Reports suggest a closed beta for Ghost Recon Frontline is happening this weekend

The PC tech test for Ghost Recon Frontline was initially meant to occur in October last year. However, after being delayed by Ubisoft indefinitely, nothing has been said about the game since. It now seems as though the developer has sent out invites for a few closed beta tests set to take place this weekend.

Two reliable sources have posted information about these closed beta tests on Twitter, leading us to believe that they’re accurate. The first comes from freelance writer and industry news source Tom Henderson, who says that the tests will take place from January 28 to 30.

Shaun Weber, a leaker who has accurately leaked information on Call of Duty in the past, confirmed what Henderson posted. He added that the closed beta test is only for PC, and the tests take place between 6 PM to 9 PM CET/9 AM to 12 PM PT.

Ghost Recon Frontline is a battle royale game set in the Ghost Recon universe. 100 players drop into a map for each match, with teams of three available in the initial Expedition game mode. The title also switches the perspective back to a first-person camera, which may better support the tactical gameplay.