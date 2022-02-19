Prolific Square Enix translator Koji Fox is now working on Final Fantasy XVI

During the “Letter from the Producer Live” showcase for the upcoming 6.1 patch for Final Fantasy XIV, there was a questions-and-answers segment with producer/director Naoki Yoshida, global community producer Toshio Murouchi, and Kathryn Cwynar from the English Localization. During that segment, the team reveals that former English translator Koji Fox has moved on from XIV and is currently working on Final Fantasy XVI.

Michael Christopher Koji Fox is one of Square Enix’s most prolific American translators, having been with the company since the early 2000s. Fox’s work on the localization and translation for Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn and its expansions have received praise from fans. However, Fox hasn’t been in the lead role in some of the most recent expansions, with Cwynar taking the lead post-Shadowbringers.

It turns out the reason why Fox is no longer the lead translator for FF XIV is that Fox is too busy working on FF XVI. But Fox is still on the FF XIV translation and localization team in a supervising and advising position.

Final Fantasy XVI is the next mainline title for the prestigious Final Fantasy series, first announced in 2020. Since that initial announcement, news on the game has been very minimal. Yoshida promised more information for the game would be revealed in 2021, but that year came and went with no new info. Yoshida then apologized for the lack of news, and promise new information for the game will be revealed in spring 2022.