The full Fire Emblem Engage English opening leak may convince you to play in Japanese

Some companies and fans have received a preview from Nintendo for the upcoming Fire Emblem Engage, including the game’s opening sequence. The latest game in the Fire Emblem series is set to release later this month and already fans of the series are picking apart details, leaking information, and trashing some of the game’s features. One of the latest leaks comes from N1-UP, a Dutch Nintendo site. The site has posted the entire intro to the upcoming game and, just like like with other parts of the game, there have been plenty of mixed reactions. You can check out the trailer below from the official N1-UP YouTube channel.

The opening cinematic shows off a good number of characters from the game which fans have been more than willing to point out have the same personality as a blank sheet of cardboard at the best of times. At least the intro looks plenty flashy and the gameplay looks great. However, many have pointed out how the song reminds them of a song they would hear on 4Kids Entertainment shows like Yu-Gi-Oh or Sonic X. After listening to the song, it is hard not to agree.

This isn’t the only part of the game that fans have criticized. Others have had doubts about the characters, while others have doubted whether the Engage system would be fun. Thanks to the preview, many of those doubts were cast aside and it looks like the game is set to be one of the best of the series, if the previews are to be believed. The preview revealed many features like the ability to walk around battlefields to collect items and past showcases of the game have shown off the Somniel, your floating base. If you are hoping to maybe get a better intro song, play the Japanese version of the game to get more of that Anime experience.