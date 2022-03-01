Fortnite collaboration with Assassin’s Creed reportedly leaked by dataminers
Remember to blend in on the battlefield.
Fortnite dataminers have allegedly uncovered an unannounced Assassin’s Creed collaboration seemingly headed to the battle royale at a later date. Within the game’s latest update, dataminers claimed they discovered a skin of Assassin’s Creed II’s protagonist — Ezio Auditore — an “Assassin’s Strike” emote, as well as a new harvesting tool modeled after Ezio’s dual hidden blades.
Fortnite Central, a bot run by prominent Fortnite leaker GMatrixGames, shared images of the seemingly datamined cosmetics on Twitter.
The Ezio skin looks to have two variants: One with his hood on, another with the hood off. This is similar to the Tom Holland Spider-Man skin added around the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which featured both masked and unmasked variants of the web-slinging superhero. Based on the shared findings, it looks like the “Assassin’s Strike” emote will be exclusive to the Ezio skin, given it’s labeled as a built-in emote.
Epic Games has not commented on the alleged leak. As this content was reportedly datamined by third-party sources, it’s important to take these claims with a grain of salt until Epic itself makes an official announcement.
However, Fortnite dataminers and leakers do have a pretty strong track record of accurately leaking incoming content ahead of launch. Just this year alone, dataminers uncovered skins based on various Marvel characters, such as Hawkeye, and Spider-Man’s nemesis, the Green Goblin.