In Pokémon Masters, your goal is to try to build the strongest team of Pokémon trainers, and their signature Pokémon. The game has famous trainers from the long history of Pokémon, and it’s up to you to gather them all together to create the strongest team. You then need to take on the challenge of the Pokémon Masters League. In this guide, we’ll show you how to recruit Trainers in Pokémon Masters.

How to get more trainers in Pokémon Masters

Image via DeNA

To recruit trainers in Pokémon Masters, you need to defeat them in a 3v3 battle. These play out throughout the game’s story, and upon defeating a trainer, they offer to join your party. This method is not the case for all Trainers, but it is how you get most of them to join you.

There are other ways to recruit trainers, and that is through scout missions. Scout Missions are special missions that you need gems to access. At the end of the mission, you have a chance of receiving a sync pair. Sync pairs are a Trainer and their signature Pokémon.

How to get more gems in Pokémon Masters

If you’re willing to spend the money, Gems can be bought in different bundles. Below is a quick guide to each of their costs.

100 Gems : £0.99 / $0.99

: £0.99 / $0.99 400 Gems : £3.99 / $3.99

: £3.99 / $3.99 1,500 Gems : £12.99 / $12.99

: £12.99 / $12.99 3,400 Gems : £28.99 / $29.99

: £28.99 / $29.99 5,200 Gems : £43.99 / $44.99

: £43.99 / $44.99 9,800 Gems : £74.99 / $79.99

: £74.99 / $79.99 One Time Special 1,500 Gems : £9.99 / $9.99

: £9.99 / $9.99 One Time Special 3,400 Gems : £21.99 / $22.99

: £21.99 / $22.99 One Time Special 5,200 Gems: £33.99 / $34.99

£33.99 / $34.99 Monthly Special 3,400 Gems: £22.99 / $23.99

Just like most gacha games, however, grinding in the game can earn you the gems that you need to go for Scout Missions to pull for your favorite trainers in the Pokémon universe. Players can earn gems by completing daily missions, story quests, and character stories. Limited-time events also give gems for players to use for recruitment.