gravity.

NPCs

* Guide now explains the use of a hammer and its interactions with walls and placed objects.

Crash Fixes

* Leaving the settings menu via the back button should longer crash.

Performance

* Added a toggle for Frame skip, which can correct some slowdown issues on higher end computers. * Optimized Single Player and Multiplayer. * Players who haven't cheated will no longer be flagged as a cheater.

Controls