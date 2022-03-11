Yakuza hero Kazuma Kiryu comes to Sifu in new PC mod

Sifu has proven to be mighty popular, selling over a million copies in just three weeks after launch. While it’s available on both PlayStation consoles and PC, its the latter that’s been getting some wild custom content.

Cue TCool Dzn’s Kazuma Kiryu mod, which reskins Sifu’s hero as the fan-favorite protagonist from the Yakuza series. Available on NexusMods, the reskin actually has physics for Kiryu’s trademark suit and jacket, although Kiryu won’t age like the game’s regular hero. TCool Dzn promises “some updates in the future” for the mod, so that may change. It’s already a great choice for a reskin mod — Kiryu is known for wrecking street-level thugs in hand-to-hand combat.

The Sifu mod scene has brought some real treats over the past few weeks. Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki was also released as a reskin for Sifu’s protagonist. The same goes for Scooby Doo’s Shaggy Rogers, bringing the Ultra Instinct meme to a whole new level. Of course, Shaggy is also part of the roster for Warner Brothers’ crossover fighter MultiVersus,. so non-Sifu players can still give him a try when that game releases.

Since launch, Sifu has also received official updates. After promising easier difficulty settings and more accessibility options, developer Sloclap has begun to make some changes to the brutal brawler. Most recently, it added full Mandarin Chinese voice acting to the game on PC. That’s also coming to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions soon.