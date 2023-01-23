The best video game controllers on the market today

Video game controllers are pretty standard these days. Ranging from affordable and easily breakable to deluxe and highly-priced but durable enough to last. They also have several features, including turbo functionality, customization, and more. On top of that, some are even custom-designed based on a specific game character or a franchise.

So let’s look at ten of the best game controllers you can purchase. Prices may vary, but there’s no question that these will give you the maximum bang for your buck.

Astro Gaming C40 TR (PlayStation 4, PC)

Image via Astro Gaming

It’s hard to believe that the C40 TR is Astro Gaming’s first devoted game controller. That’s because it’s a magnificent performer, no matter what game genre you’re playing. You can customize it with the help of an included screwdriver and move around the analog sticks and D-pad however you see fit. But you can also play wired or wirelessly with it without the performance wavering in the least between the two. And its sleek design makes it comfortable to hold after hours on end. We can’t wait to see what Astro Gaming has in mind next. Perhaps something for Switch…?

Gullikit KingKong 2 Pro Controller (Nintendo Switch)

Image via Gulikit

We consider the Gullikit KingKong 2 Pro Controller as one of the best yet most affordable controllers in our lineup. If you look at it on the surface, you may as well have bought an Xbox Controller, but what separates it from that are the extra buttons and the hall-effect joysticks. Hall-effect joysticks should theoretically last much longer than potentiometer ones in most controllers in this list.

Potentiometer sticks have moving parts, unlike Hall-effect sticks, which use permanent magnets to determine the joystick’s position. Enough of the nerdy talk, now, how does it perform? It features multiple compatibility modes for Windows, iOS, Android, and even Amiibo Tapping. Lastly, it’s in line with the performance of a standard Xbox Series Controller and, arguably, even better shoulder triggers.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller (Nintendo Switch)

Image via PDP

Let’s say you want a controller that delivers good performance, but you don’t necessarily have the budget to spend over $50 or so. Not to worry, PDP has you covered with its budget line of Faceoff Deluxe+ models. Available in red, purple, and blue, these wired controllers are well built, with interchangeable faceplates and two custom buttons on the back that you can program however you see fit. And although it’s wired, the controller has excellent stability – and it’s reasonably priced at $25.

See it on Amazon

PlayStation Dualsense (PS5 and PC)

Image via Sony

Let’s stray away from the customized market for controllers and focus on a technological masterpiece. The PlayStation Dualsense ($75) provides players with many features, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone and speaker, a motion sensor, and a touchpad. Many people seem to think that all of the features are just a gimmick, which is one of our main criticism before experiencing the controller for the first time.

The Dualsense’s features integrate well into games. While most of us initially thought that the adaptive triggers would hinder the natural hand motion, it certainly adds an appeal to immersive gaming and feels natural. The built-in haptic feedback also carefully pronounces the nuances of audio queues from games, further adding to the depth of the game’s sound design. Lastly, it feels premium to the touch, and the layout and spacing of buttons feel better than the previous Dualshock 4.

Retro-Bit Official Sega Genesis Controller (Sega Genesis)

Image via Sega

The Sega Genesis Mini got several retro titles that fans won’t want to miss. However, it only comes with the three-button controller – and that’s a nightmare when you want to play something like Street Fighter II. Fortunately, Retro-Bit has a great Genesis six-button controller that’ll solve those problems quickly. An officially licensed Sega pad, it works beautifully with the Genesis Mini, as well as other systems. And you can also buy either the classic black model or a funky-looking see-through blue version that will stand out in your game collection. Best of all? It won’t be “game over” for your wallet – it’s only $20.

See it on Amazon

Razer Panthera Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (PlayStation 4)

Image via Razer

Razer’s Panthera model fight sticks have been a tour-de-force for fighting fans, and there are several editions to choose from, including a sweet-looking Dragon Ball FighterZ model. But considering that Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite didn’t get that much love upon release, we’re going with that route. It looks like a classic Capcom controller and plays like one, right down to the button functionality and the old-school feel of the stick.

See it on Amazon

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition (Xbox One and PC)

Image via Razer

Razer makes some fine peripherals, including their line-up of excellent fighting sticks. But its regular controller designs are rad, especially the Wolverine Tournament Edition. On sale for just $119, this is easily one of the best-wired controllers. It has the functionality to last, including parts that can be swapped out and an excellent glowing rainbow color on the front of the controller, just like other Razer peripherals. And it handles like a dream, especially with action games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection. It’s right up there with the Elite regarding must-have Xbox One peripherals.

See it on Amazon

SCUF Vantage (PlayStation 4)

Image via Scuff

SCUF Gaming has made several phenomenal controllers, ranging from the 4PS line to the Impact. But the Vantage is a considerable step up, built with both hardcore and casual players in mind. Featuring several buttons with functionality that can be switched around with ease, as well as a sleek design on a faceplate that’s easily interchangeable with others sold on SCUF’s website, it’s as user-friendly as you can get. And it’s available in both wired ($169.99) and wireless ($199.99) models, so gamers can choose which way to go with functionality. It’s a sleek controller, and SCUF will have trouble topping it. (Or will they?)

Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Stick (PS5 and PS4)

Image via PDP

The Victrix Pro fight stick is the most expensive controller on this list, as it goes for a whopping $349.99. But for those deep into your fighting games, whether it’s Mortal Kombat 11, Dragon Ball FighterZ, or even the classic Street Fighter Collection, it’s worth its weight in gold. Spectacularly built with custom parts straight out of the arcade, the Victrix Pro features a top-notch performance with various fighting and old-school games. And it lights up on the side, offering a little extra flair when you want to show off against your opponents. Don’t miss it if you have the cash.

See it on Amazon

Xbox Elite Controller (Xbox One and PC)

Image via Microsoft

The original Elite is nothing to scoff at, and as pricey as it is, it handles very well for those looking for a peak performer with your late-night Gears 5 runs. It’s got a custom D-pad design that helps you get the most out of weapon selection and movement, and the analog sticks and other buttons handle wonderfully. And it’s available in several designs, though we yearn for the classic Gears of War Elite, which goes for a pretty high amount on eBay. For those that need an excellent Xbox controller, look no further.

See it on Amazon

Gamepur may receive compensation on purchases made via some shopping links on this page.