New data shows PUBG Mobile has the highest worldwide revenue for a mobile game in 2021

Mobile games have achieved a record-breaking amount of revenue in 2021. Several mobile titles have crushed previous set records, with the top eight games with the highest worldwide revenue making over one billion dollars.

Sensor Towers reports that PUBG Mobile and Honor of Kings generated the most revenue out of all the mobile titles for 2021, with both games receiving around $2.8 billion of revenue in 2021. Both games are from Tencent, the Chinese megacorporation that has its hands on several other high-profile games.

Following those two games are Genshin Impact, which has achieved an impressive $1.8 billion in 2021. This is extra noteworthy as the game just launched in late 2020. Following Genshin is Roblox and Coin Master, both of which have accumulated $1.3 billion worth of revenue. Classic mobile games like Pokémon Go and Candy Crush are still doing great, with both games receiving $1.2 billion worth of revenue in 2021.

Finally, Garena Free Fire rounds out the top 8 with a still very high number of $1.1 billion. Mobile games continue to drive high revenue for companies, and these last few years have made these games even more lucrative. Expect mobile games to make more money going forward rather than less.