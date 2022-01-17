Dead Cells developer Motion Twin is looking to bring more accessibility options to the game

Dead Cells developer Motion Twins wants to bring more accessibility options to the popular roguelike Metroidvania. The company is carrying out its own research into the different features but is asking players to make suggestions, ensuring nothing is overlooked, which is excellent news.

In the Twitter thread, Motion Twin mentioned a few of the accessibility options the developer is looking to bring to the game. They include players being able to adjust the size and color of the font alongside the color palette for those with colorblindness.

Other features include the ability to increase the size of the UI and tweak the contrast of the background depending on the player’s needs. Finally, the thread also lists enabling auto-hit as a potential accessibility feature, an option available in the mobile version of Dead Cells.

Since Dead Cells first launched in 2018, Motion Twin has regularly released new content for the game and continues to do so. The Queen and the Sea DLC recently became available, introducing two new biomes, a boss, and a host of weapons. If you’ve got the DLC and are struggling to find your way into the lighthouse, fear not, we’re on hand to help you out.