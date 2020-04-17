PS4 firmware update 7.50 causes error SU-42118-6, more issues

Users are reporting issues with the latest PS4 firmware update, which brought the operating system up to version 7.50 yesterday.

The update is causing multiple issues, some of those remarked by an error code relatively new to PlayStation, others simply bringing the console not to work properly.

The newest error discovered by users is SU-42118-6, which is linked to Blu-ray disc drive not working any longer.

In fact, players are reporting that, after updating their console or even when trying to update it, they’re not able to make the disc drive work, whether it’s rejecting the disc or simply reading it.

Upon pushing the dedicated button, they can still hear the beep sound, but they’re not able to eject the disc.

Others report even more serious crashes that cause a blank screen and prevent the PlayStation 4 from rebooting again.

Finally, more users are claiming that the update is not allowing the PS4 to connect to the Internet, a major issue they hadn’t met before installing it.

Currently, Sony has yet to reply to these reports, but there’s a chance a new update might be coming soon and provide a patch to all those errors.

The Japanese platform owner has issued the update yesterday, April 16, but – despite being halfway from a major release – it hasn’t been released with a proper changelog nor there are signals of changes to the OS or new features.

The previous major firmware milestone, update 7.00, was released last October after several weeks of beta testing.