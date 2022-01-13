Fortnite to return to iOS and Android devices, Nvidia GeForce NOW beta sign-ups begin

In their long campaign to ensure that Fortnite is available on every possible platform, it looks like Epic Games have managed another victory. The game will be available to play onto iOS and Android devices through Nvidia’s GeForce NOW platform.

In an announcement, Nvidia stated that the company had been working with Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, to create a “touch-friendly version of Fortnite for mobile delivered through the cloud.” Current GeForce NOW members can sign up for a chance to be a part of the Fortnite mobile device closed beta. If you’re not a current subscriber, you can still register for a GeForce NOW membership and still be eligible for the closed beta.

The closed beta for Fortnite mobile will begin the week commencing January 17, with players admitted in batches depending on how the servers hold up. The initial purpose of the beta will be to test GeForce NOW server capacity with such a massively popular game as well as see how well the graphics hold up when streamed from the cloud.

GeForce NOW is a subscription-based streaming service allowing players to play games on their tablets and mobile devices through the cloud. The reintroduction of Fortnite to both iOS and Android platforms will be the first for the game since their very public break-up with both the Apple App and Google Play stores in 2020 due to Epic Games skirting the platforms’ payment policies.