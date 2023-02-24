Rocksteady fans in uproar over Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League always-online requirement in single-player

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released later this year. However, the latest news has caused some controversy among fans as it has been revealed that the game will require an internet connection for both solo and multiplayer modes.

The news was first shared on the game’s official website in a FAQ with an answer that reads “Yes, an internet connection is required to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League solo or via online co-op.” This has since gone viral, with many fans expressing their disappointment and frustration about the requirement.

Players over on Reddit are comparing it to other games that require internet connections, such as The Division and The Crew, and lamenting the loss of content that will result when these games eventually become unplayable due to the servers being taken down.

Others are acknowledging that the trend of games requiring internet connections is becoming more and more common, and it seems to be the norm now. Overall, there is a sense of disappointment that such a highly anticipated game will require an internet connection, even when playing alone.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an action-adventure game that lets players take control of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang as they try to take down the Justice League, who have been turned into villains by Brainiac. The game features a single-player campaign as well as a co-op multiplayer mode that allows players to team up and take on missions together.

Rocksteady Studios will likely release more information about the feature in the coming weeks. The studio is known for its critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, which also had a multiplayer component that required an internet connection.

Despite the uproar, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League remains one of the most anticipated games of the year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Rocksteady Studios will handle the game’s unique storyline and gameplay mechanics and whether or not the internet requirement will affect their overall experience.