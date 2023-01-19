GTA Online lets players go straight and buy their own taxi cab

Grand Theft Auto Online has always been focused on breaking the law being the only means of collecting that paycheck at the end of the day. With businesses focused on selling narcotics and committing to jobs like breaking into casino vaults or stealing from a drug lord’s private compound, it’s hard to make bank without committing a crime. Thanks to the latest update to GTA Online, you can finally make money in a more legal way, by driving a taxi around the streets of Los Santos for next to nothing. At least you don’t need to spend any money before you start roaming the streets of downtown.

Take on a new entrepreneurial side hustle that's vital to the city's lifeblood.



Purchase your own Taxi from Warstock Cache & Carry, and visit the Downtown Cab Co. depot in East Vinewood to get cracking: https://t.co/UO3oWUxmA9 pic.twitter.com/o90eAXuqiH — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023

The new entrepreneurial endeavor comes was implemented as part of the latest weekly update for GTA Online. As part of the new update, you can now purchase a taxi of your very own from Warstock Cashe & Carry. Of course, there are those who can’t afford their own taxi. If that is the case, you can simply go down to the Downtown Cab Co. depot to start working for the man. From there, you can launch Taxi Work to start saving up for your own bright yellow ride. Those who have reached tier 25 in the Arena War can also roam the streets in a more deadly version of the cab. You can also unlock the trade price for the taxi by completing 10 Taxi Work missions.

Along with the taxi, you can now purchase the MTL Brickade 6X6 from the Warstock store, allowing you to make money in yet another illegal way by driving around a mobile drug lab. The vehicle comes with a Maibatsu Manchez Scout C motorcycle. In addition to the cars, players who log in this week will get special rewards based on the Lunar New Year. Since it is the year of the rabbit, logging into the game will get you a Traditional Painted Rabbit Mask, a Rabbit chest tattoo, and $188,888 dollars added to your in-game wallet. There are even more rewards for those who join GTA+ mixed in as well.