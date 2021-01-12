Riot Games has released the Valorant 2.0 update, adding a new agent, some balance changes in existing agents, and a few weapon updates. The competitive Episode One will be ending soon, and the Riot services will be down for a few hours for the upcoming Episode Two. You can get detailed information about the latest update from the patch notes listed below.

Additionally, Players can play Valorant during Act I to earn XP and progress towards unlocking cosmetic items for their load-outs, including weapon skins like the Outpost, Aerosol, and the variant-enabled Infinity, as well as a host of Gun Buddies, Sprays, and Player Cards. Also, Run It Back weapon skin is back from January 12 to January 20 with a special bundle that includes the selection of five different skins. The bundle comes at a discounted price, but you can always buy individual items from the bundle like any other.

Valorant 2.0 Update Patch Notes

Agent Updates

Image via Riot Games

Yoru

Yoru joins the Valorant roster.

Japanese native, Yoru, rips holes straight through reality to infiltrate enemy lines unseen. Using deception and aggression in equal measure, he gets the drop on each target before they know where to look.

He plays the role of a Duelist. His special abilities are:

Q – Blindside: Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in the world.

Equip to rip an unstable dimensional fragment from reality. FIRE to throw the fragment, activating a flash that winds up once it collides with a hard surface in the world. E – Gatecrash: Equip to harness a rift tether FIRE to send the tether out moving forward ALT FIRE to place a tether in place ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location.

Equip to harness a rift tether FIRE to send the tether out moving forward ALT FIRE to place a tether in place ACTIVATE to teleport to the tether’s location. C – Fakeout: Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated FIRE to activate and send the echo forward ALT FIRE to place an echo in place USE the inactive echo to send it forward.

Equip an echo that mimics footsteps when activated FIRE to activate and send the echo forward ALT FIRE to place an echo in place USE the inactive echo to send it forward. X – DIMENSIONAL DRIFT: Equip a mask that can see between dimensions. FIRE to drift into Yoru’s dimension, unable to be affected or seen by enemies from the outside.

Controllers

This patch we have a small update that should clarify and differentiate the strengths of our Controllers. Omen and Brimstone have been in competition since beta and usually only one of them is considered viable. By giving each more clear strengths, we hope to make both Agents strong in different situations. Viper is on our radar as well, we believe she is underperforming and are looking at ways to help her out in the future.

Brimstone

Happy New Year Brimstone players! We know you’ve been hoping for some buffs this holiday season and we have them just in time. Brimstone is all about the big site execute moment. In that spirit, we’ve increased the duration of his smokes and given him more flexibility in where he can position to drop smokes exactly where he wants them. While at it, we didn’t feel Stim Beacon was fitting smoothly into his execution pattern, or into the situations where you might want to use it. Too often Brimstone would pull out Stim Beacon only to see his allies disappearing around a corner, or correctly recognize a fight was coming, pull out stim to get buffed up for it, and get blown up before he could get his gun back up. We think this is a much smoother, more explosive version of Brimstone that we hope you enjoy.

Stim Beacon

Will now quick cast (no equip time)

Molotov

Cost reduced: $300 >>> $200

Sky Smokes

Cast range increased: 4200 >>> 5000

Smoke duration increased:14.25 >>> 19.25

Sound

Brimstone no longer makes a sound that enemies can hear when confirming the location of his smokes

Omen

Omen’s role as a Controller is to bring consistent pressure. We needed to introduce some tradeoffs in exchange for the consistent pressure his recharging smokes provide. The projectile speed decrease here is meant to give Omen more pressure and responsiveness when smoking nearby targets, while taking a bit longer to get smokes to far away parts of the map that he isn’t actively covering. Paranoia has been quite strong for a while, and rather than reduce its effectiveness and take away some of the most exciting plays Omen can make, we decided to up the cost. On the whole, this brings Omen’s full utility price up to a level that’s more comparable with other Agents as well as making it more important to get value out of Paranoia when you cast it, so that big $400 chunk of cash isn’t wasted.

Paranoia

Cost increased: $200 >>> $400

Dark Cover

Projectile speed decreased: 4000 >>> 2800

Viper

No updates just yet, but we’re taking this opportunity to say we’ve got our eye on her. We still believe she is underperforming as a whole and we’re looking at changes for her in the new year.

Weapon Updates

Classic (Alt. Fire)

Jumping error increased: .4 >>> 1.0

Increased input queue on right-click: 0.065 >>> .225

Firing consecutively now jumps in error, starting at 1.9 for the first burst, 2.5 for the second, and then the third/fourth burst will be at a 6.0

Right-click now has a recovery curve starting at .1s

The Classic is proving to be a master-of-none choice in pistol rounds, with the exception of jump right-clicks and spamming right-clicks. The spread changes aim to pull the effective range of the jump bursts and the firing error/recovery aim to put some more finesse into how effective you can be while spamming it out. Input queue will help shots between bursts come out more smoothly.

Competitive Updates

New Competitive regional leaderboards (Jan. 12)

Rank system updated, including rank progress bar, numerical progress, and further distribution changes to make it easier to climb out of the lower ranks

Immortal and Radiant ranks are now capped at a premade size of two

New ranked rewards for Episode 1 (pair of Gun Buddies based on your highest Act Rank achieved during Episode 1)

Many more changes! Read our rank changes summary article for the complete breakdown.

Social Updates

The “Add Friend” button has been removed from the in-game player list

Bugs

Fixed an issue where Omen could sometimes teleport past the buy phase barriers

Fixed an issue where Omen could plant the Spike while elevated on a Sage wall

Fixed an issue where players on the opposing team could be seen on the minimap long after leaving line of sight

Fixed an issue where the desktop resolution was not restored after alt-tabbing from the game when playing in fullscreen mode, at lower-than-native resolution. Thank you to player fl0m for bringing this to our attention!

Fixed an issue introduced in the 1.14 patch that incorrectly calculated client ping by including client frametime in the calculation

Known Issues