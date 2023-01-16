Atomic Heart kickstarts current-gen consoles hearts with solid 60 FPS and 4K in dungeons

Atomic Heart is among one of the most hyped games of the year. The highly anticipated science-fiction shooter will run at 60 FPS at 4K quality. This doubled with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX DLSS 3 technology is sure to keep things running smoothly while you run around an alternate 1950s.

Announced in a social media post by developer Mundfish, Atomic Heart will run at solid 60 FPS and 4K only in specific instances on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. More specifically, the post stated that would be the case for dungeons.

Will the game have 60fps 1440p on console? — WalterhWhite (@white_walterh) January 16, 2023

The post continued with details of how Atomic Heart would handle 4K and 60 FPS. While dungeons will see solid 60 FPS, the open world will be mostly 4K at 60 FPS and will include dynamic resolution as well to ensure everything runs as neat and pristine as possible. Mundfish did state that all of the mentioned graphics will be for current-gen consoles. However, it is unclear and Mundfish did not elaborate if 4K at 60 FPS is compatible with the Xbox Series S.

The dev member responsible for the post also answered a few other burning questions from fans. One touched on gameplay footage for the PlayStation 5. The dev responded by saying Mundfish is “arranging” a trailer very soon.

The last trailer released by Mundfish showed off its graphical enhancements and partnership with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX’s DLSS 3 technology. Paired with the 4K quality at 60 FPS, Atomic Heart is shaping up to be one of the best-looking games of 2023.

Atomic Heart will release on February 21 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The development team is also working on a release date for Steam Deck. As of now, a day-one release window is possible but Mundfish has yet to officially confirm it.