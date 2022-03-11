Elden Ring players are not happy with the game’s Brazilian Portuguese localization

Exploring Elden Ring’s open world has been a magical experience for many players, but it’s not quite the same for those playing Brazil. The game has already received a few updates since launch, and it’s due for another in the South American nation.

The issue involves the game’s Brazilian Portuguese (PT-BR) translation, but the issue is not in mistranslations. Rather, large chunks of text have been completely left out, with significant bits of lore missing from in-game descriptions. Reddit user PicossauroRex compiled some examples in a thread, and you don’t need to understand PT-BR to see the disparity. Blaidd’s Armor, which is usually accompanied by a few bits of extra description (and a reference to Disney’s Frozen), is relegated to a single sentence in PT-BR. The same goes for Hoslow’s Helm and many other pieces of armor.

Ashes of War and spell descriptions seem particularly egregious, with several paragraphs reduced to single sentences that explain the basic function of each one. So much of the lore in Elden Ring (and other Soulsborne games) is baked into these flavor texts, so shrinking them down to rote sentences is causing PT-BR players to miss out on crucial information. This seems fixable through future updates, so hopefully that comes to pass.

In more positive Elden Ring news, players are finding new and fun ways to play the game. Stream LilAggy managed to finish the game in under an hour, while SuperLouis_64 beat Godrick the Grafted with a banana controller.