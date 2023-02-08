World’s best roommate Kaveh rumored to arrive in Version 3.6 of Genshin Impact

Alhaitham’s character has been made even more distinct, thanks to the help of his “roommate” Kaveh who hangs around the house all day. Kaveh is featured quite prominently in most Alhaitham content, taking center stage in his character demo and having a nice cameo in his story quest as well. As with most well-defined NPCs in the game, Kaveh is set to become a playable character, and new leaks have indicated that he’ll appear sooner rather than later.

Kaveh, confirmed to be a Dendro character thanks to his vision, is rumored to be a 4-star appearing in Version 3.6. While these leaks aren’t totally set in stone, as we aren’t even in the midst of Version 3.5, most rumors circulating nowadays point to Kaveh arriving in Version 3.6 alongside Baizhu. Baizhu is another character rumored to appear in Version 3.6 and can be seen hanging out at the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue.

Related: Best build for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

As for Kaveh’s role, most rumors point to Kaveh functioning as a dedicated Dendro support, similar to characters like Kujou Sara, Gorou, and Faruzan. Dendro is already a strong element, so if Kaveh fits into the same niche as characters like Gorou and Faruzan, then he’ll likely become quite the strong unit. Meanwhile, Baizhu has had some conflicting rumors, ranging from shielder to healer, but it seems like he’ll fall under a support or sub-DPS role regardless.

Meanwhile, Version 3.5 is set to bless us with Dehya, the fiercest Pyro character yet, as well as the Vocaloid-esque Mika. Currently, the characters Hu Tao and Yelan are enjoying another set of re-runs. Note: As with all leaks, it’s important to take any rumors with a grain of salt until official confirmation from HoYoverse. We’ll bring you the latest updates on Kaveh’s official release date and kit, so be sure to check back.