PSA: Genshin Impact players may want to rebind their accounts before Twitter deletes them

Elon Musk is back on his tirade to destroy Twitter, and now, he has his sights set on gamers who have bound accounts for different live-service games through Twitter. Even Genshin Impact itself might no longer be team Elon after his next play in his bankrupt Twitter speedrun. After all, players might not even be able to log into Genshin Impact through Twitter after his most recent announcement. According to Elon Musk, starting on February 9, Twitter will “no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1.”

Okay, to be completely realistic here, it’s unlikely that this move from Musk will end up impacting Genshin Impact players who log in via Twitter. While details are predictably vague, this latest move from Musk likely only impacts developers who use the Twitter API for development, such as bots. Average players who use Twitter to log in likely will not be impacted. However, better to be safe than sorry, as players are advising other players to rebind their accounts just in case.

The Twitter API essentially allows different applications to communicate with each other, allowing developers to access Twitter’s data, and can be used in a variety of different applications, such as reminders, alerts, or bots. Potentially, this interaction can also affect users who are using Twitter to log into various games. In other words, this might not just be an issue for Genshin Impact players. Various developers have already stated their intent to abandon Twitter should this change go into effect.

If this change goes into effect, you won’t be expected to pay to log into Genshin Impact. These changes will impact developers who have to opt in and pay for API access. HoYoverse has not stated its intention to pay for access to the Twitter API, but the risk for the developers to abandon Twitter is there. If you want to get a head start on protecting your account, follow this guide to learn how to rebind your account.