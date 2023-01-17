Halloween comes early as Hu Tao makes a grand return to Genshin Impact on February 7

Hu Tao has spooked her way into the hearts of Genshin Impact players everywhere, but she hasn’t had many appearances in the Character Event Wish banner. Newer players wanting to grab a Hu Tao for their teams will finally get the chance on February 7, as HoYoverse made the early announcement that Hu Tao will return as a featured character during the latter half of Version 3.4. Hu Tao will also be joined by the powerful Hydro character Yelan, a strong support character.

Hu Tao is a 5-star Pyro DPS character and is touted as one of the strongest “single-target” DPS characters in the game, meaning she lacks AoE damage but makes up for it with obscenely high single-target damage. Her Halloween theme may have kept her from returning to the game for a bit, but she’ll make an appearance in Version 3.4 during the Lantern Rite.

Dear Travelers,



The event wishes "Moment of Bloom", "Discerner of Enigmas" and "Epitome Invocation" will be available on February 7!



For more details, please see: https://t.co/6KPF3p5Qou#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse pic.twitter.com/Xf63XzG4L5 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Yelan is a 5-star Hydro sub-DPS character, notable for her similarities to the 4-star character Xingqiu. Yelan is one of the strongest characters in the game due to this, especially when paired together with Xingqiu, as their Elemental Bursts deal ridiculous damage together while also inflicting the enemy with tons of the Hydro element. If you already have a Hu Tao and don’t have a Yelan yet, she is a great pick for your Primogems and investment.

These characters will be joined by a 4-star roster of Ningguang, Beidou, and Xingqiu. While Ningguang is somewhat mediocre, Xingqiu is a meta-character and frequently paired with Yelan, while Beidou is a strong Electro unit on her own. This makes this one of the better 4-star rosters on a Character Event Wish banner, especially considering the strength of these 5-star characters. You’ll be able to pull for these characters once the latter half of Version 3.4 begins on February 7.