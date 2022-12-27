Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next update will feature plenty of new house skins

Since its release back in September, Disney Dreamlight Valley has undergone some pretty significant changes. It didn’t take long for fans of the game to rip it apart, collect all the items, beat all the character quests, and decorate their valley to their heart’s content. Of course, there have always been a few things missing from the customization features in the game and it looks like the devs at Gameloft are going to finally add one of them to the game; house skins.

A new year is on the horizon… and with it, new features and content for #DisneyDreamlightValley! Achieved in our Community Wishlist Challenge, here's a sneak peek at some of the house skins that will be arriving in our 3rd update!✨ pic.twitter.com/NrVz3kKzY6 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) December 27, 2022

As announced in a post on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter page, the devs are going to be adding house skins to the game so you can finally change how the outside of your house looks. This is sure to be great news for anyone who is tired of looking at the bright yellow paint that comes standard with every new Disney Dreamlight Valley save. The short video accompanying the tweet showed off a few of the house colors that will be added like pink, blue, purple, green, and orange. That is a decent number of colors to choose from. They didn’t say whether or not you will be able to change the color of the door or if it comes standard with whatever paint job you choose.

Related: Disney Dreamlight Valley Missions in Uncharted Space update patch notes: Toy Story, Winter holidays, and more

Since the tweet mentioned the beginning of the year, odds are that this small update will come sometime in January just after the new year rolls in. Given the developer’s track record with updates, it shouldn’t take very long to see this one appear in the game. This update comes as part of the community challenge rewards. Other updates from this list that you can expect to see in the future are more character skins, additional animal companions, and even the addition of multiplayer valley visits.