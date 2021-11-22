Smite’s latest cinematic trailer teases new character Atlas

Developer Hi-Rez Studios has released a new cinematic trailer for Smite that reveals the MOBA’s next champion, Atlas. He is set to arrive in the game sometime in December. Additional information about the character will be revealed during an update show on the Smite Twitch channel that’s taking place on November 24 at 14:00 central time.

As with all Smite characters, Atlas is based on a mythological figure. He was a Greek Titan who was punished by Zeus by having to carry the heaviest possible burden by Zeus, carrying the entire universe. All of which is contained within a contraption called the Astrolabe.

In the game, Atlas will wield this mythical device as a weapon. It is capable of unleashing cosmic shockwaves at enemies as well as being able to stun and trap them within its confines. After that, they will relocate somewhere else. He also possesses the ability to help out his teammates, being capable of removing any debuffs from his allies and inflicting them on his enemies instead.

Of course, since the reveal trailer is cinematic, it doesn’t give us a glimpse of Atlas in action within the game itself. We’ll likely have to wait until Wednesday for that. However, it does provide a look at his serious personality and immense size. Though that’s not surprising, he does have to carry the entire universe, after all.